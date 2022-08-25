Janet Sandeen, age 51, of Cambridge died Aug. 26, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Janet Rae Sandeen was born Jan. 28, 1971, in Cambridge, Minnesota to Lyle and Janice (Linnemeyer) Sandeen. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1989 and continued her education at Pine Tech. Janet worked at the Creamery, Liberty Mutual, and then at Cambridge Medical Center in medical records for more than 20 years. She enjoyed her work and the friendships she made with her coworkers. She also was a caregiver and companion of her mom for many years. Janet enjoyed the finer things in life including trips to the casino with her sisters and mom, being outdoors, fishing, soaking up the sun, and enjoying the flowers of summer, as well as caring for her great nieces and nephews, her cat Spunky, and rocking out to the rock and roll classics, especially AC/DC.

