Cheryl Koehler
5d ago
He's way off, I'm liberal and I saw it as child's play, especially since the "cotton" was on both a white and black child. Media trying to stir things up!
Blaine Yaeger
6d ago
if this doesn't show that today's media is trying to spread the race card nothing will..pathetic that they get away with this
Robert
5d ago
Kids having fun. Then comes the media and social media. They only use the picture of the black kid with the stuffing on his head to try and push some racial narrative. Pathetic.
