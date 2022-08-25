Read full article on original website
$9.6 million awarded to Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber for job training for "underserved communities"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce has been awarded $9.6 million in federal funding to provide job training for critical industries. "We gave a proposal to the EDA and answered their question, their challenge, and said we have three industries that really need some upskilling, reskilling, and new workers, and we need to be able to provide equitable ways to train a population within three industries.
Man undergoing Mental Health Crisis helped down from Fargo Sanford Medical Building
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is being evaluated after climbing the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. According to reports, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and climbed the side of the building. Fargo police, EMS, and a negotiator were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday. After...
Students gather for first day of class at new Capstone Classical Academy in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Today is the first day of school for 116 students at the new Capstone Classical Academy in Fargo. Headmaster Paul Fisher described what he believes makes the school different. "We've decided and classical approaches are committed to open dialogue and good civil discourse and critical thinking, helping...
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
Chahinkapa Zoo looking for name for new baby Alpaca
(Wahpeton, ND) -- The Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton is seeking a name for one of its newest members. A baby girl alpaca was born August 8th. The community can vote on the zoo's Facebook page for their preferred name among Elsie, Belle, Ivory, and Akari. Voting will end on Labor...
Cost estimates for proposed Fargo pedestrian bridge range from $6M to $11M
(Fargo, ND) -- A proposed pedestrian bridge over 2nd Avenue North in downtown Fargo could come with a price tag ranging from $6 million to roughly $11 million. "If there is a $3 million up front dollar amount and it's a $2.4 million grant and a six hundred thousand dollar local match, yet the project could conceivably cost $10 [million] to $12 million, how would this get budgeted?" asked Commissioner John Strand, during an informational meeting of the Fargo City Commission Wednesday afternoon.
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
RedHawks auction off special jerseys to support Veterans Honor Flights
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks are helping veterans take their Next Honor Flight through donations raised this weekend. The RedHawks were wearing special jerseys during their last home stand of the season. After their rain-delayed win over Winnipeg on Sunday, the RedHawks auctioned off their jerseys, with the proceeds going to the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.
Cass County Sheriff's Office to host citizens academy
(Cass County, ND) -- Some good news if you want to find out more about what it takes to be a deputy for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The department is holding a citizens academy beginning on September 13th, which is designed to gain insight into its functions and responsibilities, while also bridging the gap and fostering relationships with the community.
Downtown Fargo brewery set to close despite outside success
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo brewery is closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced Monday that it would be closing. "Hey everyone. This is one of those posts you hope you never have to write. It is with deep sadness I have to inform you all that I will be closing Drumconrath Brewing," said Owner and Head Brewer Sam Corr in a statement posted to the Brewery's Facebook page.
FargoDome facing staff shortages as Bison home opener approaches
(Fargo, ND) -- FargoDome officials say they are facing staff shortages as the Bison's season home opener approaches. General Manager Rob Sobolik says more help is needed in event services, ticket-taking, and ushering. Sobolik says they are in better shape than many businesses, despite the shortages. The Bison open their...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt following Fargo crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is battling life-threatening injuries following a crash in south Fargo. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29 at the intersection of 42nd St. and 9th Ave. S. Authorities aren’t releasing any other information saying the case is still...
Fargo woman arrested for assaulting husband and roommate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 28-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for assault early Sunday. Fargo PD says they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Estates Drive S. for a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Stephanie Steenerson was arrested following an argument and...
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
Two arrested after FM Metro car, foot chase
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody after a car and foot chase early Tuesday morning that happened in both Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say that around 1:15 a.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when the car they stopped fled into Moorhead. After leading Moorhead Police in a chase, the driver, identified as 39-year-old driver Paulita Ruiz, re-entered Fargo on I-94, exited at 25th street south and came to a stop in the 2000 block of the street.That is where Ruiz and her passenger, 32-year-old Skylar Poitra, got out and ran on foot.
Sisseton men arrested in Minnesota multi-county pursuit
BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnesota say two Sisseton, South Dakota, men were arrested after a pursuit on Wednesday, August 24. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says it started in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and went through Wilkin and Traverse Counties. Spike strips had been used and three tires were deflated before entering Big Stone County. Deputies were able to stop the car around 7:16 p.m.
Dangerous terrorizing suspect on the loose in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a dangerous suspect. Authorities say 31-year-old Robin Heinonen is the suspect in what police described as a "terrorizing incident." He is listed as about 5'10, 180-pounds, with dark hair and the letters "N" and "M" tattooed down the right side of his face over his eye.
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
At least one injured in rollover on Hwy 34 east of Detroit Lakes Friday evening
A Ponsford man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday evening on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Jayson Robert Annette, 34, of Ponsford was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. It’s not known if he was...
