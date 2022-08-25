ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

MU Health Care donates thousands of brand new books to Columbia Public Schools

MU Health Care will donate 2,600 brand new books to Columbia Public Schools on Tuesday as part of the United Way’s Read across Columbia initiative. It’s the first year MU Health Care has taken part in the initiative and their donation will put books in the hands of about 650 local first and second graders across five elementary schools.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Substance abuse on the rise as college students return to classrooms

BOONVILLE — Government statistics showed substance abuse was on the rise, particularly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and gun violence. As college students returned to the classroom, so did the problem of substance abuse. Lead Intensive Outpatient Counselor at Valley Hope of Boonville Charlsi Lewis helps people overcome their...
BOONVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Juvenile boards school bus, assaults two middle school students

Columbia Police are investigating an incident that occurred when a person forced their way onto a school bus and assaulted two Lange Middle School students as the bus was stopped near Sherwood Drive and Brown Station Road Tuesday morning. According to Columbia Public Schools, just after 7:00 Tuesday morning the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Jefferson City, MO
Education
City
Jefferson City, MO
krcgtv.com

The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant

Jefferson City — The Youth Grow Program at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City received a $17,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation to educate kids about the importance of water sustainability. American Water is one of the largest water sources and wastewater utility companies in...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Person
Marley
krcgtv.com

Columbia College new enrollment up 18% from last year

Columbia College started its 2022-23 academic year on Monday, with the largest class of new students since 2018. The school had 294 new students, including freshmen and transfer students. It's an 18% increase over Fall 2021 and puts total enrollment at 809. "We are pleased to welcome this outstanding group...
COLUMBIA, MO
#First Day Of School#Kindergarteners#Toys#K12#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips
krcgtv.com

Man shot multiple times while driving in Columbia

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving down a Columbia street in broad daylight Wednesday, according to police. According to Columbia Police Assistant Chief Jill Schlude, the man was northbound on Old U.S. Highway 63 near Gordon Street at about 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot "multiple times."
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
krcgtv.com

Helias, Blair Oaks atop first Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1. Helias (1-0) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
COLUMBIA, MO

