SHREVEPORT, La -- As of Tuesday night, there had not been a homicide in Shreveport in more than 55 days. The last killing occurred July 6 when 24-year-old Eli McKinney was gunned down in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Should the city make it to Thursday at 12:01 a.m., that would be the entire month of August without a homicide.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO