Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Mississippi governor declares emergency as main water facility fails
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs because its main water treatment facility began failing Monday, the governor said — a problem officials blame on longstanding water system problems and this week's river flooding. The...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman issues statement in response to Dr. Mehmet Oz
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released a statement in response to his opponent in the senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I've been traveling the commonwealth talking to voters about my vision and ideas for nearly a decade. I'm proud of my record as mayor and as Lieutenant Governor and I'm eager to put my record and my values up against Dr. Oz's any day of the week.
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, is facing criticism for a years-old photo in which he wore a Civil War Confederate uniform. The 2013-14 U.S. Army War College faculty photo was taken a few years before Mastriano retired as a colonel. He used to teach at the school. Some...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in Lancaster County
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lancaster County. The Millionaire Bucks ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 265 West State St. in Quarryville. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
17-year-old Pennsylvania National Guard member dies after collapsing during training in South Carolina
A 17-year-old Pennsylvania National Guard member died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. A basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson said on its Facebook page that Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday. She had collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. Cahoon was a rising senior...
WGAL
Workers at BAE Systems in York County to go on strike
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of employees at BAE Systems in York County say they're going on strike. The United Steelworkers (USW) said that about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the defense contractor's facility in West Manchester Township at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
WGAL
Bonus payments start to go out to Pennsylvanians in property tax and rent rebate program
Some News 8 viewers are getting money from the state and are questioning what it is. One of the viewers who contacted News 8 On Your Side is Bob Malek, of Gettysburg. He said, "The Pennsylvania Department of Finance refunded me $455, and I can't for the life of me figure out what that's for."
Comments / 0