MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan will be losing a member of its development team. Ellen Huber announced she would be stepping away from her position. The streets of Mandan look very different than they did 16 years ago and Ellen Huber is a big part of that reason. In 2006, she was hired as the business development director. Since then, numerous changes have taken place to revitalize downtown Mandan and help existing businesses expand.

MANDAN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO