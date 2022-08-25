Bertha M. Low, age 98, of Marysville and a lifetime resident of Union County, died peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at The Bluebird Retirement Community. A homemaker, she was a woman of deep faith and a member of New Dover United Methodist Church. A 1942 graduate of Broadway High School, she and her late husband, Paul, operated their family farm in Dover Township until his death in 2004. She enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, hours of putting puzzles together, playing euchre and watching Ohio State men’s basketball. She especially loved following her sons’ and grandchildren’s athletic activities through the years. She was born May 16, 1924 in Union County, the last surviving of ten children born to the late Earl and Minnie Henry McMahon. She was also predeceased on November 10, 2004 by her husband, Paul E. Low, whom she married October 27, 1946 at Springdale Baptist Church; a son, Dennis Low; a daughter, Vicky Knox; a granddaughter, Jennifer Knox Castle; her siblings and in-laws, Thomas McMahon, Clarence McMahon, Mabel (Harland) Foreman, Edna (Ray) Mangus, Mary Dale (Harmon) Mansperger, Bessie (Oscar) Goff, Florence (Calvin) Zeig, Martha Marsh and Ardith Salyers. She is survived by her son, Calvin (Bev) Low of Marysville; her grandchildren, Keri (Dom) Salvatore, Karly (Nick) Blumenschein and Brad (Joni) Knox; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law, Orman Salyers and Richard Sampson; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 12 noon, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where a funeral procession will form at noon and proceed to Oakdale Cemetery for a graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO