Warsaw, MO

Silver alert issued for missing Warsaw, MO man

By Sam Hartle
 6 days ago
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Warsaw, Missouri, man.

Troopers say Roy Gene Adair, 75, was last seen sleeping around midnight Thursday at a residence located at 25703 Song Drive in Warsaw.

Adair experiences dementia, COPD and Parkinson’s disease.

Adair is described as a white male, five feet, 11-inches tall. He is listed as 185 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He may be wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants and white slip-on shoes.

Adair uses a walker.

Anyone with information on Adair’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Benton County Sheriff’s office at 660-438-9555.

