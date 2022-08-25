Deadly Grandview fire under investigation after blaze kills 1, injures another Thursday

A fire left one person dead and another badly injured Thursday in Grandview, authorities said.

Police and firefighters were dispatched just after 6 a.m. Thursday to a fire in the 6000 block of 127th Street, Capt. Ryan Sharp, with the Grandview Police Department , said in a news release.

Authorities were told that people were inside the burning building as they arrived, Sharp said. Inside, first responders found one person who had died and another person suffering from serious injuries.

The surviving victim was hospitalized, Sharp said. The identity of the person killed has not yet been made public.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall is helping to investigate the deadly blaze.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact Grandview police or to the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).