Ella Mai is on top of the R&B world following the release of her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, and her appearance on Chris Brown’s Breezy. A few weeks after performing alongside Babyface at the 2022 BET Awards, the British singer has reunited with the legendary hitmaker for a new track called “Keeps On Fallin’.” Together, they revitalize Tevin Campbell’s classic track, “Can We Talk,” for a 2022 R&B Jam.
A number of memorable artists throughout all genres of music have utilized alter egos within their music. Most notably, Beyoncé has exhibited her fiery, passionate side through the presentation of Sasha Fierce. In the world of rap, T.I. battled between his two personalities on 2007’s T.I. vs. T.I.P. With her latest single, rising New York artist Lola Brooke is introducing another side of her artistry with the introduction of “Big Gator.” The New York native has never shied away from showing off her skills and braggadocious side, but “Big Gator” takes her confidence and lyrical aggression to new heights.
Brooklyn, New York is in the building. Ending off the summer with a bang, rising musician Alex Mali has shared an important announcement. She’s in album mode! To further drive home the point, the Brooklyn native shared a showstopping visual and track that takes her unique vocals through classic tracks like “Move B*tch” by Ludacris and “Goodies” by Ciara. Directed by Alex Mali and Carese, the visuals are equally as attention-grabbing. Whether its a POV shot with Alex Mali standing center or the shaky cam shots with her speeding up her flow, the visual is beautifully pieced together as it matches the energy of the early 2000s-inspired track.
The Made In America lineup has expanded just a bit. On Wednesday afternoon, the music festival announced that J.I.D would be taking the stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during Labor Day Weekend. The Dreamville recording artist will join a lineup that already includes Bad Bunny, Burna Boy and Tyler, The Creator. Not to mention, hometown stars Jazmine Sullivan and Lil’ Uzi Vert will also be taking the stage.
Taylor Swift was awarded with the night’s biggest honor at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022. Swift’s “All Too Well” beat out Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” and Doja Cat’s “Women” to take home the “Video of the Year” moon person. As she accepted the award, the chart-topping star revealed that her fans would receive more information regarding her next studio album at midnight. Thankfully, the MTV Video Music Awards honoree is a woman of her word.
The time has come! Atlanta’s own J.I.D is set to release his debut studio LP, The Forever Story, in less than 24 hours. To get fans ready for the project’s release, the Dreamville signee has unveiled the album’s tracklist. The 15-track project will include contributions from Kenny Mason, Earthgang, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil’ Durk, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, Rayvn Lanae, Johnta Austin and BADBADNOTGOOD. The Forever Story will also feature a spoken word interlude from Mustafa The Poet. Not to mention, the project also features production from James Blake, Thundercat, Kaytranada and DJ Khalil among others.
There are few things that we can all agree on, but this is true for nearly everyone. This dating sh*t? This dating sh*t is unnecessarily hard. Fortunately, multi-talented artists like Naomi Wild and Tempest are providing a soulful soundtrack for the ups and downs of today’s dating scene. This week, the accomplished duo has reunited for a track called “So Gone” that effortlessly tackles the all too common practice of “ghosting.”
In 2021, Reggie Becton set the tone with the release of California. With the help of Shah Infinite, Chris Patrick, Ryahn and several others, the project tackled mental health, love, family dynamics and much more. Ultimately, it set the stage for a tour with Grace Weber, numerous festival appearances and co-signs from Apple Music and Spotify. As the PG County native approaches the one-year anniversary of his latest LP, he is seemingly prepared for the next one.
More than 15 years after releasing Listennn… the Album under the Terror Squad banner, DJ Khaled has released his 13th studio album, God Did. The 18-track project is littered with contributions from some of the greatest artists of the last two decades, including Drake, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Lil’ Wayne and Jay-Z among others. God Did also highlights some of today’s most successful stars like Future, SZA, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott and Roddy Ricch just to name a few. Not to mention, there’s a posthumous nod to the late Juice WRLD along with tributes to his family and faith.
After weeks of teasing her latest release, Yours Truly, Jai has delivered the “Boys Go To Jupiter” with the help of Gretchen. As the title suggests, the latest single from the Tennessee artist takes on the age-old mantra and puts her own spin on it. The visual begins with a younger version of Yours Truly, Jai writing to her friend about all that has happened since she left. Even at a young age, the multi-talented musician is fed up with the boys in her life.
Chris Patrick is riding high after releasing his latest project, X-Files. Complete with contributions from Noah, Erykah Officer, Nashir, Dende and Billy Blount, X-Files is a 51-minute exploration into the mental state of a young, Black creative individual as he grapples with love, family trauma, violence and much more. Through it all, the New Jersey native delivers hits like “Up Now” and “Lead Me On” along with introspective tracks like “Insane/Staircases” and “Rooftops” featuring Dende. His willingness to bare his inner thoughts on wax has garnered praise from fans, publications and other artists.
Wild-Boy is attempting to go for a three-peat this year. In 2022, he set the tone by delivering visuals for “Same Time” and “Nothing Like You.” As the hype surrounding the rising artist continues to build, he has returned with a new track called “Slant” with V Love.
Shortly after celebrating the fifth anniversary of his Dreamville debut, The Never Story, J.I.D has returned with his first studio album, The Forever Story. The Georgia native’s first studio album includes contributions from his Dreamville counterparts Earthgang and Ari Lennox. Yasiin Bey, Lil’ Wayne, Johnta Austin, Kenny Mason, 21 Savage, Baby Tate and many others will also offer vocals on this project. Not to mention, The Forever Story is filled with production from the likes of Hollywood Cole, Kaytranada, Thundercat, James Blake and DJ Scheme among others.
Nav is preparing to release his latest studio album, Demons Protected By Angels, on September 9, 2022. This week, Nav revealed a few more details about his fourth studio album. Alongside Nav, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Future, Lil’ Durk, Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Lil’ Baby and Babyface Ray are expected to appear on the album.
Nearly five years into his status as a rising, multi-talented creative, DWY continues to explore his artistry in new ways. Having created tracks that paint the emotional canvas of visual projects like Grand Army and Champaign Ill, the California-based artist is ready to bring his own story to life with his latest project. Following the success of his latest short film, 8-Bit Memories, the South London native has kept the momentum of his career moving forward with the release of the lust-laced track, “Solid Gold,” and the introspective track, “Badu Feels.”
September 9, 2022 is a date that will come up quite a few times in the near future. On the second Friday of September, a number of established artists like Kane Brown, John Legend and Ari Lennox will release new studio albums. It will also provide a platform for rising artists like Zyah Belle and DEVN to release new projects. Adding his name to the list of artists releasing new music on September 9, 2022, Rahul is gearing up to release a new EP called Depression But Make It Cool.
Once again, the Gorillaz are preparing to release new music. The virtual band has announced that it will release a new album called Cracker Island in February 2023. Their latest studio effort will include contributions from Bad Bunny, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Bootie Brown and Stevie Nicks. “The...
Jessie Reyez has announced that her forthcoming project, Yessie, will arrive on September 16, 2022. The Grammy-nominated musician has not revealed the project’s complete tracklist just yet, but she has shared the album’s latest single, “Mutual Friend.” Produced by Rykeyz, the emotive soundscape centers Jessie Reyez’s one-of-a-kind tone as she sings about a heartbreak that has left her cold and independent.
DIXSON may not be a name that many casual fans are familiar with, but there are few creatives who have made way there way through popular music in recent years as he has. The multi-talented musician has had a hand in hit records from Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, Vic Mensa, Justin Bieber, YEBBA and several others. Most recently, he added an Academy Award nomination for his contributions to Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from the King Richard soundtrack. Not to mention, he had a hand in Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance. Having taken another lap around music’s landscape, DIXSON is prepared to return to his solo work.
Brandy is set to star in the upcoming horror film from A24, The Front Room. The R&B icon announced her starring role on Thursday in an Instagram post. “It’s official! THE FRONT ROOM from The Eggers’ Brothers @a24 Can’t wait for y’all to see this,” she wrote.
