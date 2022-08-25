Read full article on original website
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
1 person, 4 dogs displaced following house fire in Biglerville
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — One person and four dogs have been displaced following a house fire on the 200 block of Main Street in Biglerville, Adams County on Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters responded to the scene of the fire around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 30. One of...
York County Judicial Center to remain closed due to refrigerant leak
The York County Judicial Center is closed Wednesday due to a leak in one of the building's cooling units.
1 person taken to the hospital following shooting in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County dispatch has confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on 2nd and Pearl Streets Tuesday night. The call about the shooting came in at 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 30. The extent of the person's injuries are currently unknown. This...
Contractor Killed In Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse: State Police
A 30-year-old contract worker has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August...
WGAL
Emergency crews remain on scene of building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls in Franklin County
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is unaccounted for after a building collapse in Franklin County. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread on Garber Road in Guilford Township. Julie Martin, one of the owners, tells News 8 that several walls collapsed...
Northern York County police officer catches commercial burglars red handed
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP – police in northern York County were able to capture two suspects...
Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police
A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
York County Judicial Center building closed today due to leak in cooling unit
YORK, Pa. — The York County Judicial Center is closed on Wednesday due to a leak in one of the building's cooling units, the York County Office of Emergency Management said. The building is located at 45 N. George St.. There was no immediate word from the county on...
iheart.com
Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash
>Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash. (Lancaster, PA) -- Investigators say it was a thunderstorm that led to a West Virginia plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the two men who died have been identified as 30-year-old Wesley Martin of Narvon and Dwayne Weaver, who was 32 and from East Earl. The pilot hasn't been positively identified yet. The plane crashed August 11 in Metz, south of Pittsburg, on its way to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Lebanon County.
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
3 separate shooting incidents over 2-day span are under investigation in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred over a two-day span in the city. A total of three people were injured in the incidents. Two of the shootings occurred Monday, while the third occurred Tuesday night, according to police. The first incident occurred at...
WGAL
6 people displaced by house fire in York County
Crews were called to the 100 block of Wellsville Road for a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was concentrated near the roof of the Warrington Township home. Six people were displaced by the fire, according to dispatch. The cause of the fire...
2 men taken into custody, Central Dauphin School District placed on lockdown for period on Tuesday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m. (August 31): State Police have identified the two suspects as Marquis Thompson, 26, of McDonough, GA, and Stephon Scott, 24, of Newburgh, NY. They are accused of stealing a 2021 Genesis G70 in Lebanon County and eluding attempts from police to stop...
iheart.com
Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster
>Police Investigate Shooting in South Central Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police are investigating a shooting in the south-central part of the city. A man was shot Monday afternoon near South Ann and Green Streets in what authorities say was a targeted shooting. The male victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-critical injuries.
Fourth home completed in York Habitat For Humanity project
YORK, Pa. — A family in York has a new place to live thanks to Habitat For Humanity. The home, located on Chestnut Street in York, is part of a 14-house renovation project at that location. The property sat vacant for 10 years after a 2009 fire, until York...
msn.com
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
Couple charged in shooting leaving one man dead
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman are being charged with homicide after police say they were involved in a shooting that took place last week that left one man dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are being charged with homicide in […]
1 unaccounted for at Martin's construction building collapse
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5:33 p.m.: The Franklin Fire Company released the following update regarding the search:. All Station 4 apparatus, with the exception of Fire Police and our own Special Ops Chief, have cleared the scene and returned to quarters!. The area will remain shut down. Rescue...
