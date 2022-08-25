Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
Dangerous algae bloom spreads in Willamette River, health officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials in Multnomah County say the dangerous algae bloom on the Willamette River has spread. The bloom was first reported near Cathedral Park in North Portland. The county says it has spread south to Willamette Cove. The green, scummy sheen can be deadly for kids...
Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
1 dead, 2 injured in column collapse at Lewis & Clark College
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others were hurt when a masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the reflecting pool on campus. Officials confirmed all three were students.
Elite Foot and Ankle Associates: Help for Bunions and Hammer Toe
Surgery isn't always the answer for common foot problems, and getting them treated can be life-changing. Tammy Hernandez met with Trevor Haynes, DPM, podiatrist and owner of Elite Foot and Ankle Associates, to learn how his clinics are bringing major relief to patients suffering from bunions and hammer toe. Elite...
Rum Creek Fire grows toward 12,000 acres, firefighters weary of hot and windy forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire continues to grow and firefighters are watching the forecast closely. The latest update on Tuesday morning shows the Rum Creek Fire now approaching 12,000 acres. Weather conditions on Monday allowed smoke to settle in areas around the fire which prevented any aerial-based...
Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
Portland Pie Squares from "Fabulous Modern Cookies"
MAKES 25 (1 3/4-INCH) SQUARES. Although Paul lived in Portland, Oregon, for a few years, I had not visited until a couple years ago when we drove down after a book event in Seattle. I was struck by the lush magnificence of its evergreen landscape. In addition to providing its verdant beauty, Oregon’s climate (particularly in the Willamette Valley) is ideal for growing wine grapes, hazelnuts, and sweet cherries, including Bing and Rainier varieties. Along with its agriculture, Portland (in particular) is known for its coffee culture and has a history of roasting and selling coffee since 1900—long before baristas in green aprons appeared on the scene. Taking some liberties, we paired sour cherries (the traditional fruit for cherry pies) with crunchy hazelnuts for a streusel-topped bar that’s made even more special with the addition of instant espresso powder. While it doesn’t add a definite coffee flavor, it provides a complex dark undercurrent that highlights the cherry’s tart bite. —C.T.
OHSU pharmacists encourage everyone to carry overdose-reversing spray
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recovery advocates are trying to combat the crisis with some life saving medication and education. The educational and informational table was set on the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland on Tuesday morning. The public health team was posted as one of several booths at the campus' farmers market ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.
In-N-Out Burger denied application for Beaverton restaurant
BEAVERTON, Ore. — There will not be a new In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton after all. A Washington County hearings officer denied the fast-food chain’s application Monday. The restaurant would have been on the north side of the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway next to a Chick-fil-A. The hearings officer said...
Have You Seen Him? Man who requires medication goes missing along Washougal River
A family is asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing while on a family vacation along the Washougal River. Blake Strong, 30, of Portland, was reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday (Aug. 26). He was reportedly at a family home along the river.
Students return to the classroom Tuesday as temps in NW Oregon, SW Wash. soar
Tens of thousands of students across our area are returning to the classroom Tuesday as temperatures are expected to reach near triple-digit range. It'll be a hot and sweaty first day of school for some students, as not all schools have air conditioning. We reached out to Portland Public Schools...
Motorcycle rider dies, likely crashed into tree near Expo Transit Center, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider was found dead Tuesday morning after apparently crashing into a tree in North Portland, police said. Reports of a crash on North Expo Road came in at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, near the Expo Transit Center. Arriving officers say they found someone dead...
4 dead, 9 hurt in violent weekend across Portland, police say
Police say four people are dead and nine others were injured in Portland during a violent weekend marked by several shootings. Portland Police said its officers responded to four homicides since Friday night. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement to KATU about the city's weekend violence:. This weekend’s...
Students voice safety concerns after death on Lewis and Clark College campus
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lewis and Clark College Community is hurting as the school year begins. Administrators said on Monday night a student died, and two others were injured when a column supporting a hammock collapsed. According to the school, several students had attached hammocks to "free-standing columns that...
Officials identfy hiker who died at Angel's Rest Trail, death ruled accidental
PORTLAND, Ore. — 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia, of Tualatin, has been identified as the hiker that was found dead at the bottom of a cliff last week, just off the Angel’s Rest Trail. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner determined that Garcia’s death was accidental. A hiker found...
Air quality advisory posted for Willamette Valley, Portland-Vancouver metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Southwest Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality advisory today for the Portland-Vancouver metro, Salem, Corvallis, and surrounding areas due to smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. Both agencies...
Portland Police investigating homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were sent to an overdose call Sunday night, but when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say just before 11 p.m., officers from North Precinct were dispatched to 15 Northeast Broadway. When medical personnel arrived, they confirmed that...
Newly built Lincoln High School welcomes students for the first day
An exciting day for many students and educators across the area. For some in southwest Portland, the morning was a bit more thrilling, as it's the first time they get to learn inside their new home. "In the afternoon, we'll welcome all of our freshmen and they will be the...
Shooting investigation closes N. Marine Drive at I-5 on-ramps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police closed Marine Drive overnight Sunday near the Interstate 5 freeway ramps to investigate a shooting. Officers at the scene said two people may have been shot. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to anyone involved. The investigation began at about 10:45...
