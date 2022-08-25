ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan and State theaters offering $3 movie tickets as part of National Cinema Day

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Cheap movie tickets are coming soon to a theater near you, thanks to a national promotion meant to draw moviegoers back to the silver screen. Several local theaters, including the Michigan and State theaters in Ann Arbor, will be dropping ticket prices down to just $3 for National Cinema Day, a national promotion sponsored by the Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
The Flint Journal

Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Klimt
The Ann Arbor News

Graduate Ann Arbor hotel offers cuisine from around the world with new kitchen concept

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Guests at the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel can now sample dishes from around the world with a new ghost kitchen concept launched earlier this month. Graduate Food Hall rolls eight different concepts into one, featuring a variety of dishes from American classics to Japanese street food. Graduate Hotels launched the concept in partnership with Creating Culinary Communities, also known as C3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Vegan or not, TLT tempeh wrap at Ann Arbor’s Seva is a must try

ANN ARBOR, MI — I still remember my first time sinking my teeth into the mouth-watering TLT sandwich wrap at Ann Arbor’s Seva vegetarian restaurant. It was 13 years ago, I was on the cusp of becoming the new Ann Arbor city beat reporter, and my soon-to-be colleagues took us across the street to show me what kind of tasty veggie eats awaited when I took the gig.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#The Nutcracker#Travel Info#What To Do#Sugar Plum#Dance#Toys#Storywall Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan gets $32 million in federal cash to plug abandoned oil wells

LANSING, MI – Hundreds of old, abandoned oil wells across Michigan will be plugged in the next several years after a major influx of federal dollars. The U.S. Department of the Interior recently awarded Michigan an initial $25 million grant, plus another expected $5.8 million formula grant, in addition to its normal $1 million annual funding for the orphan well program. The surge of money comes from the recent federal bipartisan infrastructure law and is expected to jumpstart work to seal Michigan’s 447 known orphan wells.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy