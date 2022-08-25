Read full article on original website
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $2 million in cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trialHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver proclamation decries criminalization of drugs, incarcerationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Slower speeds advised during Castle Pines Parkway bike lane expansionNatasha LovatoCastle Pines, CO
Man found guilty of killing Aurora couple who responded to ad to buy car
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a man Wednesday who was charged in the 2020 killing of an Aurora couple who agreed to meet him to buy a car that turned out to be stolen. Kyree Brown, now 20, was charged with 13 counts related to the...
Hit-and-run victim attacked in court while testifying
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man convicted on multiple counts including attempted murder faces new charges after attacking the victim during their testimony in court, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Daniel Ayala, 29, was convicted Monday on the following charges related to a hit-and-run crash involving a...
4 arrested after Denver community leader killed by stray bullet
DENVER — Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a community leader in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood last month, police said on Tuesday. Ma Kaing, a board member of the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, was shot and killed by a stray bullet July 15 in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street.
State lawmaker sentenced after pleading guilty to impaired driving charge
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A state lawmaker who was arrested in April on suspicion of DUI has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. Rep. Matt Gray (D), 41, was arrested while trying to pick up his two children from an after-school program in Broomfield. According to an...
Longmont residents call for change after 84-year-old man killed crossing street
LONGMONT, Colo. — The city of Longmont says it's now looking into the safety of an intersection after an 84-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing the street. Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday the man was hit by a 31-year-old man who was driving eastbound on Third Avenue near Pratt Street. The initial investigation indicates the victim was crossing northbound across 3rd Avenue in a designated crosswalk that is not marked with stripes when he was hit.
Neighbor heard about 30 gunshots at party where man died
DENVER — A man was killed and three other victims were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police Department said. DPD said officers responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue and found four victims with gunshot wounds. The four victims were a...
Judge rejects plea deal for teen accused in 2021 killing of woman stopped at red light
DENVER — Over the last 18 months, Alex Cabriales said he has had a lot of bad days. This past Friday was an exception. In February of last year, Cabriales' sister, Pamela, was shot to death while stopped at a light at Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. Prosecutors charged...
Suspect arrested in more than a dozen vandalism incidents, four robberies
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has arrested a man accused in more than a dozen vandalism incidents and several robberies. Police said Johnathan Edward Abraham committed 15 acts of vandalism between Aug. 14 and Aug. 22 by leaving graffiti on area businesses, some of which included racist messages.
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Greeley bar
GREELEY, Colo. — Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire outside a Greeley bar, leaving two people injured. The Greeley Police Department said officers were called to the Rancho El Corazon bar at 125 E. 18th St. at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 on reports of a shooting.
22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle
GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
Denver Police chief retiring after 28 years
DENVER — After a 28-year career with Denver Police (DPD), Chief of Police Paul Pazen announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the department on Oct. 15. In a news release, the City of Denver commended Pazen's nearly 30-year career in law enforcement. "He has served the residents of our city at nearly every level of the department, including its highest rank, with integrity and a community-focused approach to policing,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.
Suspect arrested in Englewood, accused of committing crimes across metro area
LITTLETON, Colo. — A suspect who is accused of committing several crimes across the metro area including stealing multiple cars, breaking into a home and carjacking someone has been arrested. It started when someone called the Wheat Ridge Police Department because there was a black sedan with no license...
Attorneys for Planned Parenthood suspect to present their side in hearing over forced medication
DENVER — A mentally ill man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 could become well enough to stand trial if he is forcibly given anti-psychotic medication, a prison psychologist and psychiatrist said Tuesday. During a federal court hearing...
'She was always smiling': Family remembers woman killed at Greeley smoothie shop
GREELEY, Colo. — Outside the NoCo Nutrition smoothie store in Greeley, family and friends continue adding to a growing memorial of flowers and photos for a 22-year-old who was attacked and killed as she worked a closing shift Friday night. Photos of Angie Vega beam into the store parking...
RTD’s new police chief makes more money than the chiefs of Colorado's 3 largest police departments
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District's new police chief, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, makes more than the chiefs of Colorado’s three largest police departments, an analysis of police leadership salaries by 9NEWS found. The agency confirms Fitzgerald will make $250,000 per year to run the transit agency’s police department....
Cyberattack forces Wheat Ridge to close city hall
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The City of Wheat Ridge said city hall will be closed through at least Friday as it investigates a cyber security incident. On Monday, Wheat Ridge's IT staff began shutting down parts of the city's server after the incident was identified, causing City Hall, many city services, email and phone to be unavailable.
Denver sees alarming increase in police response times
DENVER — It's been a frustrating and sometimes frightening year for Jennifer, a lifelong Denver resident who has lived for the past 14 years in the Chaffee Park neighborhood. Since last September, Jennifer said she has been trying to get Denver Police to arrest a man who she said...
Family plants tree and gives out soil created from father who went through human composting
ARVADA, Colo. — Andy Davis, 42, passed away quickly after becoming sick while also battling leukemia. Before he died, he told his family he didn't want to be buried in a cemetery. Nine months later, his family takes walks down the street to the neighborhood park to visit what...
13-year-old driver caused 4-vehicle crash that included school bus, authorities say
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl was driving the car that caused a crash involving two other vehicles and a school bus in Boulder County on Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The girl took the vehicle without her parents' knowledge and first hit two...
Driver's U-turn resulted in serious injuries to cyclist
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the driver of a white Kia Sol who was involved in a crash that seriously injured a cyclist Thursday afternoon. The victim and driver were both headed south on Highway 119 near milepost 33 which is in...
