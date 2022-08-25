ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Woman confronts Steve Barclay on NHS outside hospital

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XkgzL_0hVCb5m400
Steve Barclay heckled<br>Screen grab taken from PA video of the Health Secretary Steve Barclay being heckled outside Moorfields Eye hospital in east London. PA Photo. An angry member of the public confronted the Health Secretary in the street demanding to know why the Government has done "nothing" about lengthy waits for ambulances. Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022. See PA story POLITICS Barclay. Photo credit should read: Laura Parnaby/PA Wire Photograph: Laura Parnaby/PA

The health secretary has been confronted outside a hospital by a woman who angrily criticised the government for doing “bugger all” to fix record-high ambulance wait times.

During an interview with broadcasters in central London on Thursday afternoon, Steve Barclay was told the Conservatives had had “long enough” to fix the NHS by a visibly angry member of the public.

Gesticulating in frustration, she said that “people have died” while minsters did nothing.

Her brief but punchy remarks echo complaints made about government drift in the weeks since Boris Johnson announced he would leave No 10 in September – sparking accusations of a “zombie government” and compounded further by the two holidays the prime minister has taken since.

The woman, whose identity is not known, strode up to Barclay as he was speaking to journalists after a tour of an operating theatre by surgeons at Moorfields eye hospital.

Off-camera, she was heard asking: “Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting and the people dying out?”

A startled Barclay responded “yes, we are”, but was quickly interrupted when she asked the follow-up question: “Well don’t you think 12 years is long enough?”

As the camera panned to film their exchange, Barclay tried to answer, saying “yes, and we are, we’re taking …”. But he was cut short again by the woman, who told him: “Twelve years. You’ve done bugger all about it! People have died, and all you’ve done is nothing.”

After the heated interaction, Barclay said “a range of measures” were being taken to reduce ambulance wait times, including “looking at how we address variation in performance” between trusts, spending more money on 111 and 999 call centres and speeding up people who are able to leave hospital doing so.

“It’s an absolute priority both for the government and for NHS England,” Barclay added.

Despite his assurances, patients are facing “frequent and prolonged” waits for ambulances, a recent report from the Care Quality Commission found.

An 87-year-old man was earlier this month forced to wait 15 hours for an ambulance in a makeshift shelter made out of a garden football goal, umbrellas and pieces of tarpaulin after a fall.

Ambulances were also found to be taking almost an hour to reach patients in England who have had a suspected stroke or heart attack, more than three times the 18-minute maximum wait.

All 10 ambulance services went on their highest form of alert last month amid a heatwave and Covid-related staff absences.

On Friday morning the health secretary announced that more than 50 new surgical hubs will open across England to help reduce Covid backlogs .

The new hubs will provide at least 100 more operating theatres and 1,000 more beds, with the target of delivering almost 2m extra routine operations over the next three years, he said.

The beds will be allocated for planned operations, which the government hopes will reduce the risk of short-notice cancellations.

The new hubs are backed by £1.5bn allocation funding and have been introduced to help cut waiting lists which were made worse by the pandemic.

Barclay said: “In order to bust the Covid backlogs and keep pace with future demands, we can’t simply have business as usual.

“Surgical hubs are a really tangible example of how we are already innovating and expanding capacity to fill surgical gaps right across the country, to boost the number of operations and reduce waiting times for vital procedures.

“We have already made progress in tackling the longest waiting lists to offer patients quicker access to treatment, and these new surgical hubs will in their own right deliver additional operations over the next three years, including over 200,000 this year alone.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn

Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Ambulances#Uk#Nhs#Pa Photo#Politics Barclay#Conservatives#Moorfields Eye Hospital
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

421K+
Followers
97K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy