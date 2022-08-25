Read full article on original website
Ciara's Launching Her Own Beauty Brand Called OAM Skin
Fans of Ciara (so like, everyone), you'll be pleased to hear that the singer is coming out with her own skin-care line. In an Instagram post shared on her page, Ciara introduced her followers and the world to OAM Skin, which stands for On a Mission. The new beauty endeavor has supposedly been "years in the making" and focuses on boosting radiance, so you can copy her next-level glow.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Lizzo's Chrome Nails Looked Good as Hell at the MTV VMAs
Chrome nails have been taking over the celebrity-manicure game for a while now, and Lizzo was one of the latest to join in on the trend at the MTV Video Music Awards. But while the singer's nails looked downright expensive, her manicurist, Eri Ishizu, shared exactly how she achieved the chrome look.
Our Ankles Are Wobbly Just Looking at Conan Gray's 8-Inch Platform Boots
Conan Gray served ethereal main-character energy for his first in-person appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. The "Yours" singer arrived to the award show wearing a romantic black-and-white ensemble paired with perhaps his most daring platform shoes yet. Plucked from Harris Reed's spring 2022 collection, Gray's outfit consisted of a white blazer-style top with a sheer, lace-trimmed train that his team held up as he floated down the black carpet. The set also included black high-waisted pants with an extreme flare.
A Lip Ring-Clad Lizzo Stuns Like Emo Royalty at the VMAs
Lizzo popped up on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, NJ, wearing a stunning blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown with matching sheer opera gloves and combat boots. She also sported a slicked-back hairstyle and stacked gold hoop earrings, but our eyes were on the singer's deep-blue lipstick and gold (presumably) faux lip ring.
TikTok’s Mikayla Nogueira Opened Up About “Self-Hatred” — and Lady Gaga Had the Perfect Advice
Mikayla Nogueira may be known as a beauty influencer on TikTok, but according to her, she hasn't "felt beautiful in months." In a recent TikTok posted on Aug. 30, the 23-year-old shared that her self-hatred is at an all-time high. "I have zero confidence. I hate how I look. I haven't found beautiful in months, and I don't know why this is happening to me," she said, before quickly clarifying, "Well, that's a lie. I do [know why]. It's this job."
Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey Bond Over Hair on the Duchess's Latest Podcast Episode
Meghan Markle's latest podcast guest on her new show, Archetypes, is none other than Mariah Carey. During the 46-minute episode titled "The Duality of Diva With Mariah Carey," the duo dissect what it means to be called a "diva." They cover everything from Carey's upbringing and music career to their individual experiences growing up as mixed-race women, but the conversation quickly turns to hair after Markle brings up Carey's 2009 "Dreamlover" music video.
Storm Reid Celebrates Building a House With Her Mom: "I Love You Forever and Ever"
Storm Reid is celebrating a major milestone: the 19-year-old "Euphoria" actor just closed on a house with her mom, Robyn Reid. "Had visions of my mom sayin', 'Wait, this house mine?' Yep. Sho isssssssssss," Storm wrote on Instagram on Aug. 31. "We closed on our house today!!! I can't quite process or express how I'm feeling but I'm so grateful. Days like today remind me that what is meant for you won't miss you. Hard work pays off. My efforts will not be in vain. I love you forever and ever, mommy. We done built a house, lmao. Crazy. Thank you, @milliondollarliving, for helping us through this process and being there every step of the way. GOD DID IT!"
Zac Clark Celebrates 11 Years Sober: "This Life Is Easy and It's Beautiful"
Zac Clark is looking back on his sober journey. On Aug. 30, the winner of season 16 of "The Bachelorette" celebrated 11 years sober, and he used the occasion to share an important message on social media for anyone who might be struggling. Clark had previously opened up about his relationship with drugs and alcohol on Tayshia Adams's season of the ABC show, but as he hit this important milestone, he shared how appreciative he is for all the love. "11 years sober today, I'm super grateful, I feel very loved," Clark said in a video posted to both his Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Kim Kardashian Styles a Gray Turtleneck Dress With Shield Sunglasses and Neon Boots
Kim Kardashian's latest appearance doubled down on her alien-Barbie style chapter. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the reality star attended a fundraiser hosted by This Is About Humanity, an organization cofounded by her friend Zoe Winkler Reinis, dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border. Kardashian made a minimalist entrance in a gray turtleneck maxi dress by Balenciaga. The ankle-length design boasted a semisheer front that exposed her bra, while the high-waist skirt was rendered in an opaque shade. Kardashian took things up a notch with her go-to shield sunglasses: a pair of chrome frames with black lenses. Consistent with the Barbie look, her platinum-blond hair cascaded past her lower back, and she forewent jewelry.
We Can't Stop Staring at Dove Cameron's 3D Nails at the VMAs
The 2022 MTV VMAs only just began, but Dove Cameron's over-the-top nail art has already left us speechless. The "Breakfast" singer's beauty look gave big Wednesday Addams vibes with her double braids, but it was her 3D nails that really stole the show. Each of Cameron's fingers was decorated with...
Dove Cameron Styled a Leather Belt as a Top at the 2022 VMAs
Dove Cameron's signature punk-inspired style was on full display at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The singer and actress made a sharp entrance in a leather and floral ensemble from Paco Rabanne, designed by Julien Dossena. Looking equal parts sweet and edgy, she essentially styled a belt as a strapless top, the front of it boasting two small cutouts between the buckles. The rest of the dress consisted of an ankle-length skirt imprinted with a floral motif in red, pink, and green. Cameron amped up the drama with a leather buckle choker and added small silver hoops. To finish, her black velvet platform sandals, metallic manicure, braided hair, and sharp eyeliner rounded out the edgy theme.
Get to Know "House of the Dragon" Star Fabien Frankel
Fabien Frankel made a big splash on "House of the Dragon" from the very first episode. The 28-year-old actor plays Ser Criston Cole, a knight who becomes a member of the Kingsguard, and his good looks have distracted both the show's characters and real-life fans. Frankel previously opened up about...
Hailee Steinfeld's Supermodel Nails Complete Her Leather Jumpsuit Look
Hailee Steinfeld recently attended a launch party for her makeup artist Patrick Ta's brand, Patrick Ta Beauty, in West Hollywood, and she accessorized her look with this season's hottest manicure: supermodel nails. Steinfeld was dressed in a leather-clad jumpsuit that zipped up in the front and black square-toed sandals. Her hair was blown out in her signature style with loose waves cascading around her shoulders, and she wore minimal jewelry, allowing her nails to be the star of the show.
Becky G Wears a Tarot Card Dress With Thigh-High Cutouts at the MTV VMAs
The cards were in Becky G's favor on the MTV VMAs red carpet this Sunday. On Aug. 28, the "Mamiii" singer made a remarkable entrance in a figure-hugging tarot-card gown adorned with crystal appliqués. The shapely shift dress, which is Look 4 from Zuhair Murad's fall 2022 couture collection, featured a set of sky-high side cutouts that hugged her waist from hem to hem. Embroidered with tarot-inspired designs, the front of the ensemble was a mosaic of images from The Sun card, The Lovers card, The Ace of Swords card, The Chariot card, and The Justice card.
Kim Kardashian Eats a Plant-Based Diet to Help Her Psoriasis — but Does It Work?
Kim Kardashian isn't new to diet culture, and has frequently been called out for promoting harmful and toxic standards — from problematic weight-loss comments to posting her body-fat percentage. But recently she's pivoted to talking about a diet more focused on health benefits rather than aesthetics. In effort to...
If You Work In The Cosmetics Industry, Tell Us What We Should Know About The Products We Buy
What's something that we don't know, but should....
Selena Gomez Debuts a New Curly Y2K Hairstyle on TikTok
Selena Gomez's latest hair transformation is an undeniable tribute to the 2000s. On Aug. 29, the "Ice Cream" singer debuted voluminous curls on TikTok while singing along to her "Calm Down" remix with Rema. Like the chunky highlights and butterfly clips that have been taking over the red carpet, Gomez's Y2K hairstyle is an homage to one of our favorite beauty aesthetics. Unlike her usual slicked-back style or the straight bob she wears as Mabel on "Only Murders in the Building," Gomez's nostalgic look is a welcome throwback to the days of crimped hair, curled roots, and wavy ponytails.
