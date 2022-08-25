Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Related
KTAL
4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
KTAL
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning. CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted Spraberry driving a Cadillac SUV that was taken from an unoccupied residence on Highway 8 between Linden and Red Hill, Texas.
KTAL
Natchitoches DA: Campti man indicted in fatal May shooting
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish grand jury has indicted a Campti man accused of fatally shooting another Campti man in May. According to Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, the grand jury considered evidence and allegations against 20-year-old Darrion Lamar Simmons in the shooting death of 39-year-old Darnell Browder before handing up an indictment on a charge of second-degree murder.
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Homicide numbers in Shreveport drop sharply in first 3 quarters of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La -- As of Tuesday night, there had not been a homicide in Shreveport in more than 55 days. The last killing occurred July 6 when 24-year-old Eli McKinney was gunned down in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Should the city make it to Thursday at 12:01 a.m., that would be the entire month of August without a homicide.
KTAL
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
KSLA
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex, multi-day crime spree
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30). CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the...
KTAL
Shreveport man wanted for shooting woman during domestic dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for the suspect they believe is responsible for shooting a woman Monday evening in Ingleside. SPD Detectives secured a warrant for 31-year-old LaDerrick Randle arrest charging him with one count of attempted second-degree murder. Police say Randale shot the woman multiple times Monday evening in the 4000 block of Walker Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles American Press
Escaped Texas inmate captured in Caddo Parish
An inmate who escaped from a Texas prison was captured early Wednesday morning in Caddo Parish, according to authorities. Charles Spraberry was captured just outside of Shreveport around 8 a.m. following a short car chase. Caddo Parish authorities reported a Louisiana woman who was inside the vehicle with Spraberry has...
KTBS
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
Shreveport Police K-9 Helps Catch Fleeing Suspect
On August 24th, 2022, around 12:30 am Shreveport Police K-9 officers responded to assist the Shreveport Narcotics Unit in locating a subject that fled from a vehicle-stop on foot. Officers believed that he was armed with a firearm when he ran from the vehicle. Officers determined that the subject maybe...
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout
Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person early Wednesday morning. Around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the scene on Youree Dr. near Sand Beach Blvd. Police say a white male in his 30s left the road towards the ditch and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
KTAL
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for runaway teens
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway teens. Amyiah Davis, 17, ran away from a local youth shelter. She was last seen on Aug. 25. She was wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms, and yellow crocs. Police say she is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport.
KTBS
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
KTAL
Minden man killed in Webster Parish motorcycle crash
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Minden man killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish. State police are investigating the single vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road that claimed the life of 58-year-old Mark Isenhour just after 4:00 a.m. Isenhour was...
KTAL
Shreveport police ID second suspect in Allendale shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a second suspect in a shooting earlier this month in Allendale that left a woman wounded. Police say 20-year-old Tydarrien Porter is wanted in connection with the shooting in the 2600 block of Myrtle Ave. on Sunday, Aug. 21, that sent the 32-year-old victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to her hand and neck.
KSLA
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide shooting took place at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at 204 Daw Road in Mansfield. Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DISTRICT ATTORNEY ANNOUNCES GRAND JURY INDICTMENT IN MURDER CASE
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced today that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti, with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged...
Comments / 0