Grandview, MO

Deadly Grandview fire under investigation after blaze kills 1, injures another Thursday

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

A fire left one person dead and another badly injured Thursday in Grandview, authorities said.

Police and firefighters were dispatched just after 6 a.m. Thursday to a fire in the 6000 block of 127th Street, Capt. Ryan Sharp, with the Grandview Police Department , said in a news release.

Authorities were told that people were inside the burning building as they arrived, Sharp said. Inside, first responders found one person who had died and another person suffering from serious injuries.

The surviving victim was hospitalized, Sharp said. The identity of the person killed has not yet been made public.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall is helping to investigate the deadly blaze.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact Grandview police or to the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Person
Ryan Sharp
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

