Mcalester, OK

JC Post

Schmidt condemns disruption of in-person class early in pandemic

TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors

KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat

CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Sen. Moran hosts U.S. Army Chief of Staff at Fort Riley

Sen. Jerry Moran said this past week that the importance of Fort Riley to the nation's defense was conveyed during a visit to the Post by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville. "Certainly our work in Europe as it relates to Ukraine and Russia, and to demonstrate that if there are to be any increase in forces to be deployed any place in the United States that Fort Riley is an installation that will be considered for that. "
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Betting on the Farm

The biggest bets aren’t made at a card table, racetrack or during the Super Bowl. Instead, they happen every day on farms and ranches across the country. While most bettors place their hopes (and a few dollars) on a single event, those who grow our food face a successive series of wagers with the fate of the farm in the balance.
KANSAS STATE
