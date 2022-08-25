ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Suspect charged in Harrisburg shooting that injured 2 children

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have charged a Harrisburg man with four counts of attempted homicide and other offenses related to an August 11 shooting that injured two children in the city, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Darrell Lee Henderson-Baylor, 24, of the 1700 block of Green...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after attack with rock at East Shore motel

A 19-year-old Jamaican man is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison after, police said, he severely beat another man at a Harrisburg area motel Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kemaree Reid, with a last known address of Harrisburg, on aggravated assault charges after troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 265 N. Hershey Road, in West Hanover Township about 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man “gushing blood” from his head.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

'Pool Of Blood' At Harrisburg Hotel After Jamaican Man Attacks Man With Rock: State Police

A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Cars
abc27.com

Lancaster Police stop three crimes in progress within 30 minutes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Suspect threatens bystander with a gun after yelling at girlfriend, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was threatened by a man at Frans Inn in Franklin County after the individual had witnessed the man arguing with his girlfriend. Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) say that the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Baker, had been arguing with his girlfriend inside the establishment when a bystander had witnessed him doing so.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Machete#Truck Stop#Harrisburg Pike#Middlesex Township Police
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
PennLive.com

Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex

Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
STEELTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 43

Woman arrested in connection to underage labor trafficking at Mifflin County business

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday the arrest of a Crawford County woman in connection to labor trafficking in Mifflin County. Ellen Cummings, 44, ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business located at 500 E. Walnut Street in Lewistown Borough. She ran the business alongside her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

York woman arrested in connection to Tioga County shooting: police

YORK, Pa. — A man and a York woman were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 26 in Tioga County. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, from York, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and related charges. Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, from Bethlehem, was...
YORK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy