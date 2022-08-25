LONGMONT, Colo. — The city of Longmont says it's now looking into the safety of an intersection after an 84-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing the street. Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday the man was hit by a 31-year-old man who was driving eastbound on Third Avenue near Pratt Street. The initial investigation indicates the victim was crossing northbound across 3rd Avenue in a designated crosswalk that is not marked with stripes when he was hit.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO