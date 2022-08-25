Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Activists Occupying Uptown Development Site Removed, Though They Vow To Fight On
UPTOWN — Activists camping at an Uptown development site were removed from the property Wednesday, ending an 11-day occupation of a parking lot set to be turned into apartments. Police removed the activists about 8 a.m. Wednesday, telling the group they were trespassing on private property, the protesters said.
Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter
NEAR WEST SIDE — The Chicago Fire is forging ahead with its $80 million plan to develop a practice and training facility on the site of a former public housing project, bringing the proposal before a key City Council committee in September and aiming to break ground as soon as winter, officials said.
Chicago Restaurants Are Struggling To Keep Staff As Burned-Out Workers Bail For Better Pay, Less Stress
CHICAGO — Chef Won Kim needs 10 people to fully staff his Bridgeport restaurant, Kimski. Right now, he has about five. Turnover is so high some staff don’t stay longer than a month, Kim said. Staff make $15 an hour plus tips, taking home about $20-$25 per hour before taxes. But it’s still not enough to keep staffers showing up, he said.
Roseland To Get Community Park With Basketball Court, Mural, Stage And More
ROSELAND — A large public plaza will bring roller skating, a stage, an area for pop-up retailers and more to Roseland. Roseland’s POP! Heights community park is scheduled to break ground this month along South Halsted Street between 112th and 113th streets. It will provide nearly 22,000 square feet of outdoor recreational space to the Far South Side, according to a news release from the Far South Community Development Corporation.
Lincoln Square Food Pantry Has More Fresh Produce After $200,000 Renovation, New Walk-In Cooler
LINCOLN SQUARE — The Friendship Center has finished a six-figure upgrade that lets the organization serve more neighbors. The food pantry at 2711 W. Lawrence Ave. added a walk-in cooler and a grocery store area. The cooler was donated by the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and the renovations to the space were supported by a $200,000 grant from NorthShore University Health System.
fox32chicago.com
Pilsen man charged with reckless conduct after blocking CTA Red Line exit while armed
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Pilsen man was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct after causing a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop. Nehemiah Knox was seen by police blocking access to the entrance/exit of a CTA Red Line station near East...
CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
Closed Peabody Elementary School In Noble Square Converted Into Luxury Apartments That Are Now For Rent
NOBLE SQUARE — The conversion of a closed public school to luxury apartments in Noble Square is nearly finished more than two years after construction began. Developer Svigos Asset Management recently began renting units on the top two floors of the Peabody School Apartments, 1444 W. Augusta Ave. The building was the Peabody Elementary School until it closed in 2013.
Move Over, Soho House, A New Members-Only Club Is Coming To Chicago
RIVER NORTH — Two prominent hospitality companies are joining forces to create a “one-of-a-kind private members club” in River North, the groups announced. Tao Group Hospitality, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants and award-winning interior designer Joyce Wang are partnering to open the social club late next year, according to a news release.
Chicago Mother, daughter attacked by mob outside CTA station
A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon.
Joe Harris’ Hardware Store Closing After 60 Years In Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A hardware store known for fixing up old-school Chicago homes will close Wednesday after almost 60 years in Bridgeport. The corner building at 3301 S. Wallace St. that’s long had Joe Harris Paint & True Value on its ground floor has been sold, said shop operator Bill Harris.
Drag Racer Killed Woman Crossing Street During Chaotic Weekend Of Street Takeovers, Police Say
CHICAGO — A driver in a South Side drag race hit and killed a 40-year-old woman early Sunday, capping a weekend that saw street takeovers — including car stunts and racing — draw large crowds and occupy intersections across the city, including Downtown. Separate street takeovers Downtown...
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
Person Held In Rogers Park Shooting Of 5-Year-Old, Alderman Says, As Neighbors Pray For Critically Wounded Boy
ROGERS PARK — A person was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a Rogers Park shooting that critically wounded a 5-year-old boy, according to the area’s alderperson. The person was brought in two days after 5-year-old Devin McGregor and his father were shot while driving Sunday in...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Chicago man charged with robbing Brookfield pharmacy
Darryl L. Oliver, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly robbed a Brookfield pharmacy at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 30. A second suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man who reportedly drive the getaway car, was also arrested, said...
Fiesta Boricua, ‘A Total Immersion Into Puerto Rican Culture,’ Returns To Humboldt Park This Weekend
HUMBOLDT PARK — A long-running Puerto Rican festival is back this weekend, bringing island performances, food and more to Humboldt Park’s Division Street. The 29th Fiesta Boricua De Bandera a Bandera is noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Division Street between Western and California avenues, known as Paseo Boricua. It’s the heart of Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican community.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
cwbchicago.com
Subcontractor for CTA’s new $30.9 million security contract has “inoperative” state license, officials say
A company subcontracted to provide guards for the Chicago Transit Authority’s recently announced $30.9 million private security initiative has an “inoperative” state security license because one of its key employees did not renew her state credentials in 2020, officials said. CTA recently signed a contract with Action...
Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
Comments / 5