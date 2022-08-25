Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
How Kansas retailers can prepare for a new COVID relief program
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Small Business Owners should prepare for the latest property tax relief program, according to Governor Laura Kelly. Kelly announced today that her administration will launch the application process for the “COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief” program in October. But before you can...
koamnewsnow.com
Smashing pumpkins? More like smashing records; Nebraska man travels 38 miles down Missouri River in pumpkin boat
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. – A Nebraska man set on breaking a Guinness World Record recently sailed down the Missouri river in a gourd-geous pumpkin boat for 38 miles. Duane Hansen set sail at 7:30 A.M. in Bellevue and traveled down the Missouri River all the way to Nebraska City.
koamnewsnow.com
A new law in place makes changes for Missouri Voting
JASPER COUNTY – Mo. – House Bill 1878 makes provisions for Missouri voting. As of Sunday, House Bill 1878 took effect– BUT it is currently being challenged in court. In the event that it holds– these are some highlighted things from the new law that Missouri voters should keep in mind:
