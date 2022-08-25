ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

State parolee arrested by Crawford Police

CRAWFORD – A Bloomingburg man has been arrested and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail following his arrest by Crawford Town Police. Edwin Haenelt was arrested last Friday on a parole warrant from the State Department of Corrections and Community Renewal. Following his arrest, he was turned over to...
BLOOMINGBURG, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Rockland men indicted in several charges for kidnapping

NEW CITY – Two Rockland County men have been indicted by a grand jury stemming from a kidnapping and robbery at a motel in Garnerville. District Attorney Thomas Walsh II said Jonathan Abikzer, 30, of Monsey, and Michael Galkovich, 46, of New City were both charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and two counts of robbery.
NEW CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with smash and grab burglary

SAUGERTIES – A 51-year-old Kingston man with a past criminal history has been arrested in connection with a break-in at the Smokers Choice store in the Village of Saugerties at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police found the front glass door of the shop had been smashed out and cash...
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Woodstock, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders were dispatched to Vassar Gardens Apartments just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a man who had been shot. Town of Poughkeepsie police responded to the scene and located a 27-year-old Bronx man that had been wounded. Initial emergency radio reports...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second victim in White Lake incident dies

WHITE LAKE – A second family member has died following the tragic drowning incident in White Lake last Sunday. Afrid Haider, 34, the uncle of the other two victims, died at Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris, State Police said Tuesday. Basir Amin, 18, was pronounced dead on...
WHITE LAKE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxycodone#Fraud#Dea#Dentist
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Sheriff works to keep schools safe ahead of children returning

POUGHKEEPSIE – With school beginning in less than two weeks throughout the Hudson Valley, Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati is working to keep children safe in their schools. Imperati has increased the number of School Resource Officers (SROs) in his department to 12 deputies. Imperati is the architect of...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Marist College property cited for building violations

POUGHKEEPSIE – An apartment complex owned by Marist has been cited by the Poughkeepsie City Building Department due to unsafe conditions. The complex is used for off-campus housing of students at the Town of Poughkeepsie college. The property is located at 89 Talmadge Street and the backside of the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Haverstraw man arrested for fatal car-motorcycle accident

HAVERSTRAW – A 21-year-old Haverstraw man has been arrested on charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving. Police said the charges against Jesus Gomez-Garcia, 21, are in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident on August 6 at the intersection of Picarello Drive and Rela Avenue in the Village of Haverstraw that claimed the life of Gregory Carter, 38, of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal motorcycle crash in Greene County

TOWN OF HUNTER – A Coxsackie man was killed on Sunday evening when the motorcycle he was riding struck a guide rail on Route 23A in the Town of Hunter. State Police identified the victim as Luke Niosi, 24, who was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound when he failed to keep right and struck a guiderail on the eastbound side of the road.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three commercial trucks burn

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Three vehicles owned by the CR Wolfe Heating Corporation in the Town of Wallkill caught fire at the company facilities at 449 East Main Street. The fire, reported just before 1 a.m. on Monday, brought out firefighters from Mechanicstown as well as the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit and Wallkill Town Police detectives.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction at Poughkeepsie High School ignites fire

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the city’s high school on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. after an alert school staffer pulled the fire alarm. The firefighting personnel responded to the alarm at Poughkeepsie High School and found a fire in insulation between the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify victim of Delaware River drowning

BARRYVILLE – State Police said Monday that the victim of a drowning in the Delaware River on Saturday was a Richmond Hill, Queens resident. Brian Ordenia-Flores, 22, was rafting with family and friends near the Indian Head Campgrounds in Barryville and at about 1 p.m., they tied up the raft and began swimming in the river.
BARRYVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire policeman who pulled family from White Lake – ‘You just have to keep your head’

KAUNEONGA LAKE – Andrew Liff, a resident of Kauneonga Lake, used his training, experience, and immediate instinct to dive, find, and help retrieve three submerged victims in White Lake last weekend. It was Liff who located all three and brought each to the surface, hoping like others to give each a chance to survive. Liff, however, does not consider himself what many are calling him – a hero.
WHITE LAKE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Multiple ambulances needed at Red Hook pool for chlorine exposure

RED HOOK – Multiple ambulances responded to the Red Hook pool on Linden Avenue Tuesday morning for several people reporting to be ill. At least six victims were complaining of having difficulty breathing after inhaling chlorine fumes. Ambulances were sent to the pool just after 9 a.m. According to...
RED HOOK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wildfires continue to plague region

MID-HUDSON – Suppression efforts to contain wildfires continue. In the Town of Wawarsing, helicopters flew over forest fires attacking them from the air with water drops. A Napanoch fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike, according to State EnCon officials. Just before 5 p.m. on...
WAWARSING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy