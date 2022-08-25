ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Northern Australia could have dangerously high heat most days of the year by 2100, study finds

By Donna Lu
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvGEJ_0hVCbKvi00
Australia heatwave Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Tropical regions including northern Australia could experience dangerously high heat levels most days of the year by 2100, while southern regions of Australia may experience deadly heatwaves annually, new research suggests.

The study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment suggests that even if the world meets the Paris agreement of limiting global warming to 2C, exposure to dangerous heat will “likely increase by 50-100% across much of the tropics”.

Related: Ignoring climate warnings locks Australia into a worst-case scenario | Mark Ogge

The research, co-authored by researchers at Harvard University and the University of Washington, used the US National Weather Service’s heat index , which classifies “dangerous” heat as being above 39C (103F) due to increased likelihood of heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

The study found that without major emissions reductions, deadly heatwaves that were previously rare will become annual occurrences in the mid-latitudes – temperate regions between 30 to 60 degrees north and south of the equator.

In Australia, the mid-latitudes are south of a line drawn from halfway between Geraldton and Perth in Western Australia to Bourke in New South Wales, according to the Bureau of Meteorology .

“The health consequences of regular very high temperatures, particularly for the elderly, poor, and outdoor workers, would be profound and require a basic reorientation to the risks of extreme heat,” the researchers found.

Dr Andrew King, a senior lecturer in climate science at the University of Melbourne, who was not involved in the study, said: “When you’re looking at exceeding previous high temperatures, you’re more likely to do that sooner in tropical locations than in other areas of the world.”

“It’s also dangerous if you have heat combined with very humid conditions,” King said. “Our bodies sweat to cool down through evaporative cooling, and when it’s hot and humid, we just can’t really do that.”

“Part of the problem is that countries at most risk in the tropics tend to be countries that are poorer … they’re having to adapt to a problem that they didn’t really cause in the first place.”

King said precautions that could be taken to limit the health impacts of high heat included better forecasting of extreme heat events, planning to ensure people were well hydrated, and discouraging individuals from working outside on the most dangerous days.

The study highlighted the need to prioritise “reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reaching net zero as quickly as possible,” he said.

It comes as another paper, published in Scientific Reports , found the 2019-20 bushfires resulted in the greatest warming of the stratosphere – the second layer of Earth’s atmosphere – in more than 30 years.

Related: Smoke from Black Summer bushfires depleted ozone layer, study finds

Millions of tonnes of smoke aerosols were injected high into the atmosphere by Australia’s black summer bushfires. UK researchers have found the smoke temporarily warmed the lower stratosphere and extended the life of the 2020 ozone hole, which develops annually during the southern hemisphere spring .

The stratospheric temperature increased by 0.7C from November 2019 to March 2020 – the largest rise since the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991.

“It is likely that future climate change will increase the frequency and intensity of wildfire events, increasing the probability of more frequent stratospheric [smoke] events in the future,” the researchers found.

The director of the centre for atmospheric chemistry at the University of Wollongong, Prof Clare Murphy, who was not involved in the research, said: “When you put aerosols into the atmosphere, they both scatter back sunlight but they also can absorb heat. The kind of aerosols that you get from fires are more black-carbon-like absorbers.

“Fundamentally, climate change has been driven by atmospheric composition … There are feedback loops in both directions with ozone depletion and with climate warming.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Climate Science#University Of Melbourne#Heat Cramps#Harvard University#The Bureau Of Meteorology
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Philippines
Country
Australia
MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

421K+
Followers
97K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy