NYC’s college system launches effort to re-enroll 10,000 students who dropped out
The City University of New York has launched a big effort to get back in touch with 10,000 former students who dropped out before getting their degrees — and lure them back to school. The new initiative, called “CUNY Reconnect,” employs a team of outreach workers to contact students who earned some college credits, but no degree — a group that may be struggling with debt without the increased ...
New Jersey bashes NYC congestion pricing, encourages residents to speak out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It seems like Staten Islanders aren’t the only ones opposed to New York City’s planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey transportation officials are slamming the city’s plan to charge drivers to enter Manhattan’s Central Business District, encouraging Garden State residents to speak out against it at the MTA’s ongoing public hearings.
Curbed
We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine
When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
1,300 NYC School Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine To Keep Their Job
(Staten Island Advance/ Alexandra Salmieri) If you recall, there was a tenuous time in the country last year when the COVID vaccine rolled out. The controversy came when certain jobs were making it a requirement to get vaccinated in order to remain employed. The New York City Department of Education was one such sector. During that time, vaccination was mandatory for both students and staff, much to the chagrin of some New Yorkers.
Five NYC Public School Teachers Win $25,000 Each For Their ‘Incredible’ Work
Five boroughs. 900 applications. $315,000 in award money to 35 New York City teachers who are outstanding at what they do. The FLAG Foundation For Excellence in Education awarded grants to 35 teachers for their hard work earlier this year. Of the 35 winners, five teachers, one from each borough, won the FLAG Award for […]
NYC congestion pricing: Rideshare drivers rally for exemption from additional tolls
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You can add New York City’s rideshare drivers to the growing list of critics opposing the MTA’s planned congestion pricing program. On Wednesday, the Justice for App Workers coalition, which is comprised of several rideshare advocacy groups representing over 100,000 NYC drivers, rallied outside the MTA headquarters to demand that app drivers be exempt from any new congestion pricing tolls.
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
Wagner College launches new master’s program scholarship | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Wagner College has announced it is making a scholarship available to anyone living or working on Staten Island who is seeking a master of business administration (MBA) degree from the college. Wagner is home to Staten Island’s only MBA program. The Wagner College M.B.A. Scholarship...
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
Top colleges in U.S.: Here’s where Staten Island campuses rank, according to Niche
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a website dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, has released its list of the top colleges in the United States for 2023. According to Niche, the Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life...
Newborn’s leg possibly found in NYC sewer system, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A newborn baby’s leg apparently was found Wednesday in the New York City sewer system, according to the New York Post. The “possible human remains” were discovered by a city Department of Environmental Protection employee on a sewage conveyer belt in a Bronx facility, the Post reported. The remains reportedly appear to be from the knee down.
ACS to expand domestic violence program, will offer more help to both survivors and offenders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a recent positive evaluation, the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) has announced the expansion of “A Safe Way Forward” -- a prevention services program that provides support to survivors of domestic violence, as well as the persons who are causing them harm.
What to know about NYC schools and COVID-19 this year
New York City schools are preparing to open with fewer COVID-19 restrictions. Here’s what families should know about the changes in COVID-19 protocols during the third school year under the pandemic. [ more › ]
New bill would require speed-limiting technology in all New York vehicles
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Worried you might be driving over the speed limit? Soon, you might not have to. Earlier this month, State. Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) introduced legislation that, if passed, would require all vehicles built after Jan. 1, 2024 that are registered in New York to include advanced safety technology, including speed-limiting capabilities.
Over 1,000 NYC school workers on unpaid leave must now get COVID vaccine or lose their job, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City school workers who have been on unpaid leave since the city’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate went into effect last year have just one week left to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine, or officially lose their job, according to a recent report.
Formerly incarcerated man teaches coding to kids in NYCHA
A Queens man reinvented his life after prison; he’s using technology to help young people in his New York City Housing Authority development break the cycle of poverty by learning how to code. Jason Gibson grew up at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City. He says he was surrounded by crime and drugs. At one time, […]
New business applications are on the rise - here’s what led to a record-setting year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Unprecedented layoffs, increased unemployment benefits and pandemic stimulus checks have led to an uptick in new business ventures, a new report notes, citing the filing of a record 5.4 million new business applications with the IRS during the 2021 fiscal year. “Recessions often spur new business...
What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Here’s what $10,000 in canceled student loan debt could get you in NYC
Student loans have been plaguing New Yorkers for a long time, keeping many from getting ahead financially for decades. Now, there’s some hope—the Biden Administration announced that it would provide families “breathing room” with a three-part plan to forgive at least $10,000 in student loan debt to eligible Americans (those who make less than $125,000). Pell Grant recipients could see up to $20,000 forgiven.
Watch: SILive.com subscribers win ‘Taste of the Towns’ food trolley tour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Sunday, Advance/SILive.com subscribers Clair Bradford, Laura DeLuccia, Elyse Donner, Kathryn Primiani and Darlene DelVecchio were the toast of the town at “Taste of the Towns” where they along with their guests enjoyed a food trolley tour of Staten Island’s South Shore.
