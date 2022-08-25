ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Hit-and-run victim attacked in court while testifying

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man convicted on multiple counts including attempted murder faces new charges after attacking the victim during their testimony in court, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said. Daniel Ayala, 29, was convicted Monday on the following charges related to a hit-and-run crash involving a...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

4 arrested after Denver community leader killed by stray bullet

DENVER — Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a community leader in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood last month, police said on Tuesday. Ma Kaing, a board member of the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, was shot and killed by a stray bullet July 15 in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street.
DENVER, CO
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Longmont residents call for change after 84-year-old man killed crossing street

LONGMONT, Colo. — The city of Longmont says it's now looking into the safety of an intersection after an 84-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing the street. Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday the man was hit by a 31-year-old man who was driving eastbound on Third Avenue near Pratt Street. The initial investigation indicates the victim was crossing northbound across 3rd Avenue in a designated crosswalk that is not marked with stripes when he was hit.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Neighbor heard about 30 gunshots at party where man died

DENVER — A man was killed and three other victims were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police Department said. DPD said officers responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue and found four victims with gunshot wounds. The four victims were a...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting outside Greeley bar

GREELEY, Colo. — Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire outside a Greeley bar, leaving two people injured. The Greeley Police Department said officers were called to the Rancho El Corazon bar at 125 E. 18th St. at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 on reports of a shooting.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle

GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Denver Police chief retiring after 28 years

DENVER — After a 28-year career with Denver Police (DPD), Chief of Police Paul Pazen announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the department on Oct. 15. In a news release, the City of Denver commended Pazen's nearly 30-year career in law enforcement. "He has served the residents of our city at nearly every level of the department, including its highest rank, with integrity and a community-focused approach to policing,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Cyberattack forces Wheat Ridge to close city hall

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The City of Wheat Ridge said city hall will be closed through at least Friday as it investigates a cyber security incident. On Monday, Wheat Ridge's IT staff began shutting down parts of the city's server after the incident was identified, causing City Hall, many city services, email and phone to be unavailable.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Denver sees alarming increase in police response times

DENVER — It's been a frustrating and sometimes frightening year for Jennifer, a lifelong Denver resident who has lived for the past 14 years in the Chaffee Park neighborhood. Since last September, Jennifer said she has been trying to get Denver Police to arrest a man who she said...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Driver's U-turn resulted in serious injuries to cyclist

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the driver of a white Kia Sol who was involved in a crash that seriously injured a cyclist Thursday afternoon. The victim and driver were both headed south on Highway 119 near milepost 33 which is in...
BOULDER, CO
Denver local news

