ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Savoy family treehouse opens at Moncus Park

By Akemi Briggs
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xycog_0hVCXwNw00

The Savoy Family Treehouse at Moncus Park is now open according to a press release distributed by Moncus Park.

The treehouse, designed by world-renowned designer Pete Nelson, is nestled within a Live Oak in the new Louisiana swamped-themed play area.

“We are thrilled to deliver this incredible, unique new feature at the Park for the community,” said JP MacFadyen, executive director of Moncus Park. “We know that many treasured new memories will be created here by local families and tourists visiting Acadiana.”

Generous contributions by the Savoy Family and the support of community members, helped in making the Savoy Family Treehouse possible.

Learn more by clicking here .

Comments / 0

Related
kadn.com

North Lafayette grocery store food desert

Lafayette, La( KADN)- "The north side of Lafayette is in a food desert." For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue. Community leader Ravis Martinez says a lack of places to get food is a big problem...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Moncus Park fees are a barrier to some users

Regarding Moncus Park parking fees: My wife, who walks over an hour almost every morning, can choose to pay $3,600 a year or go to Girard Park or any other park for free. This is not what so many of us fought for. It was never intended to be an upper-crust neighborhood feature.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Live Oak
theadvocate.com

'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table

Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
CROWLEY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School

We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School. The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School. A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.
SCOTT, LA
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy