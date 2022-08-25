ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
City
Stoughton, MA
Stoughton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Lynn man killed after striking light pole in single-vehicle Revere crash, state police say

A 28-year-old Lynn man died after his vehicle struck a light pole in Revere on Sunday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Sunday at 8 a.m., authorities and paramedics responded to a report of a motor vehicle that crashed into a light pole on North Shore Road in Revere, according to officials. Police said the 28-year-old operator was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infiniti
MassLive.com

Shawn McClinton sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for raping woman inside Dorchester McDonald’s bathroom in 2018

A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for raping a woman in a McDonald’s bathroom, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday. Shawn McClinton, 41, was convicted last week of aggravated rape, kidnapping and assault and battery for the 2018 incident. McClinton, who represented himself in the case, had requested four to five years in prison, which Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders denied.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MassLive.com

Martha’s Vineyard vacationer arrested on a typo: Tax evasion charge was actually for taxi fare evasion

For a Philadelphia man vacationing on Maratha’s Vineyard, the difference between a restful getaway and two nights in a holding cell came down to one letter. Angus McCoubrey, 37, was arrested last week on tax evasion charges and held for two nights on the island before the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office transported him to a court appearance on the Massachusetts mainland, the Vineyard Gazette reported. In reality, he was sought not on tax evasion, but on taxi fare evasion over a $2 discrepancy from a disagreement eight years ago with a Brookline cab driver.
BROOKLINE, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s MBTA is ‘a perfect storm of systemic failures’ Rep. Seth Moulton says after federal safety report

In the wake of a new federal report that details oversight safety issues in the MBTA, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) is calling for a “top-to-bottom” changes in the MBTA. “The new report published by FTA details a perfect storm of systemic failures,” Rep. Moulton said in a statement Wednesday. “Inadequate staffing, ineffective communication, noncompliance with safety and maintenance standards — that have led to the situation the MBTA is in today.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy