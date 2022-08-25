Read full article on original website
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson's father says his daughter was 'afraid' after being subjected to racial slurs
The father of Duke women's volleyball player Rachel Richardson says his daughter was "afraid" and phoned him in tears after being subjected to racist abuse during a match against Brigham Young University on Friday.
Scott Frost to be fired by the end of the season, college football analyst says
Scott Frost’s time in Nebraska could be up, Late Kick host Josh Pate says. Pate expects the Cornhuskers to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment by the end of the season following Week 0’s embarrassing loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers led by as much as 11 twice and saw both leads evaporate by game’s end.
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
Kirk Ferentz announces 2 Iowa freshmen who will not be redshirting in 2022
Kirk Ferentz broke the news about a pair of freshmen defensive backs who won’t be taking a redshirt year this season. Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register tweeted about the news. Ferentz said that Xavier Nwankpa and T.J. Hall are expected to play for the full season, and...
Mark Whipple comments on Gabe Ervin Jr.'s absence during Nebraska's Week 0 loss
Mark Whipple would like to see one of his players back in action. The offensive coordinator gave an update on running back Gabe Ervin Jr. Whipple revealed Wednesday that the 6-foot, 215-pound Ervin did not play against Northwestern because of injury. Ervin is coming off a season-ending knee injury last...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
Mark Whipple addresses 'creative' comment from Scott Frost following loss in Week 0
Mark Whipple addressed “creative” comment from Scott Frost after the loss to Northwestern in Week 0. Frost made a comment about the offense’s creativity and it seemed to be a shot taken at Whipple. Four days after the loss, Whipple was not bothered by Frost’s comment about the offensive coaching staff.
West Virginia unveils 'Country Roads' themed uniforms for Backyard Brawl with Pitt
West Virginia is going back to its roots for the Week 1 showdown with No. 17 Pitt. The return of the Backyard Brawl shouldn’t disappoint. The Mountaineers will be wearing their ‘Country Roads’ alternate uniforms for the game, named after John Denver’s hit song which has become 1 of their traditions in Morgantown.
Wisconsin QB reportedly injured in practice, out indefinitely heading into season opener
Wisconsin’s quarterback room is taking a hit heading into the season opener just days away. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, backup QB Chase Wolf went down during practice recently with an injury. That injury is currently unspecified, but Potrykus reports Wolf will be out indefinitely.
New York Jets coach shares high praise for former Illinois DB making roster as undrafted free agent
Former Illini DB Tony Adams has made the New York Jets 53-man roster, the team announced on Thursday. Head coach Robert Saleh had some serious praise for Adams, including that the team would have been “sick” without him. Adams will suit up for the Jets at the position...
Report: Detroit Lions releasing former Michigan wideout
The Detroit Lions made some roster moves on Monday in order to meet the NFL’s requirements. Unfortunately, a former Michigan WR reportedly got cut by the team per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Sources told Schultz that Devin Funchess was 1 of the players cut by the Lions on Monday....
Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska
Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
Ohio State football: Will CJ Stroud have the best year ever for an OSU QB?
For CJ Stroud, the only question is what’s his encore. In his first season as Ohio State’s QB1, Stroud threw a number of darts right into the Buckeye record book — 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, just 6 interceptions, and a fair share of the OSU single-game passing marks as well.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rece Davis pick Penn State-Purdue B1G battle in Week 1
A good Thursday matchup begins Week 1 in the B1G. The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to travel to West Lafayette for a date with the Purdue Boilermakers. This is a pretty big crossover conference game to start the season. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Rece Davis recently gave their...
Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022
Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
James Franklin reveals surprise producer from Penn State's fall camp
James Franklin and Penn State are looking for a big season in 2022. The Nittany Lions went a mediocre 7-6 (4-5 B1G) last season. Will that turn with some of the young players this season? Head coach James Franklin might have indicated that point with freshman running back Kaytron Allen. The young RB has looked strong in practice for Penn State.
Detroit Lions including former Purdue QB in final roster cuts, per report
The Detroit Lions are reportedly moving on from a former Purdue star right around the corner from the NFL season opener. According to Adam Johnson with ESPN, the Lions are going to cut former Boilermaker David Blough in the final round of preseason roster cuts. Fellow backup quarterback Tim Boyle is also reportedly on the cutting block.
Connor Heyward lands on NFL roster to open 2022 season
Connor Heyward’s status for an NFL roster was up in the air throughout the preseason. But after a strong showing, Heyward will open the 2022 season on a 53-man roster. When the Pittsburgh Steelers released their final roster Wednesday, Heyward was included. The Steelers included Heyward as one of three tight ends, but Heyward was used in tight end and full back roles during the preseason.
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
