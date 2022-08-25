Read full article on original website
Goetz returns to LRC as South Dakota code counsel
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Justin Goetz is coming back to the South Dakota Legislative Research Council to once again serve as state code counsel and advise the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee that oversees state government’s administrative regulations. The Legislature’s Executive Board last week approved bringing Goetz on...
Social Studies revision process will cost nearly $500K
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On October 1, 2021, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced that a new review of the state’s social studies content standards would take place, effectively scrapping the work done by a previous workgroup. This moves came after revisions by the Dept. of Education sparked controversy due to the removal of elements of Native American history and culture from the draft.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths; Active cases under 1,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,993 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,984 the previous week. The new deaths include six women and three men in the following age ranges: 70-79 (3); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle (1), Bon Homme (1), Hutchinson (2), Lincoln (1), McCook (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (2), and Pennington (1)
Kansas man sentenced for fentanyl distribution in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to distributing drugs in South Dakota. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 31-year-old Sylvester Mitchell would get pills containing fentanyl and distribute them to people in the state. In July 2021, law enforcement searched an apartment where Mitchell was staying and found 73 grams of pills containing fentanyl.
Long-time KELOLAND anchor to lead nonprofit group
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is saying good-bye to veteran anchor and investigative journalist Angela Kennecke. Kennecke is leaving the media business to devote her energies to Emily’s Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the opioid epidemic. “I have been incredibly fortunate...
2022 Sturgis Rally tax revenue worth $1.54 million
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR) is reporting a total of $1,544,471 in taxes collected from the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Overall, the total revenue sum from temporary vendors was down 14% from 2021. According to the announcement, state sales tax accounted for the bulk of the $1.54 million, comprising $902,399, down from $1,038,561 in state sales tax in 2021.
Nebraska man sets record for riding hollowed-out pumpkin downriver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nebraska resident Duane Hansen spent years growing an 846-pound pumpkin he named ‘Berta’ to set a record for riding 38 miles downriver. Hansen paddled down the Missouri River in the giant, hollowed-out pumpkin, breaking the Guinness World Record on Saturday. Hansen, who also celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, started his journey in the pumpkin ‘Berta’ at 7.30 a.m. and arrived at 6.30 p.m. in Nebraska City.
Homeowners oppose GFP converting golf course
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan to turn a golf course south of Sioux Falls into a public campground for Good Earth State Park might not happen. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received an update Wednesday about the Spring Creek project from Scott Simpson. The...
Roadside survey predicts excellent Iowa pheasant hunting this fall
IOWA (WHO13) — A census of Iowa’s game population shows the bird hunting should be good this fall, if you’re a good enough shot to bag your limit. The Iowa DNR on Tuesday reported the results of their annual August roadside survey and the news is good for hunters: if you had good hunting last fall you should again this year as well.
Temps will remain at warm summer levels for now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is in no hurry to end across KELOLAND when it comes to warm weather. It’s linked to the same pattern that has been responsible for the temperature trends most of the summer. With only one day to go in the month, temperatures...
Families can apply for free, reduced lunch for 2022-2023 school year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education and Child and Nutrition Services have announced new eligibility requirements for free or reduced meal programs. Applications for the free/reduced meal programs can be found at local schools or agencies. Applications submitted will be valid for the entire...
Rapid City man wins lottery following liver transplant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While recovering from surgery, Joel Nielsen became $63,221 richer thanks to the South Dakota lottery. The Rapid City resident had bought a ticket for the lottery in late July but after having a liver transplant, he didn’t even think to check if he was a winner. But after checking the ticket through the lottery app, he found he was one of two winners of the $126,442 jackpot.
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
A South Dakota company’s connection with NASA
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — NASA is aiming to send people back to the moon and create a sustainable human presence on the moon. One South Dakota company is working with NASA to develop new technology for future rocket engines. NASA says its Artemis program, which aims to send people to Mars, has worked with all 50 states in America.
