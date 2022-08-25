ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, PA

Newswatch 16

Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennyslvania State Police release photo of 17-year-old accused of murder

Drums, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Sand Hollow Drive on August 28, where they reportedly found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. Kassadey Matulevich was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. Another teen, 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, is behind bars, accused of committing the fatal shooting, and police have...
DRUMS, PA
Newswatch 16

Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police

A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames hit home in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said a woman was at home at the time but was able to get out...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man rescued from Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man was rescued after falling into Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton. The man went into the water around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to police, rescue crews could not locate the man at first but later found him under a rock on the edge of the gorge area.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Court: PA can't keep guns seized from Eric Frein's parents

BLOOMING GROVE, Pa. — Pennsylvania cannot keep weapons seized from the parents of Eric Frein. Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols, and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, just days after Frein ambushed troopers at the Blooming Grove Barracks in Pike County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
owegopennysaver.com

Troopers respond to fatal pedestrian crash in Tioga County

On Aug. 20, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 17C in the town of Barton. Waverly Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS were already on scene providing care to the...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Getting back to school without enough bus drivers

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Getting your child to school and home again safely is becoming more of a challenge as we deal with a bus driver shortage here and around the country. Mahtahnah Macay is training to become a school bus driver, but there's one area of expertise she needs no additional training in — dealing with kids.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Cook at Luzerne County prison accused of delivering drugs to inmate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of corrections employee Christopher Maloney after they say an undercover sting revealed he distributed controlled substances to an inmate. According to the DA’s office, Maloney, 37, of Scranton, who was a cook at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested Friday on charges […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State Route 92 closed due to downed tree

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A downed tree has closed State Route 92 (SR-92) in Susquehanna County. According to PennDOT, SR-92 is closed due to a downed tree, caught in wires, from the intersection of the Milford and Owego Turnpike to the intersection of Franklin Road in Lenox Township, Tuesday afternoon. PennDOT says the […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

