3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike Daniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Click10.com
Video shows robber attacking mother in front of her kids in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man attacking and robbing a mother who was with her three young children in North Lauderdale. The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road. According...
Click10.com
Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
Click10.com
Arrests made in July shooting of 4 teens in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested three suspects in a July quadruple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. A fourth suspect in the shooting, which happened July 29 at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, remains at large. That suspect is...
Click10.com
Police: 2 people in critical condition following Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a double shooting. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue in Hollywood. Emotions were high for the daughter of one of the shooting victims who returned to her home to...
Click10.com
Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after a road rage shooting that critically injured a South Florida woman Sunday morning. West Palm Beach police tweeted a photo of Brien Golden in custody Wednesday.
Click10.com
‘I try to keep up’: Grandmother of teen accused of stealing car, crashing into building speaks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The grandmother of a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Fort Lauderdale apartment building Monday spoke to Local 10 News a day following the incident. Authorities said the suspect, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Belser, was inside a BMW that had...
Click10.com
Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
Click10.com
Hit-and-run victim dies; BSO deputies search for driver
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale. The victim’s brother, Billy Wilson, has identified the man that was killed in the hit-and-run as 58-year-old Mark Philpart. His family is still trying to come to terms...
Click10.com
Juvenile arrested after bailing out of stolen car that crashed into Fort Lauderdale building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A bailout ended with a juvenile in handcuffs in Fort Lauderdale on Monday. Authorities said the male suspect was inside a BMW that had been stolen in Hollywood and took off from officers, which led to that person finding themselves in the back of a police cruiser.
Click10.com
Nephew of slain elderly man opens up about uncle’s relationship with accused murderer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Aug. 19, Keith Rush, 56, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside, according to Fort Lauderdale police. Police identified the victim as Howard Perkins,...
Click10.com
Broward judge has stern words for teens accused in crime spree, deadly crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County judge had stern words for two teenaged boys accused of stealing at least three vehicles and leading police on a chase that ended in a woman’s death over the weekend, as the two appeared in juvenile court Monday. A 15-year-old boy,...
Click10.com
Suspect in custody over fake bomb threat at Miami-Dade public defender’s office
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a 21-year-old man of calling in a fake bomb threat at the Miami-Dade public defender’s office, located at 1320 NW 14th St. According to MDPD, Matthew Sanjurjo made the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, advising that there were four bombs...
Click10.com
Bold jewelry theft in downtown Miami caught on surveillance video
MIAMI – A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County. The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast First Street in downtown Miami.
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s ‘short fuse’ frightened his adoptive mom, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to the testimony of a former neighbor and two deputies during his trial’s death penalty phase on Wednesday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Capital defense attorney Casey Secor...
Click10.com
Young pit bull left to die inside dumpster in Plantation, police say
PLANTATION, Fla. – An emaciated puppy was found Tuesday afternoon inside a dumpster in Plantation, authorities said. The pit bull puppy was discovered around 12:15 p.m. inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster at the Spectra Apartments complex at 4540 NW 10th Place. According to police, the...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
Victim follows gunman for 15 miles after road rage shooting, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are crediting the victim of a road rage shooting with helping them find the suspect’s car, saying that she followed the gunman for 15 miles before pulling over. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal altercation with people in...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s ex-counselor says he ripped apart faucet, required escort
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to more of the defense’s witnesses during his trial’s death penalty phase on Tuesday in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis and Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus...
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
