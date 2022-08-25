Read full article on original website
Aromas Day returns with fun and treasures
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. The streets of Aromas were packed with visitors on Aug. 28 in honor of Aromas Day. Residents, local artists and businesses all showed off their treasures at this fun-filled gathering. Organizations including the Monterey County Fire Safe Council, Terra Cultura,...
SFist
A New Bushman Has Arrived to Terrify Unsuspecting Fisherman’s Wharf Tourists Again
There’s a new Bushman in town — with a far better costume and a powerful Youtube presence — resurrecting a legendary SF street performance act that dates back more than 40 years. Bay Area children of all ages from any period between the 1980s and the mid-2010s...
msn.com
Focal Point | Begonia Festival
Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival’s colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
Gilroy Dispatch
Developer scales back Sargent Mine plans
In an effort to minimize impacts on wildlife and tribal resources, as well as to satisfy critics of the proposed Sargent Mine in southern Santa Clara County, the project’s applicant recently offered to scale back their original plans for the property. However, some of those critics—including representatives of the...
Caught on video: Thieves steal license plates to commit break-ins, rack up tolls on Bay Area roads
License plate thefts and 'cold-plating' are on the rise in the Bay Area, and oftentimes the stolen plates are used in shocking crimes, including one resulting in a hefty $2,000 toll fine for its victim.
idesignarch.com
Classic Silicon Valley Home with Luxury Modern Touches
The renovation of this Mediterranean style home in Los Altos, California created an eclectic mix of modern, midcentury and traditional elements. Susie Novak Interiors was commissioned for the project which focused on bridging the features of the older home with an edgy California modern aesthetic. The result is a modern...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
In-N-Out's next Bay Area restaurant could be coming to San Jose
If the proposal moves forward, In-N-Out could open near a popular South Bay mall.
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
Woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at California senior living facility
Three residents of an assisted living facility were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice and one has since passed away, KRON4 has learned.
Widespread fish die-offs seen around the Bay Area
OAKLAND -- Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay.Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.The group said it's seeing sharks, sturgeon and striped bass washing ashore, which they called "highly unusual.""In other words, we have evidence from locations across South,...
See some of the wildest cosplay at the Bay Area's comic convention
Silicon Valley's annual comic convention was restored to its former glory this weekend.
Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
KSBW.com
Fiery car crash leaves four homeless men dead
SALINAS, Calif. — All four victims from the fatal car crash in Marina on Friday were homeless men from Salinas' Chinatown, friends confirmed. The crash happened at about 2:56 p.m. Friday on Blanco Road in Marina, between Copper and Reservation Road. The victims were driving a Home Depot moving...
Atherton police: In past week, burglars break into home, and robbers take a woman's jewelry from her wrists
A home was burglarized and a woman was robbed in Atherton over the last week, according to police. On Sunday, Aug. 28, at around 11:40 a.m. two people broke into a home on Toyon Road near Menlo-Atherton High School through a back sliding glass door, according to a police news bulletin. The homeowners were notified of the break-in via surveillance cameras.
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
padailypost.com
Man dies leaping from parking structure
This story first appeared in Saturday morning’s Daily Post. If you want to see important local news stories first, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. A man died in Mountain View yesterday after jumping from the fifth story of a parking garage on the...
lookout.co
Icons of Santa Cruz: From mermaids to otters to VW vans, Life At Sea stickers create a graphic illustration of the California life
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. I really hope no one is paying attention. It’s a lovely Friday afternoon and...
