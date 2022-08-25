ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested for DUI after crash shuts down West Virginia Turnpike

By Andie Bernhardt, Erin Noon, Jessica Patterson
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5E27_0hVCZgZy00

PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXem0_0hVCZgZy00

Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of I-77 over the Skitter Creek Bridge. During the crash, the tractor-trailer flipped over the median barrier wall, blocking all northbound and southbound lanes, and causing damage to the median barrier.

According to Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the tractor-trailer also caught fire during the crash, and crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Because of the extended closure, Miller has activated the West Virginia Turnpike Emergency Detour A. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says this means drivers should take I-79 and Route 19 to detour around the closed area. Traffic is also being diverted off the Turnpike at Chelyan and rerouted through Kanawha and Fayette County by Route 60 and 61, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the closure is expected to run through this evening and normal traffic flow should be expected late this evening into tomorrow morning.

According to a criminal complaint from the Fayette County Magistrate Court, when authorities responded to the scene of the crash, they were able to speak with the driver, identified as Dennis Eugene West of Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

Authorities say while speaking with West they smelled an “odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath.” West allegedly failed his field sobriety tests according to the complaint.

West was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Office in Beckley. According to the complaint, West agreed to a ECIR-II breath test, which returned a result of .128.

The crash also caused a chemical spill from the load the tractor-trailer was carrying. The Kanawha County Commissioners’ Office has identified the chemical as amines solution, which is used in gas sweetening. According to the commission, the tractor-trailer had 12 totes of the solution, which held 275 gallons each.

Commissioners say the solution is “very odorous” and described the smell as a “fish-like odor.” The commissioners also said the spill will have an impact to the aquatic life and water in the Paint Creek area.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, those who live in the area are advised as a precaution to avoid contact with Paint Creek water until the materials are diluted.

The crash has also caused issues with flooding cleanup, according to the West Virginia National Guard. WVNG leaders say due to the traffic on Rt. 60 caused by this crash, they will not be able to reach some parts of Fayette County affected by flooding until tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 26.

Guard members were originally scheduled to assist with cleanup in the Gauley Bridge area on Thursday.

Miller said this morning during the governor’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing crews were awaiting an environmental contractor because authorities implemented hazmat and emergency response. The City of Charleston’s Hazardous Material Team has also been called to the scene to assist with removal and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is also handling remediation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Hazardous Material#County Commission#Pax
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
REAL ESTATE
WBTW News13

Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to host West Virginia law enforcement for Autism Spectrum Disorder Training

West Virginia will hold a statewide training initiative to train law enforcement officers to navigate interactions with those with an autism spectrum disorder safely. The Safe Interactions for Law Enforcement and Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities training is being offered in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio sees mailbox thefts as a growing concern

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
wvexplorer.com

Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Drunk driver causes Turnpike tractor trailer crash

PAX, WV (WVNS) — Earlier this morning, August 25, 2022, a tractor trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County leaving both north and southbound lanes closed for the remainder of the day. The WV Turnpike confirmed more details about the driver. The driver, identified as Dennis West of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, was […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy