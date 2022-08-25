ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Safety measures in place for Tall Ships Erie 2022

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxgYs_0hVCTDX700

Tall Ships Erie officially kicks off Thursday afternoon, and some of the ships are already arriving in Erie.

Crews of those ships are busy getting ready for the thousands of visitors expected over the four-day festival.

As the ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships event in 2019.

Day 1: Tall Ships Erie 2022 gets ready to kick off

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are providing safety information for people attending the festival. The public information officer says firearms of any type are prohibited along with large bags.

There will be three access points to enter the event that will be manned by local law enforcement where brief searches will be conducted.

If you are commuting to the festival, there are various means of transportation available to prevent traffic tie ups.

Two main streets will be blocked off with minimal parking and to prevent drivers from going directly onto the grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ih4QB_0hVCTDX700

Tall Ships Erie does not mean other Bayfront activities are put on hold; both the Victorian Princess and Scallywags Pirate Adventures will operate as usual.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For a full list of the events happening this weekend, visit TallShipsErie.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie County gives $15K to support area fairs

Erie County officials have presented funding to help three area fairs. The Albion Fair, Erie County Fair at Wattsburg, and the Waterford Community Fair were in attendance to receive $5,000 each from the county. County Executive Brenton Davis said the fairs show the communities a glimpse into the life of local farmers that produce food […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Waterford Community Fair begins on Monday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s been 85 years in the making, but the 2022 Waterford Community Fair is nearly underway. The fair kicks off on Labor Day (Sept. 5). And the fair will feature all of the events and programs the community has come to love about the Waterford Community Fair. That’s horses, livestock, a midway with […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Judge asked to pause construction of Bayfront Parkway Project

The plan to improve the Bayfront Parkway is facing another challenge in federal court. Earthjustice and clients — the Erie branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future (PennFuture) — want a judge to pause the construction of the Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project. Earthjustice, the environmental […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Erie, PA
Government
Erie, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Tall ships sailing away from Erie as 2022 festival wraps

Cleanup is underway after Tall Ships Erie took over the Bayfront. The last few ships are sailing away Monday after spending four days in Erie.  Large crowds packed Erie’s Bayfront all weekend long to see the various ships from all over including the St. Lawrence II, the U.S. Brig Niagara, and the largest ship in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie organizers reflect on busy yet successful weekend

Tall ships are setting sail out of Erie after a busy, and what organizers are calling successful weekend along Erie’s Bayfront. Here is more on how organizers are reflecting on this year’s tall ships. Just a couple of the ships remain tied up to the Bayfront after a busy weekend of Tall Ships Erie. Organizers […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Fair kicks off

A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg. The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities. Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food. The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Ships#Vehicles#The U S Coast Guard#Bayfront#Tallshipserie Org#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Erie mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19. City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test Tuesday night and is isolating at home, an announcement from a city spokesperson stated. The mayor has confirmed with us that this is his first time testing positive for COVID-19. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Veterans Memorial Park working on expansion

The Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee is working to expand Veterans Park. The tennis courts next to Veterans Memorial Park are being converted into additional parking spaces. This is all in an effort to breathe new life into Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street and Glenwood Park Avenue. The director of Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two Erie County farms protected from development

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth recently took efforts to protect two Erie County farms from development. Those farms join 16 other farms located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. In total, more than $3.1 million has been invested by the commonwealth and its partners to preserve farmland. “Preserving farmland is an […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
chautauquatoday.com

Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown

A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie 2030 District gives progress report

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of property partners in Erie have detailed progress toward energy and emissions goals. Erie 2030 District, a group 17 property partners representing 130 buildings and more than 5.9 million square feet, announced that in 2021 it had reduced its energy usage to 22.4% below a baseline. That amounted to a savings […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Crawford Gives sees another record-breaking year

The annual Crawford Gives final numbers were released as the two day event came to a close. Once again this was a record-breaking year. Nonprofits from all over Crawford County benefited from this event — a total of 3,374 donations were made this year for a grand total of $645,633.40. This beat last year’s record […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local schools to feature fresh fruit, vegetable snacks

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several local schools will see grant funding for fresh fruit and vegetable snacks this year. The funding is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). The funding was announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Aug. 31. “Healthy foods are essential to children’s growth, learning, development, and well-being, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Erie Animal Network

Everyone loves animals, and the organizations that serve them. This week our Loving Giving Local team paid a visit to the Erie Animal Network. The Erie Animal Network on West 26th Street is an animal shelter and so much more. Since 2011, the organization has helped thousands of lost and found pets find their way […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

East Side Renaissance acquires several properties along Parade Street

There is an ongoing effort to strengthen east side neighborhoods in Erie, and one nonprofit shared the progress that they are making to uplift the area. Here’s more from Parade Street on the project. The founders of the East Side Renaissance said that they have acquired several properties along Parade Street. They have plans to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

ANNA Shelter takes in 50 of 4,000 rescued beagles

Last month, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia where they were victims of various science experiments. On Aug. 30, the ANNA Shelter is taking in 50 of those beagles. Here’s more on the beagles arrival to the shelter and how they made their way to Erie. The ANNA Shelter […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy