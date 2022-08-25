Read full article on original website
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
Indiana Fever ditch interim head coach after disastrous 5-31 season
Even though the WNBA season has yet to come to a conclusion, it is never too early for the eliminated teams to be preparing for next season. After a league-worst 5-31 mark, the Indiana Fever are making a much-needed change in their leadership ranks. Interim head coach Carlos Knox will...
RJ Barrett not totally off the table in Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell trade talks despite extension
Although RJ Barrett signed a massive extension with the New York Knicks, he may not play it out in Madison Square Garden. The budding star is being included in trade negotiations for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Barrett, who broke the Knicks’ 23-year streak of failing to sign first-round picks to multi-year extensions, could be exchanged for Mitchell, along with other assets.
ESPN adds Augusta-area high school basketball player to class of 2024 top 60 list
The increasing national profile of Grovetown's basketball program continues to have a trickle-down effect. The latest national recognition came from ESPN, as the outlet named forward Derrion Reid to its top-60 list for the class of 2024. Reid has been a household name in the Augusta area for a couple of years and has become a national prospect.
RUMOR: Warriors’ plan for Jonathan Kuminga in Year 2, revealed
Jonathan Kuminga did not exactly put forward any eye-popping performances during the Summer League. This could probably have a lot to do with the fact that the Golden State Warriors asked the incoming second-year wing to try out a few things that he wasn’t very accustomed to. This included...
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension
Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs
Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce
The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
RUMOR: Harsh Jazz reality makes Donovan Mitchell trade still possible for Knicks
The New York Knicks may have signed RJ Barrett to an extension, but that doesn’t mean their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is over. If anything, it could probably turn the focus of the negotiations with the Utah Jazz on picks and the other young players of the team. According...
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
Montrezl Harrell receives huge update on felony drug charge just ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Montrezl Harrell’s 2022 offseason has been quite tumultuous. Harrell was arrested in June on felony drug charges, which seemingly cast some doubt on his status for the upcoming season. Making matters worse, Harrell wasn’t on a team yet either after failing to find a suitor early on in free agency.
Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. among multiple Wildcats players suspended
The Kentucky Wildcats will be short-handed for the start of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops announced on Monday at his weekly press conference that All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and linebacker Jordan Wright, among other players, will be suspended for multiple games to kick off the campaign. Stoops did not specify the length of the suspension, but he did say he’d get more specific in his press conference next week.
Lakers star LeBron James, Michael Jordan won’t be pleased with Julius Erving’s bold GOAT claim
Right now, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a run at Michael Jordan’s GOAT title. In fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that The King has already surpassed MJ as the greatest player of all time. This isn’t the case for Hall of...
Commanders QB Sam Howell’s surprising preseason record put him on the clock to replace Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders quarterback situation needed an upgrade after patching together the most important position in football last season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Garrett Gilbert. This season, Ron Rivera traded for Carson Wentz and drafted North Carolina QB Sam Howell in the fifth round. Carson Wentz...
Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim
Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. […] The post Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas, Oklahoma SEC moves could get big twist amid Big 12 TV deal negotiations
Big 12 football powers Texas and Oklahoma could be packing their bags sooner for their SEC move. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced plans to enter into early negotiations with Fox and ESPN for a new TV deal. As a direct consequence of such discussions, the Longhorns and the Sooners are discussing leaving for the SEC earlier than they had initially planned. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported the details.
Markieff Morris joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets are adding a veteran muscle to their team. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Markieff Morris is joining Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Nets. While Charania did not mention the financial aspect of Markieff...
Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal
The roster churn is alive and well in Los Angeles. The first domino has fallen after the Los Angeles Lakers shipped out Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Both the Lakers and Jazz acquired players who fit their timelines better, the former focused on returning to contention and the […] The post Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
