The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Eater
A Tokyo Ramen and Wings Specialist Rides Into Busy Larchmont Soon
A popular Tokyo-based Japanese restaurant is quietly coming to Los Angeles soon, and it’s bringing with it lots of ramen, wings, and cocktails. Tonchin, which already has domestic locations in Midtown Manhattan and in Brooklyn, will open at 5665 Melrose Avenue this fall, giving greater Larchmont yet another restaurant option.
Eater
A New Cookbook Brings Compton Pop-Up Pioneer Trap Kitchen Back Into the Spotlight
Name a favorite pop-up in Los Angeles. Maybe it’s the fantastic Southern breakfast sandwiches from Calabama. Or it could be experiencing chef Eros Erogbogbo’s Nigerian tasting menu Ilé. Pop-ups continue to be a powerful force in Southern California and beyond, giving nascent concepts lower operating costs and...
Eater
The Oppressive Blah-ness of the Blank Street Coffee Chain
The ubiquitous mint-green coffee chain Blank Street is taking over New York with its unescapable blah-ness. As the New York Times reports, what started as an electric-powered coffee cart in the summer of 2020, has exploded to 40 locations across the city in just two years. Blank Street has positioned itself as more affordable than other chain coffee companies. According to the publication, a 16-ounce iced latte will run customers $4.25 while at Dunkin’ it’s $3.75, and at Starbucks it’s $5.50. Blank Street is all about automation and efficacy, yet there’s an even more chilling feeling of sterile modernism brewing.
Eater
James Beard Media Award-Winning Chef Sophia Roe to Appear at SXSW 2023
While South by Southwest (SXSW) isn’t happening until 2023, the massive Austin conference-slash-festival announced the first slate of featured speakers set to appear at the festival next year. This includes New York City chef Sophia Roe, who won a James Beard Media Award this year. Roe is the host...
Eater
A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown
Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
Eater
After 12 Good Years, a South Pasadena Restaurant Legend Moves On
South Pasadena lunchtime staple Fiore Market Cafe is in new hands, with owner Bill Disselhorst announcing on social media that he has sold his beloved 12-year-old restaurant to Linda Grace, who owns the nearby San Marino Cafe. Grace has been a longtime local operator herself, and Disselhorst — whose wife and co-owner died in 2017 — says that the place will be in great hands moving forward. “I am so grateful that she is the one to carry on the tradition,” says Disselhorst on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing run.”
Eater
Cool Off With a Paleta at These 10 Los Angeles Shops
In late August 2022, a pending heat advisory put all of Southern California into triple-digit temperatures. Late-summer activities in 100-plus degrees might include a trek to the beach, to air-conditioned movie theaters for a few hours of relief, or to one of the many paleta shops throughout the Southland. Fruit-filled, frozen Mexican treats on a stick are some of the best gifts of summer, although they’re wonderful to consume any time of the year. The water-based nieves variety can include natural fruits like mango, coconut, or banana, but creamy, milky paletas that turn the flavors and coolness up significantly aren’t to be missed.
Eater
NYC’s Last-Standing Seltzer Factory Is Bubbling Up Again
About a year ago, delivery company Brooklyn Seltzer Boys left Canarsie, Brooklyn — said to be the last seltzer factory in the city, where production of bubbles clanking in colorful glass bottles had been running for 70 years. The company is led by Alex Gomberg, a new wave seltzer purveyor, who had been operating out of his family’s decades-old Gomberg Seltzer Works factory since 2013.
Eater
How Los Angeles’s Koreatown Cafes Are Keeping the K-Pop Fandom Alive
Jeannine Silva arrived at Dragon Boba, a small shop on Western Avenue in Los Angeles’s Koreatown, two and a half hours before the advertised start time for a cup sleeve event celebrating BTS’s Permission to Dance on Stage concert last November. Though Silva was the first person waiting at the tea shop’s entrance at 9:30 a.m., within three hours she stood at the helm of a winding queue of 100 patrons.
Eater
Yeastie Boys Expands Its Fleet to Six Bagel Trucks This Fall
Yeastie Boys Bagels will add two new trucks to its fleet over the next few months. That news comes straight from Yeastie owner Evan Fox, who is months away from reaching eight years in operation. Fox confirmed a fifth truck will park full-time on Abbot Kinney near Westminster starting Wednesday,...
Eater
How NYC’s Double Chicken Please Makes Over 200 Sandwiches a Night
Double Chicken Please makes one of New York City’s most popular fried chicken sandwiches, but that’s not how the restaurant started out. It opened during the pandemic, and quickly became one of the country’s most popular cocktail bars (its whimsical drink menu includes options like the “French Toast.”) But soon after launching its food menu, chicken sandwiches became the star — DCP now sells up to 200 of them a day.
Eater
Cheese Crust Sensation Lowkey Breakfast Burritos Goes Legit in Hollywood
Great news for fans of all things cheese crust: Lowkey Burritos is finally going permanent. After a few hiccups and false starts, longtime pop-up cook Matt Stevanus has secured a new walk-up location in Hollywood, with plans to open as soon as this weekend. Stevanus is putting Lowkey Burritos, the...
Eater
Find Bowls of Mexican Seafood at This New Food Truck Under the 7 Train
In Los Angeles, food trucks slinging octopus tostadas and crispy shrimp tacos abound — take the famed Mariscos Jalisco food truck, which has a few locations scattered across the city, or Mariscos 4 Vientos, parked down the street in Boyle Heights. Not so in the five boroughs, where bowls of Mexican seafood are more often found at sit-down restaurants, occasionally at a full-blown marisquería, but more often as a single menu item at Mexican establishments specializing in other foods.
Eater
Seek Summer Refuge in a Bowl of Icy Korean Noodle Soup
Every summer during especially sweaty stretches, the kitchens at the Korean restaurants along Northern Boulevard in Flushing, churn out huge orders of one particular dish: mul naengmyun. It’s a cold noodle soup, often with crushed ice glimmering on the surface of the beefy dongchimi (radish pickling liquid) broth, where Koreans from Flushing to Fort Lee, Los Angeles, Seoul, and possibly still Pyongyang (where it originated) can find refuge from the sticky heat.
Eater
The Hottest New Bakeries in NYC Right Now
There’s never been a better time for bakeries in the city, where New Yorkers can get truly amazing breads, decadent pastries, delightful cookies, over-the-top doughnuts, and baked goods representing traditions from around the world. While the pandemic certainly led us into baking deep dives, the bakery revival has been...
VIDEO: Woman struggles with scooter-riding thieves in midday robbery near Guggenheim
Video from the NYPD shows the two crooks riding the scooter westbound down a sidewalk on E. 89th Street. As they pass the 28-year-old woman and her friend, one of them reaches out and tries to grab her necklace, the video shows.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
