Sen. Jerry Moran said this past week that the importance of Fort Riley to the nation's defense was conveyed during a visit to the Post by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville. "Certainly our work in Europe as it relates to Ukraine and Russia, and to demonstrate that if there are to be any increase in forces to be deployed any place in the United States that Fort Riley is an installation that will be considered for that. "

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO