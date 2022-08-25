Read full article on original website
Mark Andrews sends Lamar Jackson warning to NFL
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension this offseason and he’s hoping to put pen to paper before Week 1. No matter what happens though, Lamar is clearly focused on balling out in 2022. Even his teammates are seeing the fire in his eyes.
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky
The starting quarterback job over the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers is very much in the bag of team newcomer Mitchell Trubisky. That being said, that doesn’t mean he’s got a solid grip on that role, as he will have to constantly worry about playing up to snuff, especially with a hotshot rookie in Kenny […] The post Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs
Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dennis Allen, Tyrann Mathieu get brutally honest on C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade to Eagles
The New Orleans Saints made a surprise move on Tuesday, trading defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 draft pick. This comes after he made it well known of his desire to sign a new contract in training but instead, Gardner-Johnson heads to Philly instead and becomes a starter right away. […] The post Dennis Allen, Tyrann Mathieu get brutally honest on C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals get Joe Burrow new weapon following 53 man roster cut deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to prove their run to the Super Bowl last season was no fluke. Surrounding Joe Burrow with as much talent as possible will help them achieve that goal. As NFL teams commence roster cuts to land on a 53-man roster, the Bengals are making a move for one of the high-profile names on the open market.
Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have full confidence in Dak Prescott. That much isn’t even in question after they signed him to a $160 million deal the previous year even after coming off a season-ending injury. But their latest move might be taking that trust a little too far. Well, at least for the time being. According […] The post Cowboys make eye-opening moves behind Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer
Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers
For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target
The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and among the roster cut casualties was a surprising wide receiver in Daurice Fountain, per Herbie Teope of the KC Star. The 26-year-old receiver was widely expected to make the Chiefs’ roster given his familiarity with their offensive scheme and his exploits on special […] The post Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick drops truth bomb on retirement plans
As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters his age-70 season in the NFL, the common question around the league is until when he wants to keep going. After all, he is already one of the most successful football coaches in history and basically has nothing left to prove.
Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim
Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. […] The post Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders QB Sam Howell’s surprising preseason record put him on the clock to replace Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders quarterback situation needed an upgrade after patching together the most important position in football last season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Garrett Gilbert. This season, Ron Rivera traded for Carson Wentz and drafted North Carolina QB Sam Howell in the fifth round. Carson Wentz...
Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void
It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
Vikings shock world by cutting defensive player on top of depth chart
Final cut down day is always full of surprises. Even the most ardent Minnesota Vikings follower, though, was no doubt shocked by their team’s release of a player who’s been a long presumed starter. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings parted ways with defensive lineman Armon...
Fans react to Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to Vikings after he was drafted ahead of Justin Jefferson
Philadelphia Eagles fans were likely overjoyed to learn that the organization had traded underachieving former first round pick Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh round pick and a 2024 conditional fifth round choice. However, that wasn’t the only noteworthy fan reaction. NFL fans, amused by...
Sad reality Alex Leatherwood faced before getting cut by Raiders
Alex Leatherwood will now have to look somewhere else to play after the Las Vegas Raiders made him among their final roster cut casualties. The Raiders did not really want to lose the former first-rounder for nothing, as they tried to shop him around with the hopes of getting any asset in return. Unfortunately for them, all they got was the feeling of getting rejected 32 times, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
