ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees call up ‘bulldog’ Greg Weissert to help ailing bullpen

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

OAKLAND — As the Yankees deal with injuries and uncertainty in their bullpen, they’ve added another arm to the mix .

Greg Weissert was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

Weissert’s arrival comes with Scott Effross (shoulder), Albert Abreu (elbow) and Clay Holmes (back) recently placed on the IL, Aroldis Chapman unable to be used in important spots and Zack Britton having just begun a rehab assignment from UCL surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwRli_0hVCSxey00
Greg Weissert pitching during Yankees spring training on March 25, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Weissert has thrived with SWB this season, with 67 strikeouts in 46 innings, as well as a WHIP of 0.891 in 40 appearances.

And he already knows all about pitching in The Bronx.

Weissert, who will be active for Thursday night against the A’s, spent three years pitching at Fordham University before being drafted by the Yankees in the 18th round in 2016.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who also played at Bay Shore High School on Long Island, will be the first Fordham player to play for the Yankees since Johnny Murphy in 1946.

Murphy, who was also a right-handed reliever, spent almost all of his 13-year career in The Bronx and was part of seven World Series-winning teams and later was general manager of the Mets. Hank Borowy spent parts of four seasons with the Yankees as a reliever from 1942-45.

Weissert’s coach at Fordham, Kevin Leighton, knows, if nothing else, his former player has the mindset to succeed with the Yankees.

“He’s kind of a bulldog,” Leighton said by phone before heading to Oakland to get to Weissert’s debut. “He’s a tough kid with a ‘no fear’ type of mentality. He always wanted the ball.”

Leighton said he used Weissert as a closer as a freshman before moving him to the rotation as a sophomore and junior.

“What makes him good is he always pitched with a little bit of ego to him,” said Leighton, a former Seton Hall catcher. “He knows he’s pretty good and I think he pitches that way.”

Weissert has been especially impressive lately, with one earned run allowed in his last 29 1/3 innings, while striking out 44 and walking seven. And he has 18 saves.

“You could see he was never afraid,” Leighton said. “He pitches with attitude and aggressiveness. He wasn’t a showboat type of guy, but you knew when he was on the mound, he was confident. Whether he did well or struggled, he believed in his stuff and gave everything he had. That’s what I want from someone on the mound and what makes him good. I don’t know how he’ll react in Pinstripes, but he won’t be afraid of the big moment.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Johnny Murphy
Person
Kevin Leighton
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Clay Holmes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy