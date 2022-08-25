ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How Kansas retailers can prepare for a new COVID relief program

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Small Business Owners should prepare for the latest property tax relief program, according to Governor Laura Kelly. Kelly announced today that her administration will launch the application process for the “COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief” program in October. But before you can...
KANSAS STATE
A new law in place makes changes for Missouri Voting

JASPER COUNTY – Mo. – House Bill 1878 makes provisions for Missouri voting. As of Sunday, House Bill 1878 took effect– BUT it is currently being challenged in court. In the event that it holds– these are some highlighted things from the new law that Missouri voters should keep in mind:
MISSOURI STATE

