>Officials: Thunderstorm Cause of Fatal Plane Crash. (Lancaster, PA) -- Investigators say it was a thunderstorm that led to a West Virginia plane crash that killed two Lancaster County men. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the two men who died have been identified as 30-year-old Wesley Martin of Narvon and Dwayne Weaver, who was 32 and from East Earl. The pilot hasn't been positively identified yet. The plane crashed August 11 in Metz, south of Pittsburg, on its way to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Lebanon County.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO