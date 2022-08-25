The Kentucky Wildcats will be short-handed for the start of the 2022 college football season. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops announced on Monday at his weekly press conference that All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and linebacker Jordan Wright, among other players, will be suspended for multiple games to kick off the campaign. Stoops did not specify the length of the suspension, but he did say he’d get more specific in his press conference next week.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO