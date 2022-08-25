Read full article on original website
Schmidt condemns disruption of in-person class early in pandemic
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors
KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Kan. mental health hospitals so overcrowded patients wait in halls
TOPEKA — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or yelled...
Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat
CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
Sen. Moran hosts U.S. Army Chief of Staff at Fort Riley
Sen. Jerry Moran said this past week that the importance of Fort Riley to the nation's defense was conveyed during a visit to the Post by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville. "Certainly our work in Europe as it relates to Ukraine and Russia, and to demonstrate that if there are to be any increase in forces to be deployed any place in the United States that Fort Riley is an installation that will be considered for that. "
Kansas Department of Transportation updates road closure information
Current Phase 1 reconstruction of K-177 has that highway closed from Council Grove to Alta Vista until late November of this year. In Phase 2 K-177 will be closed from Alta Vista to I-70 from March 2023 to November 2023. Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. and Subsidiaries of Wichita, KS are the primary contractor.
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
Betting on the Farm
The biggest bets aren’t made at a card table, racetrack or during the Super Bowl. Instead, they happen every day on farms and ranches across the country. While most bettors place their hopes (and a few dollars) on a single event, those who grow our food face a successive series of wagers with the fate of the farm in the balance.
