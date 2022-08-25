ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett not totally off the table in Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell trade talks despite extension

Although RJ Barrett signed a massive extension with the New York Knicks, he may not play it out in Madison Square Garden. The budding star is being included in trade negotiations for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Barrett, who broke the Knicks’ 23-year streak of failing to sign first-round picks to multi-year extensions, could be exchanged for Mitchell, along with other assets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension

Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce

The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. among multiple Wildcats players suspended

The Kentucky Wildcats will be short-handed for the start of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops announced on Monday at his weekly press conference that All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and linebacker Jordan Wright, among other players, will be suspended for multiple games to kick off the campaign. Stoops did not specify the length of the suspension, but he did say he’d get more specific in his press conference next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim

Lamar Jackson and his contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens has been a headline all season long. There are people around the league that feel Baltimore needs to extend him this offseason or they will lose him after the 2022 campaign. Negotiations have reportedly been on-going throughout the offseason, but nothing has come to fruition. […] The post Lamar Jackson fires back at fan’s $250 million Ravens contract claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Texas, Oklahoma SEC moves could get big twist amid Big 12 TV deal negotiations

Big 12 football powers Texas and Oklahoma could be packing their bags sooner for their SEC move. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced plans to enter into early negotiations with Fox and ESPN for a new TV deal. As a direct consequence of such discussions, the Longhorns and the Sooners are discussing leaving for the SEC earlier than they had initially planned. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported the details.
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal

The roster churn is alive and well in Los Angeles. The first domino has fallen after the Los Angeles Lakers shipped out Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Both the Lakers and Jazz acquired players who fit their timelines better, the former focused on returning to contention and the […] The post Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
