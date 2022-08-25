ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun News

Gone again: Second angel statue vanishes from Horry County beach

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lwUm_0hVCT6RH00

The mystery of North Myrtle Beach’s missing angel has a sequel.

Days after a beloved concrete marker known as the “Angel of Hope” disappeared from its location atop a sand dune at Cherry Grove Point in Horry County, a replacement — this one clad in black with a cardinal perched on her hand — quickly vanished as well.

On Aug. 25, Dee Moss and her friend Diane Lee visited the section of beach where the new angel was located after learning of it on Facebook. The original statue was removed from its home some time last weekend.

But when the friends arrived, there was no sign of her successor either.

“I’ve been here 25 years and had seen the angel forever,” Moss told The Sun News. Brightly painted shells and other trinkets lain at the statue’s in tribute to loved ones were tossed into a nearby marsh, Moss said.

Erected in 2016 by a woman named Rhonda, the statue became a symbol of resiliency and optimism, surviving several hurricanes and giving people a quiet place to reflect.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham said the statue was located on county property, and Horry County Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moscov couldn’t immediately be reached for comments.

Donna Wright, who was also on the beach Aug. 25, said many in the community miss Rhonda’s gift to them.

“Everybody that talks on the beach loves the angel and just this week when we heard it was gone, it just hurts,” he said. “You always walk past and you smile. We lose people, and it’s kind of nice to go by and say, ‘good morning.’”

Comments / 23

Tina Watts Reyes
6d ago

I hope they find whoever is doing this and give them 10 years in jail what a piece of trash!!

Reply
10
Related
abcnews4.com

Authorities locate missing Georgetown County teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30 PM): Matthew has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the family of Matthew Gauge Ard, the teen was last seen on Wednesday but has been reported missing...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Cherry Grove Point#The Sun News#Horry County Police
WMBF

Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days

Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County Emergency Operations Center to open Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The dedication and grand opening ceremony for the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center will be held on Wednesday, in the middle of hurricane season. “It’s near completion and I know the teams both emergency management and 9-1-1 are very excited to get...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
sharkattackonline.com

Crime in Myrtle Beach

Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

New cooking show highlights Grand Strand restaurants

The culinary world of Myrtle Beach will be on full display in a new reality show set to come out later this year. “Chef Swap at The Beach,” a competition series on the Cooking Channel, will highlight the talents of chefs across the Grand Strand. The show will also showcase the various dining experiences visitors can have at local restaurants.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
5K+
Followers
114
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy