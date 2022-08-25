NEW JERSEY – A return to school also means a return to sports and the potential for injuries, especially for those who haven’t been as active during the summer break. “Returning to sports after a long break can bring added risk of sprains, tears or fractures if proper precautions aren’t taken,” says Dr. Christopher Hubbard, MD. Board-certified in orthopedic surgery from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Dr. Hubbard specializes in the foot and ankle, including sports injuries of those areas. He is a physician with Atlantic Medical Group Orthopedics at Wayne, and is on-staff at Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center. “If a child has been in the house playing video games, it’s important that they adequately prepare themselves for activity on the playing field.”

