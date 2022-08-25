ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

benitolink.com

Aromas Day returns with fun and treasures

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. The streets of Aromas were packed with visitors on Aug. 28 in honor of Aromas Day. Residents, local artists and businesses all showed off their treasures at this fun-filled gathering. Organizations including the Monterey County Fire Safe Council, Terra Cultura,...
AROMAS, CA
msn.com

Focal Point | Begonia Festival

Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival's colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Developer scales back Sargent Mine plans

In an effort to minimize impacts on wildlife and tribal resources, as well as to satisfy critics of the proposed Sargent Mine in southern Santa Clara County, the project's applicant recently offered to scale back their original plans for the property. However, some of those critics—including representatives of the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Classic Silicon Valley Home with Luxury Modern Touches

The renovation of this Mediterranean style home in Los Altos, California created an eclectic mix of modern, midcentury and traditional elements. Susie Novak Interiors was commissioned for the project which focused on bridging the features of the older home with an edgy California modern aesthetic. The result is a modern...
LOS ALTOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Widespread fish die-offs seen around the Bay Area

OAKLAND -- Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay.Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.The group said it's seeing sharks, sturgeon and striped bass washing ashore, which they called "highly unusual.""In other words, we have evidence from locations across South,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here's how hot it's going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that's currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Fiery car crash leaves four homeless men dead

SALINAS, Calif. — All four victims from the fatal car crash in Marina on Friday were homeless men from Salinas' Chinatown, friends confirmed. The crash happened at about 2:56 p.m. Friday on Blanco Road in Marina, between Copper and Reservation Road. The victims were driving a Home Depot moving...
SALINAS, CA
TheAlmanac

Atherton police: In past week, burglars break into home, and robbers take a woman's jewelry from her wrists

A home was burglarized and a woman was robbed in Atherton over the last week, according to police. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 11:40 a.m. two people broke into a home on Toyon Road near Menlo-Atherton High School through a back sliding glass door, according to a police news bulletin. The homeowners were notified of the break-in via surveillance cameras.
ATHERTON, CA
mommypoppins.com

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It's where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Man dies leaping from parking structure

This story first appeared in Saturday morning's Daily Post. If you want to see important local news stories first, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. A man died in Mountain View yesterday after jumping from the fifth story of a parking garage on the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

