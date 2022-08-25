ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave 3

KY Science Center bringing STEAM carts to two elementary schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two lucky elementary schools are getting special carts to help students learn more in the advanced field of science. According to the Kentucky Science Center, the science center has partnered up with Toyota Kentucky to bring Maker-Place STEAM carts to Zachary Taylor Elementary in Jefferson County and Southern Elementary in Scott County.
Wave 3

UofL kicks off series of events leading to Juneteenth 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is hosting a series of events highlighting the journey to freedom for African-American descendants of enslaved persons ahead of next year’s Juneteenth. The first event, scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Student Activities Center, will be a campus discussion with Reena...
Wave 3

Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has moved from its downtown location after 70 years. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday. According to the release, the organizations 6,600 square foot building’s construction has wrapped...
Wave 3

Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
Wave 3

UofL Health surgeons first in Ky. to perform brain tumor procedure using new radiation tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of UofL Health neurosurgeons became the first in Kentucky to perform a successful brain tumor surgery using new radiation technology. GammaTile Therapy is a new FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy, designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors while protecting healthy brain tissue, according to the University of Louisville.
Wave 3

Fall classes starting at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waterfront Botanical Gardens are excited about the fall and are offering classes for kids and adults to celebrate!. There are fun activities from September through December. One of the first for the kids is a Homegrown Veggie Art class. They can learn about all sorts...
Wave 3

‘Jagged Little Pill’ comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Tony and Grammy award-winning musical “Jagged Little Pill” comes to Louisville. According to the press release, PNC Broadway in Louisville partnered up with Kentucky Performing Arts to premiere “Jagged Little Pill” at the Kentucky Center August 31 through September 1. “We...
Wave 3

Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More moving to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant in Old Louisville will be relocating. Barry’s Cheesesteaks, currently located at 1161 South 2nd Street, will be moving to a new location at 5408 Valley Station Road, according to a post by owner Barry Washington. Washington said there were building and...
Wave 3

Bellarmine receives $1 million to expand health program, simulation center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University received a $1 million investment to expand their College of Health Professions and create a new simulation training center. The Federal award was announced on Monday by Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth, who secured the award for the college through the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding program, according to a release.
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: September discounts, road safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now might be a good time to pay attention to sales notifications in your email inbox. Also, now is the time to make sure your car is in shape if you’re traveling over the holiday weekend. Watch the full report above.
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Student loan scam warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Trade Commission is issuing a warning about a scam involving student loan forgiveness. Also, now that the hot housing market is cooling off, buyers are giving up less than what they did a year ago. Watch the full report above.
Wave 3

JCPS votes to decrease property tax rates for second straight year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has voted to decrease the district’s real property tax rate for a second straight year. The school tax rate was placed up to a vote during Tuesday’s board meeting. The approved vote means JCPS’ tax rate will decrease...
Wave 3

Cats will be without Rodriguez for season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK head coach Mark Stoops was tight lipped on Monday, but leading rusher Chris Rodriguez was not on the depth chart for Saturday nights season opener against Miami (Ohio). “When I have something to say, we’ll say it,” Stoops said at his weekly news conference. “I...
Wave 3

‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Louisville Zoo this October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is bringing back it’s “merry, not scary” annual Halloween event this October. “Boo at the Zoo” will be returning for its 41st year, running Thursday through Sunday nights starting at 5 p.m. in Oct., according to the Louisville Zoo.
