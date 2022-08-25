The ubiquitous mint-green coffee chain Blank Street is taking over New York with its unescapable blah-ness. As the New York Times reports, what started as an electric-powered coffee cart in the summer of 2020, has exploded to 40 locations across the city in just two years. Blank Street has positioned itself as more affordable than other chain coffee companies. According to the publication, a 16-ounce iced latte will run customers $4.25 while at Dunkin’ it’s $3.75, and at Starbucks it’s $5.50. Blank Street is all about automation and efficacy, yet there’s an even more chilling feeling of sterile modernism brewing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO