Ohio State

Mississippi governor declares emergency as main water facility fails

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs because its main water treatment facility began failing Monday, the governor said — a problem officials blame on longstanding water system problems and this week's river flooding. The...
JACKSON, MS
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Workers at BAE Systems in York County to go on strike

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of employees at BAE Systems in York County say they're going on strike. The United Steelworkers (USW) said that about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the defense contractor's facility in West Manchester Township at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, PA

