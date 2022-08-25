Drums, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Sand Hollow Drive on August 28, where they reportedly found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. Kassadey Matulevich was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. Another teen, 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, is behind bars, accused of committing the fatal shooting, and police have...

DRUMS, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO