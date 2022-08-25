ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 1

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Room#The Room#Anatomy#Rerun#Lifetime
Vogue Magazine

Fall’s best fashion trends?

As always, our bi-weekly video series You Asked Us is here to solve your fashion and beauty dilemmas: Simply submit a question and we’ll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!. In this latest episode, Vogue Club member Vanessa Marie asks Vogue Runways’s senior fashion news...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vogue Magazine

EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Kate Moss’s Guide to Restorative Wellness and Cool-Girl Beauty

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I’ve been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier,” says Kate Moss with a smile. At 48, the British supermodel and style icon’s lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for during her rise to fame. Nowadays, she’s embracing a more intentional, self-care-focused attitude and channeling it into her new wellness brand, Cosmoss. “I was taking better care of myself, I was trying new things…all of this stuff that can make you more grounded and balanced,” explains Moss of the inspiration behind her new venture, “so that’s what I wanted to bring into my products.”
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

37 of Blake Lively’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments

Nobody does evening glamour quite like Blake Lively. Since her early Gossip Girl days, the actor—who turns 35 today—has consistently delivered memorable gowns on the step and repeat and the Met Gala steps. Even more impressive, she doesn’t employ a stylist; those serves are all her. In honor of her special day, Vogue is taking a look back on some of Lively’s most memorable fashion moments. There are 37 of them, specifically, that are etched into our memories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

OMG, We’re Getting a Brand-New Taylor Swift Album in October

Let’s call it like it is: Aside from the Bad Bunny smooch that had everyone talking, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were...pretty boring. Not a ton of wild ensembles or red-carpet drama to be vicariously enjoyed from the safety of our couches—but at least we got a little manna from pop-music heaven in the form of Taylor Swift announcing a brand-new album.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Inspired by early 1990s London and orbital rave culture, this Sergio Zambon designed Genius collection looked like a stealth classic for those who know. While Zambon confessed that his own early raving was done in Rome, his research into volume, color, collaborators and spirit combined to create a Moncler flavored homage that rang true against its source material.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Taylor Swift Piled On the Glitz For Her Stylish VMAs Night

If you’re a diehard Swiftie, you know that Taylor Swift’s most recent style era was all about cozy cardigans, easy tailoring, french braids, flora and fauna. The Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to last year’s Grammys was a prime example; She often used fashion as a way to continue the nature-filled vibes of her last pop-folk albums, Folklore and Evermore. But at last night’s MTV VMAs, Swift announced that a new album, Midnights, is coming up in October—and she teased a new glitzy fashion aesthetic in the process. Is this the singer’s disco phase?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Fit for Royalty: Shop the Jeans Worn by Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Custom gowns and crown jewels often steal the spotlight, but the everyday, less-is-more outfits worn by royals are just as worthy of attention. After all, there’s certainly an art to elevating casual outfits, and our three favorite royals—Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle (yes, she is forever royalty, in my opinion)—have mastered the sartorial craft.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy