Related
Horror as a man is mauled to death by a pack of vicious dogs - before one is shot dead by police
A man has been brutally mauled to death by his own dogs in New Zealand - before authorities were forced to shoot one of the animals dead. The 69-year-old was walking through his property in a remote area in Hokianga in the country's North Island when he was set upon by his pets.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report
Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert
A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
One Green Planet
Thanks to Dog DNA Tests, Texas Woman Finds Out That She Rescued Two of Her Dog’s Siblings
After rescuing a puppy that was found alone in a field, years later, a woman manages to find two of the canine’s siblings and gives them a family reunion. Jennifer Butler first met Benjamin when a woman brought the six-week-old pup into her veterinary practice in Greenville, Texas, in 2013. The woman was not able to keep the dog but didn’t want to take him to a shelter. Butler told PEOPLE that she offered to adopt him and took him home the same day.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
msn.com
Adorable beagle pups saved from lab testing find hope at N.J. shelter
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The five-month olds with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
msn.com
Cat adoption in Olivehurst comes with free home
Do you want to adopt two cats for the pretty penny of $285,000? What about if those two cats come with a free house? Yes, you read that right. Spencer and Gin are two cats in Yuba County that are up for adoption with the purchase of a home in Olivehurst, the FieldHaven Feline Center said on social media this week.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Three abandoned dogs were ‘dumped like rubbish’ and left to die in a cardboard box in the scorching heat
The RSPCA is appealing for information after three chihuahuas were abandoned in a cardboard box in a car park near Avebury stones, a popular tourist attraction in England. The charity rescued the dogs and is in disbelief of how someone could be so cruelas to leave the pooches to die a painful death. The investigation is ongoing.
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Klamath Falls man killed in Mva, car submerged into Klamath Lake
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged.
Couple devastated after dog sitter loses their border collie while on holiday
A couple have been left devastated after a dog sitter lost their border collie while they were on holiday. John and Julie Pearson went away for 10 days back in June, leaving the dog sitter to look after Fred. However, after just four days of their trip, the couple were...
Senior Dog Returned to Shelter Has Forever Home
A senior dog was returned to a shelter more than ten years after she was rescued. However, a local veterinarian has given her a forever home. Netty, age 15, was rescued from the Pennsylvania SPCA in 2010, only to be recently returned because she had incontinence, said her adopters. Ask almost anyone at a shelter […] The post Senior Dog Returned to Shelter Has Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
dailyphew.com
A Sweet And Nervous Puppy Left In The Park With A Note Is Rescued And Can Now Trust People Again
Just a few days ago, social media users shared the story of a dog that had been abandoned and was being tied to a seat in a park in Mexico City. The dog was sitting there with a message explaining his purpose. The letter, which appeared to have been written...
A 93-year-old California assisted living resident died after she was served dishwashing liquid instead of juice
CNN — One woman died and two others were hospitalized after they were served dishwashing liquid instead of juice at their California assisted living facility on Sunday night, officials said. Police responded to Atria Park, an assisted living facility in San Mateo, on a report that a resident had...
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
