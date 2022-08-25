ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police

A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash

>Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash. (Lancaster, PA) -- Investigators say it was a thunderstorm that led to a West Virginia plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the two men who died have been identified as 30-year-old Wesley Martin of Narvon and Dwayne Weaver, who was 32 and from East Earl. The pilot hasn't been positively identified yet. The plane crashed August 11 in Metz, south of Pittsburg, on its way to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Lebanon County.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

6 people displaced by house fire in York County

Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster

>Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the south-central part of the city. A man was shot Monday afternoon near South Ann and Green Streets in what authorities say was a targeted shooting. The male victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-critical injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Fourth home completed in York Habitat For Humanity project

YORK, Pa. — A family in York has a new place to live thanks to Habitat For Humanity. The home, located on Chestnut Street in York, is part of a 14-house renovation project at that location. The property sat vacant for 10 years after a 2009 fire, until York...
YORK, PA
msn.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Couple charged in shooting leaving one man dead

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman are being charged with homicide after police say they were involved in a shooting that took place last week that left one man dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are being charged with homicide in […]
YORK, PA
