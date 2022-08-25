ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

OC informant scandal leads to another case getting dumped

Charges against a convicted murderer regarding solicitation to attack an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant were dismissed Tuesday when the defendant’s attorneys argued prosecutorial misconduct. Paul Gentile Smith, 62, won a new trial last August in the Oct. 24, 1988, killing of 29-year-old Robert Haugen in Sunset Beach. Before...
Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
California may be 1st to ban solo confinement for immigrants

CALIFORNIA, USA — California would be the first U.S. state to ban solitary confinement in private civil detention centers used for immigrants who are under threat of deportation, under a bill that advanced Tuesday. But the measure carries a huge projected price tag by also including the state's prisons...
California won't expand teen vaccines without parental OK

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won't allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the coronavirus without their parents' consent. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill's author, announced Wednesday he won't put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn't have enough support to pass.
CA governor's mental health care plan for homeless advances

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the state Assembly on Tuesday and is on its way to becoming law despite objections from civil liberties advocates who fear it will be used to force unhoused residents into care they don't want.
Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split

PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
