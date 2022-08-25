Yankees call up ‘bulldog’ Greg Weissert to help ailing bullpen

OAKLAND — As the Yankees deal with injuries and uncertainty in their bullpen, they’ve added another arm to the mix .

Greg Weissert was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Weissert’s arrival comes with Scott Effross (shoulder), Albert Abreu (elbow) and Clay Holmes (back) recently placed on the IL, Aroldis Chapman unable to be used in important spots and Zack Britton having just begun a rehab assignment from UCL surgery.

Greg Weissert pitching during Yankees spring training on March 25, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Weissert has thrived with SWB this season, with 67 strikeouts in 46 innings, as well as a WHIP of 0.891 in 40 appearances.

And he already knows all about pitching in The Bronx.

Weissert, who will be active for Thursday night against the A’s, spent three years pitching at Fordham University before being drafted by the Yankees in the 18th round in 2016.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who also played at Bay Shore High School on Long Island, will be the first Fordham player to play for the Yankees since Johnny Murphy in 1946.

Murphy, who was also a right-handed reliever, spent almost all of his 13-year career in The Bronx and was part of seven World Series-winning teams and later was general manager of the Mets. Hank Borowy spent parts of four seasons with the Yankees as a reliever from 1942-45.

Weissert’s coach at Fordham, Kevin Leighton, knows, if nothing else, his former player has the mindset to succeed with the Yankees.

“He’s kind of a bulldog,” Leighton said by phone before heading to Oakland to get to Weissert’s debut. “He’s a tough kid with a ‘no fear’ type of mentality. He always wanted the ball.”

Leighton said he used Weissert as a closer as a freshman before moving him to the rotation as a sophomore and junior.

“What makes him good is he always pitched with a little bit of ego to him,” said Leighton, a former Seton Hall catcher. “He knows he’s pretty good and I think he pitches that way.”

Weissert has been especially impressive lately, with one earned run allowed in his last 29 1/3 innings, while striking out 44 and walking seven. And he has 18 saves.

“You could see he was never afraid,” Leighton said. “He pitches with attitude and aggressiveness. He wasn’t a showboat type of guy, but you knew when he was on the mound, he was confident. Whether he did well or struggled, he believed in his stuff and gave everything he had. That’s what I want from someone on the mound and what makes him good. I don’t know how he’ll react in Pinstripes, but he won’t be afraid of the big moment.”