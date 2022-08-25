ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

NYC’s college system launches effort to re-enroll 10,000 students who dropped out

The City University of New York has launched a big effort to get back in touch with 10,000 former students who dropped out before getting their degrees — and lure them back to school. The new initiative, called “CUNY Reconnect,” employs a team of outreach workers to contact students who earned some college credits, but no degree — a group that may be struggling with debt without the increased ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey bashes NYC congestion pricing, encourages residents to speak out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It seems like Staten Islanders aren’t the only ones opposed to New York City’s planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey transportation officials are slamming the city’s plan to charge drivers to enter Manhattan’s Central Business District, encouraging Garden State residents to speak out against it at the MTA’s ongoing public hearings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine

When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

1,300 NYC School Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine To Keep Their Job

(Staten Island Advance/ Alexandra Salmieri) If you recall, there was a tenuous time in the country last year when the COVID vaccine rolled out. The controversy came when certain jobs were making it a requirement to get vaccinated in order to remain employed. The New York City Department of Education was one such sector. During that time, vaccination was mandatory for both students and staff, much to the chagrin of some New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC congestion pricing: Rideshare drivers rally for exemption from additional tolls

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You can add New York City’s rideshare drivers to the growing list of critics opposing the MTA’s planned congestion pricing program. On Wednesday, the Justice for App Workers coalition, which is comprised of several rideshare advocacy groups representing over 100,000 NYC drivers, rallied outside the MTA headquarters to demand that app drivers be exempt from any new congestion pricing tolls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Newborn’s leg possibly found in NYC sewer system, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A newborn baby’s leg apparently was found Wednesday in the New York City sewer system, according to the New York Post. The “possible human remains” were discovered by a city Department of Environmental Protection employee on a sewage conveyer belt in a Bronx facility, the Post reported. The remains reportedly appear to be from the knee down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Formerly incarcerated man teaches coding to kids in NYCHA

A Queens man reinvented his life after prison; he’s using technology to help young people in his New York City Housing Authority development break the cycle of poverty by learning how to code. Jason Gibson grew up at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City. He says he was surrounded by crime and drugs. At one time, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Here’s what $10,000 in canceled student loan debt could get you in NYC

Student loans have been plaguing New Yorkers for a long time, keeping many from getting ahead financially for decades. Now, there’s some hope—the Biden Administration announced that it would provide families “breathing room” with a three-part plan to forgive at least $10,000 in student loan debt to eligible Americans (those who make less than $125,000). Pell Grant recipients could see up to $20,000 forgiven.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
