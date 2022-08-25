Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Mask Mandate enforced at Cambria County University
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Masks have returned to at least one university campus in Cambria County. The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown officials tell me the mask requirement comes as Cambria County sees an uptick in Covid-19 cases. Chris Stumpf the U.P.J Vice President of Student Affairs told Channel...
WJAC TV
International Overdose Awareness Day observed in Cambria County
International Drug Overdose Awareness Day is recognized every August 31st and aims to reduce the stigma surrounding drug related deaths and raise awareness of drug overdose. This is a day of global remembrance for those that have lost their lives due to drug overdose as well as their families. Cambria County was hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic in 2016, and again in 2021.
WJAC TV
'Citizens are concerned:' what is being done to reduce violence in Johnstown?
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Following last week's shooting in Johnstown, the number of homicides in Cambria County has now reached double digits for this year alone. 6 News reached out to law enforcement officials and local community members to see what's being done to stop the violent trend.
WJAC TV
State College school board discusses need, use of School Resource Officers
State College, PA (WJAC) — The role of police officers in schools has come under greater scrutiny in recent years. In the State College Area School District, there has been discussions that the district may pull police out of their school buildings, but at a school board meeting Tuesday morning, administrators went to great lengths to clearly state that is not the case.
WJAC TV
Gallitzin residents reflect on weekend bomb threat
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The possibility of an explosive device forced dozens from their homes in Gallitzin on Saturday. Several hours later it was ruled not a threat. The intersection of Main and Chestnut Streets in Gallitzin on Monday looked normal, but that wasn’t the case Saturday afternoon.
WJAC TV
PSP: Missing Cambria Co. teen found safe
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say 15-year-old Jessie Bailey was found safe Tuesday night. State police say they’re looking for a missing Cambria County teenager who could be in danger. Troopers say 15-year-old Jessie Bailey was last seen in the area of Stackhouse Park in Lower...
WJAC TV
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in botched robbery turned homicide case
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
WJAC TV
Johnstown man Brian Giles to head to trial in case of wife's death
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The case against Johnstown man Brian Giles, who was charged in May in the death of his wife Nancy, will head to trial. Giles appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday afternoon for the first time following his arrest in mid-May, when police charged him with homicide in the disappearance and death of his wife, following a three-and-a-half-year investigation.
WJAC TV
Philipsburg man charged in deadly Rush Twp. stabbing to head to trial
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Fernando Rosado-Guzman, the Philipsburg man charged earlier this month for his role in a deadly stabbing in Rush Township will soon head to trial. Guzman appeared in Centre County court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing where his charges were bound over for trial. Police...
WJAC TV
Altoona Curve to recognize Hollidaysburg Little League team at upcoming game
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Curve will recognize the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League team on Wednesday for their "historic" run at the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg became the first little league team from Blair County to ever compete in Williamsport after winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament.
WJAC TV
Cambria County Prison experiencing 'uptick' in COVID cases, officials confirm
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Cambria County Prison confirmed to 6 News Tuesday that the prison is dealing with a recent "uptick" in COVID cases among inmates and staff. Prison Warden Christian Smith says that, currently, 14 inmates and five staff members have tested positive for...
WJAC TV
Estate for slain Blair Co. CO files wrongful death suit against county, officer involved
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — The estate representing the family of Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, on their behalf, against Blair County and several officials, including the estate of the officer who pulled the trigger in the fatal shooting. Officer Russell was...
WJAC TV
Parents sue SCASD over female students wanting to play hockey, claim Title IX violation
State College, PA (WJAC) — A dispute over female students wanting to play ice hockey in the State College School District has led to a federal lawsuit. The parents of three students filed the suit, claiming the district is violating Title IX by not providing an opportunity for the students to play.
