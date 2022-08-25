ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

Roseland To Get Community Park With Basketball Court, Mural, Stage And More

ROSELAND — A large public plaza will bring roller skating, a stage, an area for pop-up retailers and more to Roseland. Roseland’s POP! Heights community park is scheduled to break ground this month along South Halsted Street between 112th and 113th streets. It will provide nearly 22,000 square feet of outdoor recreational space to the Far South Side, according to a news release from the Far South Community Development Corporation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Block Club Chicago

Lincoln Square Food Pantry Has More Fresh Produce After $200,000 Renovation, New Walk-In Cooler

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Friendship Center has finished a six-figure upgrade that lets the organization serve more neighbors. The food pantry at 2711 W. Lawrence Ave. added a walk-in cooler and a grocery store area. The cooler was donated by the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and the renovations to the space were supported by a $200,000 grant from NorthShore University Health System.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Closed Peabody Elementary School In Noble Square Converted Into Luxury Apartments That Are Now For Rent

NOBLE SQUARE — The conversion of a closed public school to luxury apartments in Noble Square is nearly finished more than two years after construction began. Developer Svigos Asset Management recently began renting units on the top two floors of the Peabody School Apartments, 1444 W. Augusta Ave. The building was the Peabody Elementary School until it closed in 2013.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sears#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Department Of Buildings#Novak Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Chicago man charged with robbing Brookfield pharmacy

Darryl L. Oliver, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly robbed a Brookfield pharmacy at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 30. A second suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man who reportedly drive the getaway car, was also arrested, said...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Fiesta Boricua, ‘A Total Immersion Into Puerto Rican Culture,’ Returns To Humboldt Park This Weekend

HUMBOLDT PARK — A long-running Puerto Rican festival is back this weekend, bringing island performances, food and more to Humboldt Park’s Division Street. The 29th Fiesta Boricua De Bandera a Bandera is noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Division Street between Western and California avenues, known as Paseo Boricua. It’s the heart of Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican community.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
ROUND LAKE, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy