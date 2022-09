The boys soccer season kicked off in Pennsylvania last week and its time to take a look at what local fans can expect in 2022. Freedom won its first Eastern Pennsylvania Conference title since 2018 last season, while Emmaus completed the District 11 Class 4A championship three-peat. Both those wins came at the expense of Parkland, which will hope to move past the runners-up mark this fall.

