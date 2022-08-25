ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dan Bilzerian says 'marriage is a trap' days after wedding photo goes viral

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

Social media personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian , who isn't really considered a relationship kind of dude, seemingly got married sometime last month.

And days after, he said, "marriage is a trap."

Bilzerian,41, took to his Instagram to share what appeared to be a wedding photo.

It showed him walking down the aisle in a tuxedo, arm in arm with a woman in a floor-length sage-green dress.

"I finally did it," he wrote in the caption.

Although some people felt bewildered by the announcement, others believed all was not what it appeared to be.

And on 4 August, just days later, the content creator shared a video montage confirming he was, was ready to delve back into his partying ways.

"Marriage is a trap, stay single, smoke @ignite," his caption read.

One person wrote: "Bro, you are married now."

"Enjoying your honeymoon, I, see," another quipped.

A third jokingly questioned: "Is this your honeymoon video promo."

Not too long after the 'wedding' snaps made their way across social media, it was discovered that Bilzerian had only attended someone else's special day.

He was in the South of France to see his pal Perkins, another high-stakes poker player from Texas, who married his now-wife Lara.

Bilzerian seemingly couldn't resist taking a moment to poke fun.

This makes sense because these days, Bilzerian tends to be more selective with the content he shares, admitting earlier this year that he needed to step back for a moment.

In a January 2022 chat with InsideHook , he said that he felt he was in a "circus" for a while and needed the break.

"I've said this before, but I feel like it's like a video game that I beat five years ago, and I'm tired of playing it," he said.

Addressing his rise to social media fame, he said he "wanted to see" if he could =

"It was like a mountain I wanted to climb. I was getting out of poker, and I felt like this would be a good transition to open doors, to do other things."

