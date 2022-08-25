Storm Reid is celebrating a major milestone: the 19-year-old "Euphoria" actor just closed on a house with her mom, Robyn Reid. "Had visions of my mom sayin', 'Wait, this house mine?' Yep. Sho isssssssssss," Storm wrote on Instagram on Aug. 31. "We closed on our house today!!! I can't quite process or express how I'm feeling but I'm so grateful. Days like today remind me that what is meant for you won't miss you. Hard work pays off. My efforts will not be in vain. I love you forever and ever, mommy. We done built a house, lmao. Crazy. Thank you, @milliondollarliving, for helping us through this process and being there every step of the way. GOD DID IT!"

