Bloomington, IN

Scott Frost to be fired by the end of the season, college football analyst says

Scott Frost’s time in Nebraska could be up, Late Kick host Josh Pate says. Pate expects the Cornhuskers to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment by the end of the season following Week 0’s embarrassing loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers led by as much as 11 twice and saw both leads evaporate by game’s end.
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
Report: Detroit Lions releasing former Michigan wideout

The Detroit Lions made some roster moves on Monday in order to meet the NFL’s requirements. Unfortunately, a former Michigan WR reportedly got cut by the team per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Sources told Schultz that Devin Funchess was 1 of the players cut by the Lions on Monday....
DETROIT, MI
Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska

Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022

Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
James Franklin reveals surprise producer from Penn State's fall camp

James Franklin and Penn State are looking for a big season in 2022. The Nittany Lions went a mediocre 7-6 (4-5 B1G) last season. Will that turn with some of the young players this season? Head coach James Franklin might have indicated that point with freshman running back Kaytron Allen. The young RB has looked strong in practice for Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report

The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
DETROIT, MI
Connor Heyward lands on NFL roster to open 2022 season

Connor Heyward’s status for an NFL roster was up in the air throughout the preseason. But after a strong showing, Heyward will open the 2022 season on a 53-man roster. When the Pittsburgh Steelers released their final roster Wednesday, Heyward was included. The Steelers included Heyward as one of three tight ends, but Heyward was used in tight end and full back roles during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

