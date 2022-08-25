ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 126

Cheryl Koehler
5d ago

He's way off, I'm liberal and I saw it as child's play, especially since the "cotton" was on both a white and black child. Media trying to stir things up!

Reply(12)
64
Blaine Yaeger
6d ago

if this doesn't show that today's media is trying to spread the race card nothing will..pathetic that they get away with this

Reply(3)
83
Robert
5d ago

Kids having fun. Then comes the media and social media. They only use the picture of the black kid with the stuffing on his head to try and push some racial narrative. Pathetic.

Reply
32
