Wave 3
Louisville Jewish congregation sending supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville synagogue worked with a moving company on Wednesday to deliver supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools affected by flooding. The Temple Louisville partnered with the Cardinal Moving Company on Wednesday to move 450 used chairs to Hazard High School in Hazard, Ky. The chairs...
Wave 3
KY Science Center bringing STEAM carts to two elementary schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two lucky elementary schools are getting special carts to help students learn more in the advanced field of science. According to the Kentucky Science Center, the science center has partnered up with Toyota Kentucky to bring Maker-Place STEAM carts to Zachary Taylor Elementary in Jefferson County and Southern Elementary in Scott County.
Wave 3
UofL kicks off series of events leading to Juneteenth 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is hosting a series of events highlighting the journey to freedom for African-American descendants of enslaved persons ahead of next year’s Juneteenth. The first event, scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Student Activities Center, will be a campus discussion with Reena...
Wave 3
Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has moved from its downtown location after 70 years. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday. According to the release, the organizations 6,600 square foot building’s construction has wrapped...
Wave 3
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former...
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
Wave 3
UofL Health surgeons first in Ky. to perform brain tumor procedure using new radiation tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of UofL Health neurosurgeons became the first in Kentucky to perform a successful brain tumor surgery using new radiation technology. GammaTile Therapy is a new FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy, designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors while protecting healthy brain tissue, according to the University of Louisville.
Wave 3
Fall classes starting at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waterfront Botanical Gardens are excited about the fall and are offering classes for kids and adults to celebrate!. There are fun activities from September through December. One of the first for the kids is a Homegrown Veggie Art class. They can learn about all sorts...
Wave 3
‘Jagged Little Pill’ comes to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “Jagged Little Pill” comes to Louisville. According to the press release, PNC Broadway in Louisville partnered up with Kentucky Performing Arts to premiere “Jagged Little Pill” at the Kentucky Center August 31 through September 1. “We...
Wave 3
Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant in Old Louisville will be relocating. Barry’s Cheesesteaks, currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street, will be moving to a new location at 5408 Valley Station Road, according to a post by owner Barry Washington. Washington said there were building and...
Wave 3
Bellarmine receives $1 million to expand health program, simulation center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University received a $1 million investment to expand their College of Health Professions and create a new simulation training center. The Federal award was announced on Monday by Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth, who secured the award for the college through the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding program, according to a release.
Wave 3
Pickleball league starts this week at new Downtown Louisville courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the fastest growing sports across the country continues to expand in Louisville. The new Baird Urban Sports Park features two pickleball courts as well as a whiffle ball court. The space at 615 West Main Street has been home to pop-up shops, but now...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: September discounts, road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now might be a good time to pay attention to sales notifications in your email inbox. Also, now is the time to make sure your car is in shape if you’re traveling over the holiday weekend. Watch the full report above.
Wave 3
Habitat for Humanity hosts ceremony for new housing project being built in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several community members, government leaders and volunteers met at land that’s been acquired to build 40 new homes in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville partnered with the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana to develop the new, affordable housing units at...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Student loan scam warning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Trade Commission is issuing a warning about a scam involving student loan forgiveness. Also, now that the hot housing market is cooling off, buyers are giving up less than what they did a year ago. Watch the full report above.
Wave 3
JCPS votes to decrease property tax rates for second straight year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has voted to decrease the district’s real property tax rate for a second straight year. The school tax rate was placed up to a vote during Tuesday’s board meeting. The approved vote means JCPS’ tax rate will decrease...
Wave 3
Cats will be without Rodriguez for season opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK head coach Mark Stoops was tight lipped on Monday, but leading rusher Chris Rodriguez was not on the depth chart for Saturday nights season opener against Miami (Ohio). “When I have something to say, we’ll say it,” Stoops said at his weekly news conference. “I...
Wave 3
‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Louisville Zoo this October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is bringing back it’s “merry, not scary” annual Halloween event this October. “Boo at the Zoo” will be returning for its 41st year, running Thursday through Sunday nights starting at 5 p.m. in Oct., according to the Louisville Zoo.
Wave 3
Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw art competition
WEBSTER, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people use paint and brushes to create art. Abby Peterson uses a chainsaw. The Breckinridge County native has been carving for about a decade. He’s been making a living out of it for the last 6 years. “10 years ago I was kind of...
