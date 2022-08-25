Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Sept. 2
Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Canton Museum of Art: 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton, presents Christkindl Market, Nov. 11. Call...
Morning Journal
Avon Lake Ozone Garden proves vital to society locally, nationally
It all started with a chance meeting when Jennifer Fenderbosch, president of the Avon Lake Garden Club, met Danica Lombardozzi, Ph.D, of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. At that time, the Northeast Ohio area didn’t have a ground ozone garden. Today, the area does and that garden sits...
