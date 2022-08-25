(Staten Island Advance/ Alexandra Salmieri) If you recall, there was a tenuous time in the country last year when the COVID vaccine rolled out. The controversy came when certain jobs were making it a requirement to get vaccinated in order to remain employed. The New York City Department of Education was one such sector. During that time, vaccination was mandatory for both students and staff, much to the chagrin of some New Yorkers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO