International Drug Overdose Awareness Day is recognized every August 31st and aims to reduce the stigma surrounding drug related deaths and raise awareness of drug overdose. This is a day of global remembrance for those that have lost their lives due to drug overdose as well as their families. Cambria County was hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic in 2016, and again in 2021.

