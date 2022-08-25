ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Mask Mandate enforced at Cambria County University

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Masks have returned to at least one university campus in Cambria County. The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown officials tell me the mask requirement comes as Cambria County sees an uptick in Covid-19 cases. Chris Stumpf the U.P.J Vice President of Student Affairs told Channel...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
International Overdose Awareness Day observed in Cambria County

International Drug Overdose Awareness Day is recognized every August 31st and aims to reduce the stigma surrounding drug related deaths and raise awareness of drug overdose. This is a day of global remembrance for those that have lost their lives due to drug overdose as well as their families. Cambria County was hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic in 2016, and again in 2021.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
State College school board discusses need, use of School Resource Officers

State College, PA (WJAC) — The role of police officers in schools has come under greater scrutiny in recent years. In the State College Area School District, there has been discussions that the district may pull police out of their school buildings, but at a school board meeting Tuesday morning, administrators went to great lengths to clearly state that is not the case.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Gallitzin residents reflect on weekend bomb threat

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The possibility of an explosive device forced dozens from their homes in Gallitzin on Saturday. Several hours later it was ruled not a threat. The intersection of Main and Chestnut Streets in Gallitzin on Monday looked normal, but that wasn’t the case Saturday afternoon.
GALLITZIN, PA
PSP: Missing Cambria Co. teen found safe

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say 15-year-old Jessie Bailey was found safe Tuesday night. State police say they’re looking for a missing Cambria County teenager who could be in danger. Troopers say 15-year-old Jessie Bailey was last seen in the area of Stackhouse Park in Lower...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in botched robbery turned homicide case

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Johnstown man Brian Giles to head to trial in case of wife's death

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The case against Johnstown man Brian Giles, who was charged in May in the death of his wife Nancy, will head to trial. Giles appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday afternoon for the first time following his arrest in mid-May, when police charged him with homicide in the disappearance and death of his wife, following a three-and-a-half-year investigation.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Philipsburg man charged in deadly Rush Twp. stabbing to head to trial

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Fernando Rosado-Guzman, the Philipsburg man charged earlier this month for his role in a deadly stabbing in Rush Township will soon head to trial. Guzman appeared in Centre County court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing where his charges were bound over for trial. Police...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
