Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Sony has cut the PS5's weight after raising its price
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Sony has started to sell a new PlayStation 5 model that may not necessarily improve performance, but will be lighter and possibly easier to produce, Press Start has reported. The CFI-1200A/B digital/disc models have started to appear in Australia with a significant loss in weight.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is up to $270 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the foldable phone life isn't for you yet but you still...
Engadget
AMD's Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will start shipping on September 27th
AMD has officially announced the Ryzen 7000 processor models, which the company had accidentally revealed back in July. It will release four models on September 27th, to be specific, the most affordable of which is the 6-core Ryzen 5 7600X that will set you back $299, followed by the 8-core Ryzen 7700X that costs $100 more at $399. The 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X CPU will be sold for $549, while the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X will cost $699. As Ars Technica notes, the 7600X and the 7900X models have the same launch prices as their direct predecessors from the Ryzen 5000 lineup, whereas the 7950X is $100 cheaper. The 7700X costs $100 more than the 5700X, but that model launched over a year after the first Ryzen 5000 processors came out.
Engadget
Nintendo’s Dragalia Lost mobile RPG goes offline on November 30th
Nintendo and Cygames have announced Dragalia Lost's exact end-of-service date: November 30th, at 1AM Eastern time. The companies started winding down the gacha fantasy RPG back in March and released its last major update by the end of that month. In July, they wrapped up the game's main story with the intention of shutting down its servers before the year ends. Players can expect more changes before November 30th comes around — in fact, Diamantium, the premium currency in Dragalia Lost, is no longer available for purchase as of August 30th.
RELATED PEOPLE
Engadget
Valve has now certified 5,000 games as Steam Deck compatible
Wants to help owners and folks interested in picking up the device easily find out what games can actually run on it. Through its , it hopes to let people see at a glance whether a game is compatible. Although it will be a long process to test every game (assuming it goes that far), Valve just passed an important milestone. The company has now certified 5,000 games as Verified or Playable on Steam Deck.
Engadget
NASA schedules another Artemis 1 Moon mission launch attempt on September 3rd
The agency scrubbed its planned launch on August 29th due to engine problems. NASA plans to make another attempt at launching the Artemis 1 Moon mission on Saturday, September 3rd, after it scrubbed the planned launch on August 29th due to engine problems. The Space Launch System was supposed to go on its first test flight and kickstart the Artemis program that day. However, its ground teams were unable to chill down one of its RS-25 engines that exhibited temperatures higher than the other three. NASA discovered the issue merely a couple of hours before launch and had to scrap the event entirely less than hour before liftoff.
Engadget
Chinese tech giant NetEase is buying Quantic Dream as its first European game studio
Three and a half years after Chinese tech conglomerate NetEase a minority stake in (of and fame), it is gobbling up the rest of the developer. NetEase didn't reveal how much it's spending to buy out the studio, which will be its first in Europe. After Quantic Dream formally becomes...
Engadget
Sony and Tencent now own almost a third of ‘Elden Ring’ studio FromSoftware
Sony has joined forces with Tencent to purchase a 30.34 percent share of FromSoftware, the developer behind titles like Elden Ring, Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne. Tencent's Sixjoy Hong Kong division will own 16.25 percent of FromSoftware's shares, Sony will take a 14.09 percent interest and parent Kadokawa Group will remain the largest shareholder with a 69.66 percent stake. Tencent already has an investment in Kadokawa from last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ guitar learning service arrives on PC next week
Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service will arrive on September 6th, the publisher announced today. Following a nearly year-long delay, the guitar learning platform will be available on PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store. With 5,000 songs available at lunch, including tunes from Alicia Keys, The Clash and Santana, Ubisoft claims Rocksmith+ will feature the “largest catalog of official songs ever offered in a music learning service.” Additionally, the company has pledged to add “millions” of more tracks in the future.
Engadget
The Morning After: France's plans for an EV lease program
France’s Budget Minister Gabriel Attal announced plans for a lease program to open up EV use. “We know that for many French, [EVs] remain very expensive,” he said, adding the government was working to figure out how quickly it could implement the measure. At the moment, under...
Engadget
The Sense75 is Drop's play for the premium mechanical keyboard market
The custom mechanical keyboard market has exploded in recent years. Where you previously had to go through arduous group buys to obtain many of the best models, there are now mainstream options you can purchase at any time. (née Massdrop) has been a go-to for many just starting their descent into the hobby. Today, the company is introducing its first new keyboard since 2019. Dubbed the Sense75, it’s a 75 percent layout board with about all the features a budding enthusiast could want.
Engadget
Samsung’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor arrives later this year
The panel features a fast 175Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time. Earlier this year, the first gaming monitor with a Samsung QD-OLED panel arrived. We called the an ultrawide marvel, praising it for its bright and beautiful screen. When Samsung showed off QD-OLED at , it promised the new panels would be available in more than one monitor, and now the company is making good on that pledge with the announcement of the .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Apple may have registered more 'Reality' trademarks for its upcoming AR headset
Apple may again be looking to nail down "Reality" trademarks ahead of the launch of its much-anticipated AR/VR headset, Bloomberg has reported. Applications were filed for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor" in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay. While Apple didn't directly request the trademarks, they were filed by law firms that it has previously used to claim brand names.
Engadget
NASA's Artemis I launch scrubbed due to engine problems
NASA has scrubbed the hotly anticipated launch of its Space Launch System rocket due to engine issues. "The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed," the space agency tweeted. After attempting a series of fixes, was unable to get one of the booster's RS-25 engine down to the correct temperature, after facing a similar problem in June.
Engadget
'The Last of Us Part I' is a gorgeous, faithful, expensive remake
Joel and Ellie's first journey looks wonderful, but it's still the same game you remember. The next generation of WiFi technology is here. In this article: The Last of Us Part I, naughty dog, gaming, PS5, the last of us, review. Is Part I worth it, and who is it...
Engadget
What we bought: An NVIDIA RTX 3070, two years late
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It only took about two years, but I finally bought an NVIDIA...
Engadget
Apple's AirPods Max fall back to a low of $429
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's flagship AirPods Max wireless headphones have much to offer like excellent...
Engadget
The Morning After: An early look at Logitech’s new gaming handheld
Earlier this month, Logitech said it was working on a gaming handheld to hook into your cloud gaming service of choice. Now, leaked images of the have danced their way across the internet. Looking like a slimmer Steam Deck (or Switch), the image shows icons for Xbox, GeForce Now and Steam, as well as Chrome and YouTube. On one hand, it looks a lot like so many of those clip-on braces that pair with your existing smartphone, like the . On the other, if this offers an affordable way to play AAA titles on the road while preserving your smartphone’s battery life, Logitech could sell a bundle. (And while you wait for it to launch, you can always , as Logitech upgraded those, too.)
Engadget
8BitDo reveals wireless versions of its Xbox-style Ultimate Controller
Well-renowned peripheral maker 8BitDo has revealed three new versions of its , including two wireless options. There are Bluetooth, 2.4GHz and wired variants, all of which are available to pre-order now. The controllers will ship on October 28th. Both the Bluetooth and 2.4GHz models have rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and come...
Engadget
The Morning After: Celebrating 30 years of ‘Mario Kart’
Released in 1992, a few years after the Super Nintendo console, Super Mario Kart was an odd proposition: Nintendo mascot Mario, his friends and enemies all get in go-carts, racing around flat, pseudo-3D tracks. It all seemed so silly, but Super Mario Kart was a critical and commercial hit, and became a formative gaming experience for many of us.
Comments / 0