Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Murdick’s partners with Iron Fish Distillery for new Mackinac Island maple bourbon fudge
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - Sometimes that bite of something sweet just needs a splash of something ... a little more grownup. Original Murdick’s Fudge on Mackinac Island has teamed up with Northern Michigan’s Iron Fish Distillery for a tasty new collaboration: maple bourbon pecan fudge. The new flavor...
Carhartt supports women in trades with $175K donation to Michigan nonprofits
Carhartt is investing in women in trades this Labor Day with its For the Labor of Love grant. The Dearborn-based apparel company is launching the grant program with a $175,000 donation split between four Michigan nonprofits dedicated to diversifying the trades workforce. The grant program is open to community-based nonprofit...
Michigan and State theaters offering $3 movie tickets as part of National Cinema Day
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Cheap movie tickets are coming soon to a theater near you, thanks to a national promotion meant to draw moviegoers back to the silver screen. Several local theaters, including the Michigan and State theaters in Ann Arbor, will be dropping ticket prices down to just $3 for National Cinema Day, a national promotion sponsored by the Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
Rentals top $1,800 a night to stay in Ann Arbor for Michigan football games
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The University of Michigan’s first home football game is just around the corner, meaning fans are seeking places to stay in Ann Arbor. And their rising demand for vacation rentals is pushing rates to as much as $1,800 a night, according to vacation rental company Vrbo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This winter: Memorable for all the wrong reasons, Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts
Better get your shovels and warm clothes ready for the winter of 2022-23, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The 2023 edition went on sale Aug. 30. It is calling for “A Tale of Two Winters.”. “Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters...
Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
Amtrak suspends some Michigan trains due to lack of manpower and equipment
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment, Amtrak has suspended some trains on its Wolverine Service between Chicago and locations in Michigan, the company said. Trains 350 and 355, which normally operate between Chicago and Pontiac, are cancelled effective Monday, Aug. 29, and to...
Amazon cancels Ypsilanti-area warehouse, delays building new facility near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Last winter, online retail giant Amazon appeared poised to make a major expansion of its delivery network in Washtenaw County, moving to break ground on a new warehouse just outside Ann Arbor in 2022, while another proposed facility less than 10 miles away advanced through the governmental approval process near Ypsilanti.
RELATED PEOPLE
Graduate Ann Arbor hotel offers cuisine from around the world with new kitchen concept
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Guests at the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel can now sample dishes from around the world with a new ghost kitchen concept launched earlier this month. Graduate Food Hall rolls eight different concepts into one, featuring a variety of dishes from American classics to Japanese street food. Graduate Hotels launched the concept in partnership with Creating Culinary Communities, also known as C3.
Vegan or not, TLT tempeh wrap at Ann Arbor’s Seva is a must try
ANN ARBOR, MI — I still remember my first time sinking my teeth into the mouth-watering TLT sandwich wrap at Ann Arbor’s Seva vegetarian restaurant. It was 13 years ago, I was on the cusp of becoming the new Ann Arbor city beat reporter, and my soon-to-be colleagues took us across the street to show me what kind of tasty veggie eats awaited when I took the gig.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
How to navigate street closures, construction for Michigan football home opener
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tailgates, touchdowns and excited Wolverines fans are returning to Ann Arbor Saturday, as the University of Michigan kicks off its home opener against Colorado State University at noon. Those driving to the game at The Big House on Sept. 3 should prepare for some street and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rescued beagles adopted by West Michigan families after surviving harsh conditions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Twenty-one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility have been adopted by West Michigan families since arriving in early August. The beagles were removed in July from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act.
Michigan OL Trevor Keegan slimmed down because he felt ‘fat’ in Orange Bowl
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Flip on the Orange Bowl from January and you’ll see a slower, heavier set Trevor Keegan along Michigan’s offensive line. The starting left guard had ballooned all the way north of 340 pounds, a weight he says didn’t feel comfortable. “I just...
Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan wins $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A trip to visit family paid off in a huge way for a Pennsylvania man who won a $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot last year. The 59-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- claimed his prize recently, roughly 11 months after he won. “I purchased...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan gets $32 million in federal cash to plug abandoned oil wells
LANSING, MI – Hundreds of old, abandoned oil wells across Michigan will be plugged in the next several years after a major influx of federal dollars. The U.S. Department of the Interior recently awarded Michigan an initial $25 million grant, plus another expected $5.8 million formula grant, in addition to its normal $1 million annual funding for the orphan well program. The surge of money comes from the recent federal bipartisan infrastructure law and is expected to jumpstart work to seal Michigan’s 447 known orphan wells.
Michigan identified 19,158 new COVID cases, 129 new deaths last week
Last week, health officials identified 19,158 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 129 new coronavirus deaths throughout Michigan, according to the state’s weekly update from Tuesday, Aug. 30. The latest update caused the seven-day average for both cases (2,076) and deaths (14) to dip compared to the previous...
About 300,000 still without electricity in southern Michigan as crews continue repair work
After a strong storm blew through southern Michigan, about 300,000 electric customers were still without service late Tuesday, Aug. 30. DTE Energy was reporting about 230,000 customers without service as of 9 p.m. Tuesday and Consumers Energy about 70,000. DTE officials said the storm, which sliced through Southeast Michigan about...
‘Michigan’s secret weapon:’ U.P. business is missing link in semiconductor solution
In just a couple years “chips,” “semiconductors” and “polysilicon” have entered the everyday lexicon. One company tucked in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been tinkering with the microscopic electrical connections that make our cars, phones and TVs work for more than 50 years. Calumet...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0