For a Philadelphia man vacationing on Maratha’s Vineyard, the difference between a restful getaway and two nights in a holding cell came down to one letter. Angus McCoubrey, 37, was arrested last week on tax evasion charges and held for two nights on the island before the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office transported him to a court appearance on the Massachusetts mainland, the Vineyard Gazette reported. In reality, he was sought not on tax evasion, but on taxi fare evasion over a $2 discrepancy from a disagreement eight years ago with a Brookline cab driver.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO