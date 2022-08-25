Read full article on original website
Harry M. Curtis, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry M. Curtis, 60, of Boardman passed away early Monday morning, August 29, 2022. Harry was born September 26, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Gerald D. and Betty A. (Orr) Curtis. He worked as a printer for the Youngstown Vindicator. Harry enjoyed NASCAR, fishing,...
Ernest H. Stinson, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest H. Stinson, age 66, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday August 29, 2022. Ernest was born May 20, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ernest H. & Margaret Ann Vanasdale Stinson. He was an over the road truck driver for many...
Robert M. Palma, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Palma, 76, died following thyroid cancer, Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. He was born July 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Robert F. and Mary Helen McBride Palma. He dedicated his life to family and the service of others. Nothing...
Richard M. Anderson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Richard M. Anderson, 79, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 24, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of James E. and Margaret L. Jenkins Anderson. Richard was a graduate of Chaney High School. He was a United States Army veteran.
Joseph Hritz, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Hritz, 93, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022, at the Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his wife, children, and grandchildren. Joseph was born on September 24, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Michael and Mary Klinchak Hritz, and was a...
Viola “Vi” (Gilmartin) Reedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola (Vi) Reedy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 27, 2022. She was born on February 6, 1930, to Richard and Viola (Cambert) Gilmartin. She married her husband Joseph in 1953. Vi was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She...
Rose M. (Pignatelli) Flask, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beautiful mother, Rose M. Pignatelli Flask, who blessed our hearts with her life, her laughter and her love, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. Rose was born on July 13, 1932, the daughter...
Clair Eugene Cooper, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Clair Eugene Cooper, 88, of Austintown. Clair passed away Monday afternoon at Austintown Healthcare Center. He was born May 18, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of Ross A. Cooper Sr. and Mary A. (Miller) Cooper. He retired as a first...
Alice J. Graham, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice J. Graham, 76, of Warren passed away on Saturday evening, August 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren. Alice was born on March 15, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Almer and Helen (Hall) Storey. After graduating from Warren G. Harding...
Janet L. Cretella, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L Cretella 90 of Girard passed on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born January 16, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Edward L. and Gertrude (Thomas) Clark. Janet was a member of Girard First...
Timothy Ray Arbogast, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Ray Arbogast of Niles passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the Hospice House. He was 51 years old. Tim was born in Granite City, Illinois on October 28, 1970, the son of the late James R. and Clara L. Baty Arbogast.
Sandra Richeal, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Richeal, 77, died Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Hospice House. She was born September 28, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond M. and Mildred V. Wimer Moffitt and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Richeal graduated from Choffin Nursing Center. She...
Mary Louise Valeriani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.
Myrna Louise Eicholtz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna Eicholtz, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 and joined her husband, Larry in heaven. She was born on August 23, 1947. She was survived by her sons, Lee and William Eicholtz and her brother, William Walton. Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral...
Sharon Wolikow, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Wolikow passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side. Sharon was born October 8, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Adalene Connelly and her adopted stepmother and stepfather, Hump and Ethel Campbell. She...
Louis Peter Dumas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, Louis “Pete” Dumas passed away at age 82 in Austintown, Ohio. Pete was born on December 22,1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of Louis Edward and Ruth Mae Dumas. Pete grew up in Latrobe, Pennsylvania where he graduated...
Patrick R. Hallock, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick R. Hallock, 68, went to his heavenly home on August 15, 2022. He was born on November 20, 1953 in Palmyra to the late Richard and Ruth Hallock. Patrick was born and raised in Palmyra and moved to Hanoverton in 1973 where he owned...
David Eugene Criss, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Criss, 63, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was born November 29, 1958 in Salem, son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Criss. David had worked at the Masco Workshop in Boardman...
James L. Campbell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Campbell, 79, of Boardman passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, with his four children by his side. Jim was born January 6, 1943 in Youngstown, son of James and Agnes Lally Campbell. After graduating from Canfield High School, Jim enlisted in the Air...
William J. Early, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J Early, 95, of East Palestine, died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home in East Palestine. He was born on June 3, 1927, in East Palestine, the son of the late William and Margaret Foster Early. Per his wishes, no services...
