OC informant scandal leads to another case getting dumped
Charges against a convicted murderer regarding solicitation to attack an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant were dismissed Tuesday when the defendant’s attorneys argued prosecutorial misconduct. Paul Gentile Smith, 62, won a new trial last August in the Oct. 24, 1988, killing of 29-year-old Robert Haugen in Sunset Beach. Before...
Man with machete fatally shot by deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies today in the Florence-Firestone area, according to authorities and reports from the scene.
A Santa Ana pastor was arrested in Brea for allegedly trying to hook up with a minor
Elmer Pineda-Molina, a volunteer pastor from Santa Ana, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Brea for attempting to arrange to have sex with someone who was posing as a teenage girl. Pineda-Molina was arrested at the 800 block of East Birch Street and the Brea Police booked him on suspicion...
2 Toddlers Located in Vehicle of Victim Wounded in Double Shooting
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two toddlers were found in a gunshot victim’s vehicle and another man was in grave condition after a shooting Tuesday night, Aug. 30, in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers responded to an alley in the 1900...
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday.
Highland man is sentenced to 14 years in prison after cheating investors out of $7.5 million
A Highland man who used his work history as a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy to gain investors’ trust and later invest millions of dollars with him, only to use their money to fund his extravagant lifestyle, was sentenced on Aug. 31 to 14 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said.
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
California may be 1st to ban solo confinement for immigrants
CALIFORNIA, USA — California would be the first U.S. state to ban solitary confinement in private civil detention centers used for immigrants who are under threat of deportation, under a bill that advanced Tuesday. But the measure carries a huge projected price tag by also including the state's prisons...
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim's home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday.
California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won't allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents' consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill's author, announced Wednesday he won't put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn't have enough support to pass.
California passes bill banning long-term solitary confinement in prisons and jails
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Senate lawmakers passed a bill that bans the use of long-term solitary confinement in prisons, jails, and private detention centers. Under the California Mandela Act, AB 2632, solitary confinement is limited to no more than 15 consecutive days and no more than 45 days in a six-month period.
CA governor's mental health care plan for homeless advances
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the state Assembly on Tuesday and is on its way to becoming law despite objections from civil liberties advocates who fear it will be used to force unhoused residents into care they don't want.
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split
PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash
Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
