Norristown, PA

Man Recorded Students On Hidden Camera In Bathroom Of Illegal Norristown Dance Studio: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjpsI_0hVCUyc700
Francis G. Laurenzi Photo Credit: Norristown Police Department

A dance instructor was arrested after police say he used a hidden camera to record his students inside the bathroom of his illegal studio in Norristown.

Francis G. Laurenzi, 37, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 17 with invasion of privacy, intercept communications, and possession of instruments of crime, court records show.

Laurenzi had been running the unlicensed studio, "Frankie G Dance", in the basement of a home on the 1700 block of Kendrick Lane, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood said.

An investigation into Laurenzi began after a woman told police on Tuesday, Aug. 16 that she spotted a hidden camera disguised as a cell phone charging block plugged into the wall as she was changing into clothes he gave her, the chief said.

The keen-eyed victim claims she became suspicious of the charging block after seeing videos on TikTok about the possibility of those devices being hidden cameras.

Officers later went to Laurenzi's studio with a search and arrest warrant after she turned over the camera.

They seized multiple devices in the raid, including around "146 video files dating back to 2020," police told 6abc.

Police believe there are additional victims and are asking for the public's help with any information on the active case.

Laurenzi was released from Montgomery County Jail after being held on $100,000 bail, records show.

Anyone who has taken lessons at the "FG Dance Academy" is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at (610)-270-0491 or (610)-270-1504.

fox29.com

Teen girl shot twice in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police say shots were fired in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, hitting a teenage girl. The 17-year-old was reportedly shot on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:26 a.m. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. MORE HEADLINES:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 men found shot multiple times inside Kensington home, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two victims are in critical condition after they were shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Clementine Street, which is just blocks away from an overnight triple shooting outside a Kensington elementary school.Police found two men inside a house shot multiple times in the head at around 3:45 a.m.Police tell Eyewitness News that the house is often used to buy and sell drugs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
