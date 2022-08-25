Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Commission Approves Road Improvements In Paris and Union Townships
With no old business on the agenda at today’s meeting, the Union County Board of Commissioners sailed through its agenda this morning before breaking into executive session. The Commission learned that monthly insurance premiums to go with the full reproduction costs – rather than the replacement costs – for county-owned buildings will be $1,539. The Board also accepted the amounts and rates of county levies as determined by the Budget Commission and authorized the necessary tax levies and certified the levies to the County Auditor.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Milford Center Plans Community Yard/Garage Sales Sept. 9 and 10
MILFORD CENTER – Residents of Milford Center are reminded that the village will be conducting the community’s annual yard/garage sales Friday, September 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. No permit will be needed to have a yard/garage sale on privately owned property in the village for those two days.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Receives $600K Grant For Roadway Improvements
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) announced the Ohio Controlling Board will release $600,000 to Union County for roadway improvements in support of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. The funds will be used to expand Industrial Parkway for the construction of additional turn lanes to help with entrance and...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Homelessness In Union County, Part Two: The Solution
Editor’s note: In Monday’s edition of the Union County Daily Digital, we outlined homelessness problem facing Union County. Below in Part Two, we present what Union County can and intends to do to help those in need of a place to live. Representatives from the Union County Board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unioncountydailydigital.com
Homelessness In Union County Part One: The Problem
Homelessness has been called the America’s hidden epidemic, the shockwaves of which are being keenly felt in Union County this very day. Exact numbers for the homeless in Union County are sketchy for a number of reasons: Many homeless are transients who couch surf with family or friends until their welcome is worn out and they must move on from one county (or one city or one village) to the next; the homeless rarely announce themselves as such; homeless people generally don’t complete census forms.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Nancy Jo Shaffer
Nancy Jo Shaffer, 80 of Prospect, died Monday August 29, 2022 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital following a short illness. She was born December 3, 1941 in Marion to the late Murray “Doc” and Josephine M. (Barks) Wainfor. Nancy was a lifelong active member of the Prospect United...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – August 30, 2022
A Union County Deputy met with a Franklin County Deputy to take custody of Breanna N. Whitmer, age 24 of Galloway for an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 8:48am Arrest Warrant. A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Library Links
The library will be closed in observance of Labor Day. Tuesday, September 6 @ 6:30 p.m. School-Age readers are invited to discuss InvestiGators by John Patrick Green! This program is ideally recommended for 1st-5th graders. Preschool Storytime. Wednesday, September 7 @ 9:30 a.m. Join us for a special storytime for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Checkpoint Yields No Arrests
MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County. In total 149 vehicles traveled through...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Bertha M. Low
Bertha M. Low, age 98, of Marysville and a lifetime resident of Union County, died peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at The Bluebird Retirement Community. A homemaker, she was a woman of deep faith and a member of New Dover United Methodist Church. A 1942 graduate of Broadway High School, she and her late husband, Paul, operated their family farm in Dover Township until his death in 2004. She enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, hours of putting puzzles together, playing euchre and watching Ohio State men’s basketball. She especially loved following her sons’ and grandchildren’s athletic activities through the years. She was born May 16, 1924 in Union County, the last surviving of ten children born to the late Earl and Minnie Henry McMahon. She was also predeceased on November 10, 2004 by her husband, Paul E. Low, whom she married October 27, 1946 at Springdale Baptist Church; a son, Dennis Low; a daughter, Vicky Knox; a granddaughter, Jennifer Knox Castle; her siblings and in-laws, Thomas McMahon, Clarence McMahon, Mabel (Harland) Foreman, Edna (Ray) Mangus, Mary Dale (Harmon) Mansperger, Bessie (Oscar) Goff, Florence (Calvin) Zeig, Martha Marsh and Ardith Salyers. She is survived by her son, Calvin (Bev) Low of Marysville; her grandchildren, Keri (Dom) Salvatore, Karly (Nick) Blumenschein and Brad (Joni) Knox; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law, Orman Salyers and Richard Sampson; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 12 noon, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where a funeral procession will form at noon and proceed to Oakdale Cemetery for a graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Judy K. Mitchell
Judy K. Mitchell, 81, of Marysville, died late Wednesday evening, August 24th, 2022, at The Ohio State University East Hospital in Columbus. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician at both the Delaware X Pharmacy and Memorial Hospital before her retirement. She was very involved in civic activities, such as president of the senior center in Plain City, and as First Lady when her husband, Bob, was Mayor of Milford Center. In her earlier years, Judy enjoyed being a 4-H advisor, and was often camping, riding horses and four-wheelers. She was also a very crafty lady who could sew, knit, crochet and paint, and even made her daughter’s wedding dress, bridesmaid dresses and wedding cake for her wedding.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Still Going Strong After 130 Years
For the 130th consecutive year, the Richwood Independent Fair, one of only several independent fairs left in the State of Ohio, kicked off today with the Opening Ceremonies in the Junior Fair Area at 7:30 a.m. The first edition of the Richwood Independent Fair hit the ground running during the Grover Cleveland administration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
unioncountydailydigital.com
Minnie Jane (Wood) Roberts
Minnie Jane (Wood) Roberts, 94, lifelong resident of Milford Center, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 with her loving family by her side. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Milford Center, and she loved to sing old hymns. In her younger years, she worked at Ranco before owning and running the Pet House in both Marysville and Milford Center. All about her flowers, she was an avid gardener who also was excellent at canning her home-grown food. Above all things, Minnie loved her family, and she was a “grandma” to everyone she knew. She will be dearly missed.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Bradley W. “Brad” Welsh
Bradley W. “Brad” Welsh, 60, of Richwood, died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, August 24th, 2022, at his home. An avid athlete through the years, he enjoyed golfing and playing softball. He loved getting together with friends and cheer on the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and the Ohio State Buckeyes teams. An animal lover at heart, Brad’s real love was his lab, Sandy. Wherever he went, she went, even sometimes sitting with his daughter in the dugout during her softball years.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Boggs Scores Five Goals As Jonathan Alder Rolls Past Shawnee
PLAIN CITY – In a soccer match that was delayed by lightning Monday, visiting Springfield Shawnee must have felt as if one of the bolts hit them as Jonathan Alder’s Connor Boggs had five goals of his own, leading the Pioneers to an 8-0 thumping of the Braves in a Central Buckeye Conference match at JAHS.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers Catch Fire, Whip Warriors in Four Sets
SPRINGFIELD – The Jonathan Alder varsity volleyball team took four sets to knock off Northwestern for its first win of the year Monday in Central Buckeye Conference crossover action Monday. After dropping the first set to the Warriors, 23-25, the Pioneers turned up the heat and swept the next...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarchs March Past Comets, 8-0
COLUMBUS – Seven different players had a goal for visiting Marysville in the Monarchs’ 8-0 whitewash of host Central Crossing in girls varsity soccer action Monday. The Monarchs’ Leah Brown, Aimee Bowsher, Kasey Duke, JoJo Eberhart, Cam Lee, Jessica Leeflang and Kennedy Shaffer each booted a goal in the win and Central Crossing scored an own-goal in the match.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers Fall in Five Sets
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder jumped out to a two-set lead on visiting Highland Saturday in varsity volleyball action, but couldn’t hold on as the Scots turned it around to win the match in five sets, 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16 and 15-5 The Pioneers are now 0-2 on the season.
Comments / 0