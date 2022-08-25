LANSING, MI – Hundreds of old, abandoned oil wells across Michigan will be plugged in the next several years after a major influx of federal dollars. The U.S. Department of the Interior recently awarded Michigan an initial $25 million grant, plus another expected $5.8 million formula grant, in addition to its normal $1 million annual funding for the orphan well program. The surge of money comes from the recent federal bipartisan infrastructure law and is expected to jumpstart work to seal Michigan’s 447 known orphan wells.

