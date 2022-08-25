Read full article on original website
Suspect charged in Harrisburg shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have charged a Harrisburg man with four counts of attempted homicide and other offenses related to an August 11 shooting that injured two children in the city, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Darrell Lee Henderson-Baylor, 24, of the 1700 block of Green...
Man arrested after attack with rock at East Shore motel
A 19-year-old Jamaican man is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison after, police said, he severely beat another man at a Harrisburg area motel Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kemaree Reid, with a last known address of Harrisburg, on aggravated assault charges after troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 265 N. Hershey Road, in West Hanover Township about 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man “gushing blood” from his head.
Chambersburg: Man arrested for terroristic threats, simple assault, and firearm without license
Joshua Wayne Baker was arrested on Monday, August 16th, 2022 on a warrant issued for his arrest for charges of Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Firearms not to be Carried Without a License. : Pennsylvania: DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday. Probable Cause. Joshua Wayne...
'Pool Of Blood' At Harrisburg Hotel After Jamaican Man Attacks Man With Rock: State Police
A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
abc27.com
Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
Officer On Patrol Witnesses Armed Robbery At Rutters In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A trio of 20-somethings was spotted by police while robbing a Rutters in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 27, authorities say. A Northern York County Regional police officer "performing stationary patrol" witnessed part of the robbery, according to a release by the police. Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, John Taylor-Williams, 22, both...
abc27.com
Stolen car pursuit in Dauphin County led to Central Dauphin lockdown
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police received a call yesterday from a woman saying that her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on I-81 South. This lead to a high speed police chase that eventually led to the administrative lockdown at Central Dauphin High School. At...
local21news.com
Suspect threatens bystander with a gun after yelling at girlfriend, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was threatened by a man at Frans Inn in Franklin County after the individual had witnessed the man arguing with his girlfriend. Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) say that the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Baker, had been arguing with his girlfriend inside the establishment when a bystander had witnessed him doing so.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
Waynesboro man sentenced to 151 months for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
FRANKLIN, Pa. — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a Waynesboro man was sentenced to over 12 years in jail for drug and firearms offenses. Johnathan Fisher, 40, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 29, to 151 months in jail for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms offenses. According to United States...
FOX 43
Woman arrested in connection to underage labor trafficking at Mifflin County business
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday the arrest of a Crawford County woman in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. Ellen Cummings, 44, ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business located at 500 E. Walnut Street in Lewistown Borough. She ran the business alongside her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020.
Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
York woman arrested in connection to Tioga County shooting: police
YORK, Pa. — A man and a York woman were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 26 in Tioga County. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, from York, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and related charges. Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, from Bethlehem, was...
Contractor Killed In Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse: State Police
A 30-year-old contract worker has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August...
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
local21news.com
$4,000 worth of products stolen from Rural King, police seek suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to a Rural King in Franklin County on Wayne Avenue for reports of a large retail theft. Police say that a male and female stole over $4,000 worth of products from the farm supply store. The two then left...
local21news.com
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FOX 43
