Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
State parolee arrested by Crawford Police
CRAWFORD – A Bloomingburg man has been arrested and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail following his arrest by Crawford Town Police. Edwin Haenelt was arrested last Friday on a parole warrant from the State Department of Corrections and Community Renewal. Following his arrest, he was turned over to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Grandmother sentenced to prison for serious assault on her infant granddaughter
GOSHEN – Middletown resident Kimberly Bennett was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to 12 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with an assault on her seven-month-old granddaughter for whom she was the primary caregiver. As a result of the February 22,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Rockland men indicted in several charges for kidnapping
NEW CITY – Two Rockland County men have been indicted by a grand jury stemming from a kidnapping and robbery at a motel in Garnerville. District Attorney Thomas Walsh II said Jonathan Abikzer, 30, of Monsey, and Michael Galkovich, 46, of New City were both charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and two counts of robbery.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man charged with smash and grab burglary
SAUGERTIES – A 51-year-old Kingston man with a past criminal history has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Smokers Choice store in the Village of Saugerties at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police found the front glass door of the shop had been smashed out and cash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders were dispatched to Vassar Gardens Apartments just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a man who had been shot. Town of Poughkeepsie police responded to the scene and located a 27-year-old Bronx man that had been wounded. Initial emergency radio reports...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second victim in White Lake incident dies
WHITE LAKE – A second family member has died following the tragic drowning incident in White Lake last Sunday. Afrid Haider, 34, the uncle of the other two victims, died at Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris, State Police said Tuesday. Basir Amin, 18, was pronounced dead on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pistol permits on hold in Orange County; still being processed in Dutchess
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has suspended fingerprinting for those seeking a pistol permit. The suspension is in place until further notice and is a result of the new gun laws enacted by the state legislature. Applicants who have fully completed applications including the handgun safety...
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Sheriff works to keep schools safe ahead of children returning
POUGHKEEPSIE – With school beginning in less than two weeks throughout the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati is working to keep children safe in their schools. Imperati has increased the number of School Resource Officers (SROs) in his department to 12 deputies. Imperati is the architect of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Marist College property cited for building violations
POUGHKEEPSIE – An apartment complex owned by Marist has been cited by the Poughkeepsie City Building Department due to unsafe conditions. The complex is used for off-campus housing of students at the Town of Poughkeepsie college. The property is located at 89 Talmadge Street and the backside of the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Haverstraw man arrested for fatal car-motorcycle accident
HAVERSTRAW – A 21-year-old Haverstraw man has been arrested on charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving. Police said the charges against Jesus Gomez-Garcia, 21, are in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident on August 6 at the intersection of Picarello Drive and Rela Avenue in the Village of Haverstraw that claimed the life of Gregory Carter, 38, of Haverstraw.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal motorcycle crash in Greene County
TOWN OF HUNTER – A Coxsackie man was killed on Sunday evening when the motorcycle he was riding struck a guide rail on Route 23A in the Town of Hunter. State Police identified the victim as Luke Niosi, 24, who was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound when he failed to keep right and struck a guiderail on the eastbound side of the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three commercial trucks burn
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Three vehicles owned by the CR Wolfe Heating Corporation in the Town of Wallkill caught fire at the company facilities at 449 East Main Street. The fire, reported just before 1 a.m. on Monday, brought out firefighters from Mechanicstown as well as the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit and Wallkill Town Police detectives.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Construction at Poughkeepsie High School ignites fire
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the city’s high school on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. after an alert school staffer pulled the fire alarm. The firefighting personnel responded to the alarm at Poughkeepsie High School and found a fire in insulation between the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify victim of Delaware River drowning
BARRYVILLE – State Police said Monday that the victim of a drowning in the Delaware River on Saturday was a Richmond Hill, Queens resident. Brian Ordenia-Flores, 22, was rafting with family and friends near the Indian Head Campgrounds in Barryville and at about 1 p.m., they tied up the raft and began swimming in the river.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire policeman who pulled family from White Lake – ‘You just have to keep your head’
KAUNEONGA LAKE – Andrew Liff, a resident of Kauneonga Lake, used his training, experience, and immediate instinct to dive, find, and help retrieve three submerged victims in White Lake last weekend. It was Liff who located all three and brought each to the surface, hoping like others to give each a chance to survive. Liff, however, does not consider himself what many are calling him – a hero.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple ambulances needed at Red Hook pool for chlorine exposure
RED HOOK – Multiple ambulances responded to the Red Hook pool on Linden Avenue Tuesday morning for several people reporting to be ill. At least six victims were complaining of having difficulty breathing after inhaling chlorine fumes. Ambulances were sent to the pool just after 9 a.m. According to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wildfires continue to plague region
MID-HUDSON – Suppression efforts to contain wildfires continue. In the Town of Wawarsing, helicopters flew over forest fires attacking them from the air with water drops. A Napanoch fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike, according to State EnCon officials. Just before 5 p.m. on...
Comments / 0