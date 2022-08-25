Read full article on original website
Gottheimer, Murphy, Lagana announce new federal investment for school safety, security technology
NEW JERSEY — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Tuesday, along with Governor Phil Murphy, State Senator Joe Lagana, local officials, educators, and law enforcement, announced a new federal investment clawed back from the American Rescue Plan to help improve school safety and security, and provide our law enforcement with the resources they need to keep children and educators safe.
Ahead of Gov. Murphy’s trip to White House, Senator Oroho offers tips for ending New Jersey’s teacher shortage
NEW JERSEY – With Governor Phil Murphy set to visit the White House to brainstorm ending the teacher shortage with President Biden, Senate Republican Leader Steve Oroho offered some tips that could save him the trip:. End remaining COVID-19 mandates that do nothing. Why should teachers in Newark who...
Man sentenced for 2019 Somerset County murder
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was sentenced by the Honorable Peter J. Tober, P.J.Cr. on Friday for the murder of Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, and related offense following the guilty verdicts returned by a petit jury on April 26, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
NJ Treasury Department announces gas tax rate will decrease by 1 cent effective October 1
NEW JERSEY – After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday that New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 1.0 cent per gallon beginning October 1 to comport with the 2016 law that requires a steady stream of revenue to support the State’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program.
Mosquito spraying set for Wednesday night in Allamuchy Twp.
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Wednesday night, weather permitting, in a section of Allamuchy Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, the commission said....
Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
Prevent back-to-school sports injuries
NEW JERSEY – A return to school also means a return to sports and the potential for injuries, especially for those who haven’t been as active during the summer break. “Returning to sports after a long break can bring added risk of sprains, tears or fractures if proper precautions aren’t taken,” says Dr. Christopher Hubbard, MD. Board-certified in orthopedic surgery from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Dr. Hubbard specializes in the foot and ankle, including sports injuries of those areas. He is a physician with Atlantic Medical Group Orthopedics at Wayne, and is on-staff at Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center. “If a child has been in the house playing video games, it’s important that they adequately prepare themselves for activity on the playing field.”
