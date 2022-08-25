Read full article on original website
Minor struck by car on Mill Street in Worcester, police confirm
A minor was struck by a car on Mill Street in Worcester Tuesday, police confirmed to MassLive. The crash took place around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The minor, a boy, was transported to a local hospital following the crash. His condition is unknown, the Worcester Police Department said. It’s unclear if...
Jakob Gifford, of Marstons Mills, charged with hit-and-run that injured 8-year-old on scooter
An 18-year-old charged with a hit-and-run crash that struck and hospitalized an 8-year-old on Cape Cod pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday. Jakob Gifford, of Barnstable, was arrested by Yarmouth police on Saturday in connection with the crash that happened a week prior, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.
Milton Maldonado-Lemus, of Everett, identified as 22-year-old killed in rollover crash on Route 1
Police on Monday identified a 22-year-old Everett man as the person killed before dawn Sunday in a rollover on Route 1 in Chelsea. According to the Massachusetts State Police, Milton Maldonado-Lemus was tossed from his vehicle after it struck the median barrier near where the highway connects to Route 16.
Person struck by MBTA commuter rail Wednesday morning helicoptered to hospital, police say
A person was helicoptered to a Boston-area hospital after they were struck by an MBTA commuter rail train on Wednesday morning, according to Concord police. At 10:27 a.m. authorities said an individual was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train at the Commonwealth Avenue train crossing. First responders transported the...
Lynn man killed after striking light pole in single-vehicle Revere crash, state police say
A 28-year-old Lynn man died after his vehicle struck a light pole in Revere on Sunday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Sunday at 8 a.m., authorities and paramedics responded to a report of a motor vehicle that crashed into a light pole on North Shore Road in Revere, according to officials. Police said the 28-year-old operator was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.
Person hospitalized after crashing into pond outside of CVS pharmacy in Millis, police say
A driver was hospitalized after their car plunged into a pond outside of a CVS pharmacy in Millis on Sunday night, according to the Millis Police Department. Authorities said Millis officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a retention pond at the intersection of Main Street and Milliston Road on Sunday around 8:45 p.m.
Missing Boston child was mistaken for different student, placed on wrong bus, report says
An elementary school girl who police said was missing from her Boston school Monday was found safe less than 20 minutes later after school officials determined she had been mistaken for a peer and placed on the wrong bus, reports said. The Boston Police Department initially issued a missing person...
Red Line train traps worker’s leg against Alewife platform, Cambridge Fire called in to extricate, report says
The Cambridge Fire Department said officials had to use airbags and wedges to extricate a person who fell between the platform and the Red Line train Tuesday. The person was an employee of a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA, WCVB reported. The Red Line train was parked in the...
Pharoah Yahtues, man who shot at police during hours-long standoff in Hingham, sentenced to 12 years in state prison
A Hingham man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to charges of being an armed career criminal in possession of a firearm after he shot at police from his apartment in an hours-long standoff in January 2020. Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty...
Worcester police investigating shooting near UNO Pizzeria & Grill on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Police in Worcester are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, a Worcester Police Department spokesperson confirmed to MassLive. Several officers and cruisers remained at the scene around 12:30 p.m., including Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent. The shooting remains under...
Dylan Ponte indicted in 2012 rape of 16-year-old in New Bedford following untested rape kit initiative
Ten years after a 16-year-old girl woke up outside with no underwear on and bruises all over her body, Dylan Ponte has been indicted on two counts of rape and other charges related to the incident, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The now 28-year-old New Bedford...
Shawn McClinton sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for raping woman inside Dorchester McDonald’s bathroom in 2018
A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for raping a woman in a McDonald’s bathroom, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday. Shawn McClinton, 41, was convicted last week of aggravated rape, kidnapping and assault and battery for the 2018 incident. McClinton, who represented himself in the case, had requested four to five years in prison, which Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders denied.
Martha’s Vineyard vacationer arrested on a typo: Tax evasion charge was actually for taxi fare evasion
For a Philadelphia man vacationing on Maratha’s Vineyard, the difference between a restful getaway and two nights in a holding cell came down to one letter. Angus McCoubrey, 37, was arrested last week on tax evasion charges and held for two nights on the island before the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office transported him to a court appearance on the Massachusetts mainland, the Vineyard Gazette reported. In reality, he was sought not on tax evasion, but on taxi fare evasion over a $2 discrepancy from a disagreement eight years ago with a Brookline cab driver.
Jacob Pimentel of Boston indicted in connection with 4 bank robberies
A 31-year-old man accused of robbing four separate banks in the Boston area was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with the robberies, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Jacob Pimentel, 31, of Boston, was indicted Monday on four counts of bank robbery. Pimentel is...
Report deems 644 Massachusetts bridges ‘structurally deficient’
SPRINGFIELD — Nearly 650 bridges across Massachusetts are considered “structurally deficient” and that number will only grow without significant investment from the state to address the problem, according to a new report issued today by a Boston think tank. More than half of those declining bridges are...
Native groups seek to repair lands damaged by colonization
KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — Asa Peters marched into a thicket of Japanese knotweed in the woods of coastal Massachusetts this month and began steadily hacking the towering, dense vegetation down to size. The 24-year-old member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was among a cadre of volunteers rooting out invasive...
Boston’s MBTA is ‘a perfect storm of systemic failures’ Rep. Seth Moulton says after federal safety report
In the wake of a new federal report that details oversight safety issues in the MBTA, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) is calling for a “top-to-bottom” changes in the MBTA. “The new report published by FTA details a perfect storm of systemic failures,” Rep. Moulton said in a statement Wednesday. “Inadequate staffing, ineffective communication, noncompliance with safety and maintenance standards — that have led to the situation the MBTA is in today.”
Free horse-drawn wagon history tours to return to Worcester’s Canal District
Visitors to Worcester’s Canal District in September will have the opportunity to see the neighborhood in a unique way: from a horse-drawn carriage. The Canal District’s wagon history tours will be offered every Thursday in September this year. Free 30-minute tours will be offered from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will start at General Pickett Plaza.
Fortnite toy grenade found at Boston Logan Airport during security screening; ‘Replica grenades are not allowed,’ TSA says
A Fortnite toy was discovered and checked during a security screening at Boston Logan International Airport Tuesday. The toy was a fake grenade known as a “Boogie Bomb” in the video game Fortnite. When thrown in the video game, the “Boogie Bomb” causes players inside the blast radius...
Worcester’s Oishi Japanese Restaurant to reopen in Main Street location on Monday
A Worcester Japanese restaurant that has been closed since January will reopen next week at a new location. Oishi Japanese Restaurant will open its doors on Monday, Sept. 5, at 389 Main St., according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We would like to thank you all...
